Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

A flight from the European Union (EU) humanitarian air bridge will land in Abidjan today, carrying medical equipment and PPE for Ivorian health personnel.

The shipment includes medical outfits, masks and refrigerators, to protect the people of Côte d’Ivoire and ensure their access to healthcare, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said:« As part of its global response, the European Union is bringing medical assistance to the regions and communities most vulnerable to the coronavirus. We will ultimately defeat the coronavirus thanks to mutual assistance, in particular with the African countries which are our main partners. In Côte d’Ivoire, the assistance we are providing will make it possible to meet crucial needs in terms of the availability of serological tests and the management of medical waste, but it will also strengthen the protection of responders, such as firefighters and medical personnel. »

The EU-chartered flight took off from Lyon, France, carrying 7.5 tonnes of essential equipment. The main beneficiaries will be the Pasteur Institute, the National Office for Civil Protection and health facilities receiving patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has created enormous logistical challenges for delivering life-saving assistance, be it humanitarian aid or medical equipment.

Since the start of May, 66 EU humanitarian air bridge flights have transported more than 1 200 tonnes of cargo to areas with health needs.

EU humanitarian air bridge flights are fully funded by the EU. They are managed in coordination with Member States and humanitarian organisations that send material and in cooperation with the host country.

EU aid to Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire and the EU are linked by a close, intense and multifaceted partnership supported by significant development cooperation. Over the period 2014-2020, EUR 308 million in EU support has been allocated for measures in the fields of governance and peace, agriculture and energy under the European Development Fund alone, supplemented by other financial instruments. To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its impact, EUR 57 million in EU aid has been mobilised: EUR 5 million for the health response in the form of projects and EUR 52 million for the socio-economic response in the form of budget support, including help for the most vulnerable.