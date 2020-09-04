Technology and Health: a perfect match

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Danielle Correia Furtado, a medical student of the fourth period from Universidade do Estado do Rio Grande do Norte (UERN). She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The health systems of different countries have a big diversity in terms of decisions about the incorporation of technologies and the expectations of users of services.However, in all countries, worldwide, the health system has passed and is undergoing major changes in their way of functioning due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Medical care used to have a strong face-to-face relationship and had only a small amount of help from technology, but it had to adapt to social isolation, it underwent changes in its system so that it could maintain service to the population, thus, technology gained strength. The most diverse health systems, with their complex, extensive and operating in different ways, started to be managed with the help of information technology and informatics everywhere.

The cell phone, the computer and the internet are protagonists of this importante technological change in health, since they allow instant communication. This great advance is called “Telemedicine” and allows health professionals to take care of their patients at a distance, through teleconsultation, in addition, it contributes to an agile and efficient service for patients. In this way, it is realized that mobile technology is capable of saving lives.

Still, because it is faster and more accessible, because it allows the consultation to be made no matter where the patient is, that is, it happens in real time, it contributes to democratization of access to health, facilitating its access, since for a service is done through an electronic device, without the need for mobility, however, there are still barriers for telemedicine to be an effective form of access to health, such as the poor distribution of internet access due to social inequality experienced worldwide.

Considering the positive aspects, this remote service contributes to the reduction of basic costs, such as expenses for patient travel, rental of clinics for care, extra employees who manage the consultation, among others.

This shows another aspect of mobile technology saving life, since the value saved with this cost reduction can be used in other areas of health that demand greater value, such as intensive care units.

Furthermore, applications that aid in the recognition of symptoms have spread, such as those that exhibit the typical symptoms of covid-19, thus, the patient feels more prepared to report to the doctor what he is feeling, this brings the patient closer to health area and collaborates with the virtual medical amanese, since he starts to recognize what is fever, main pains and what fits in breathing difficulty. Still, there are applications for smartphones and computers that teach the step-by-step of emergency care, such as basic first aid, preparing the population to act correctly in case of domestic accidents, such as drowning, burns, heart attacks and others.

It is noticed that the internet combined with electronic devices are relatively simple technological solutions that contribute to saving lifes, since they allow the continuity of medical care in any situation. So, mobile technology can save lives.

