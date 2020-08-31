You are here: Home / European Union News / Lebanon: EU delivers additional emergency assistance following the explosion in Beirut

Lebanon: EU delivers additional emergency assistance following the explosion in Beirut

August 31, 2020
Today a second European Union (EU) Humanitarian Air bridge flight lands in Beirut, Lebanon, delivering 12 tonnes of essential humanitarian supplies and medical equipment, including a mobile hospital and face masks. The transportation cost of the flight is fully covered by the EU, while the cargo was provided by the Spanish authorities, the Philips Foundation and the University of Antwerp.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The EU continues to support Lebanon with the most needed assistance. We delivered 29 tonnes of essential supplies since the explosion, as well as over EUR 64 million in emergency funding. My gratitude goes to all European countries and our partners on the ground who have shown their solidarity with Lebanon at this difficult time by offering crucial support.

The material delivered today will help the most vulnerable with medical needs following the explosion at the Beirut port and the intensifying coronavirus pandemic. This is a second Humanitarian Air Bridge organised by the EU, following the first one on 13 August.

Background

The devastating explosions in the capital Beirut on 4 August put an additional strain on the Lebanese health system, which was already under heavy pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the immediate aftermath of the blasts, 20 European countries offered specialised search and rescue assistance, chemical assessment and medical teams as well as medical equipment and other assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. On 13 August a first EU Humanitarian Air bridge flight delivered over 17 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines and medical equipment.

In addition to the in kind assistance, the EU has mobilised more than EUR 64 million for first emergency needs, medical support and equipment, and protection of critical infrastructure. These funds will also help respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable inhabitants of Beirut impacted by the devastating explosions.

Filed Under: European Union News
