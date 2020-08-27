You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / This project is using AI and drones to track and protect great white sharks

This project is using AI and drones to track and protect great white sharks

August 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Marine scientists are using AI and drones to better understand the habits and movements of sharks.
  • Artificial intelligence can identify different shark types on video footage and warn officials of pending danger.
  • A growing information database can help avoid future attacks. It can also assist efforts to preserve species in future.

Despite their menacing big-screen presence, sharks rarely attack humans. Meanwhile, man-made pressures including habitat loss, overfishing and illegal fishing cause untold damage to shark populations – it’s estimated 100 million are killed by humans every year.

It’s vital we protect sharks and their key role in ocean health as well as ensuring the water is safe for coastal communities. And a number of organizations are using technology to help boost our understanding in this area.

Among those doing so is a team of oceanographers in California, who are collaborating with AI specialists to observe the behaviour and habits of sharks to help conservation efforts.


But spotting great white sharks isn’t easy from the water, so Doug McCauley and his team of researchers from the Benioff Ocean Initiative at University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), have taken to the skies. Project SharkEye uses drone technology to fly above the waves and record what’s happening in the ocean below.

Working with experts from Salesforce AI Research and data scientists from San Diego State University, the project has created a bespoke AI model that understands sharks and identifies different species using the creature’s length.

Video footage captured by drones is scanned using Salesforce’s Einstein Vision AI tool to identify great white sharks caught on camera, with around 95% accuracy, the team says. Sightings are shared with local public safety officials and beach communities to help prevent attacks. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1293627060489818112&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F08%2Fshark-conservation-drones-artificial-intelligence%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=223fc1c4%3A1596143124634&width=550px

Information on shark movements is also fed into a database that allows marine scientists to more fully understand shark habits and movements and predict when shark activity is likely to occur, which helps conservation efforts. The shark database could also help marine scientists understand the impact of climate change on marine environments and the resulting effect on shark habits.

Caught on camera

What is the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact summit?

It’s an annual meeting featuring top examples of public-private cooperation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies being used to develop the sustainable development agenda.

It runs alongside the United Nations General Assembly, which this year features a one-day climate summit. This is timely given rising public fears – and citizen action – over weather conditions, pollution, ocean health and dwindling wildlife. It also reflects the understanding of the growing business case for action.

The UN’s Strategic Development Goals and the Paris Agreement provide the architecture for resolving many of these challenges. But to achieve this, we need to change the patterns of production, operation and consumption.

The World Economic Forum’s work is key, with the summit offering the opportunity to debate, discuss and engage on these issues at a global policy level.

Drones are also part of a high-tech package being used by researchers from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach. They’re conducting a two-year study analysing sharks’ behaviour and looking at aggression levels in different species.

Once a drone flight spots a shark while patrolling southern California’s beaches, the operator relays the position to colleagues who arrive by boat. They then attach a transmitter to the animal’s dorsal area, which tracks its real-time position in the ocean.

How UpLink is helping to find innovations to solve challenges like this

UpLink is a digital platform to crowdsource innovations in an effort to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

It is an open platform designed to engage anyone who wants to offer a contribution for the global public good. The core objective is to link up the best innovators to networks of decision-makers, who can implement the change needed for the next decade. As a global platform, UpLink serves to aggregate and guide ideas and impactful activities, and make connections to scale-up impact.https://www.weforum.org/videos/uplink

Hosted by the World Economic Forum, UpLink is being designed and developed in collaboration with Salesforce, Deloitte and LinkedIn.

UpLink is now running the COVID Challenge, which aims to surface the best solutions and responses to COVID-19.

“The goal is to better understand shark biology and behaviour and to not just give that information to lifeguards who have to make public safety decisions, but to the public who have to decide where that risk is and when is it most appropriate to exercise caution versus when they don’t need to,” Shark Lab’s Director Chris Lowe told Reuters.

Where shark attacks are most common.
Where shark attacks are most common. Image: Statista

Unprovoked shark attacks are rare, but every year some surfers, beachgoers and other ocean users are injured or killed by sharks. Countries with long, often tropical, coastlines and islands have seen the most attacks in the past 300 years. In that time, almost 1,500 unprovoked attacks were recorded in the US, more than double Australia’s tally of 652.

Technologies like AI and drones can help researchers gain a better understanding of when, where and why such attacks take place and find ways to avoid them in future. This type of cooperation between tech companies and researchers helps build a more sustainable future that contributes to keeping people safe, while at the same time helping shark populations recover.

The role of technology in assisting more sustainable development will be a focus of the World Economic Forum’s upcoming Sustainable Development Impact Summit.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

EU Commission accuses Germany of obstructing growth and the banking union

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Future fit: 3 ways fashion can be more sustainable

Why wearing a mask is the most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

Digital transformation and the rise of the ‘superjob’

Coronavirus has shown us why we urgently need to make a basic income a reality

Budgetary Control Committee asks for stronger measures to protect EU spending

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

Coronavirus: Commission boosts budget for repatriation flights and rescEU stockpile

Discussion at Europe House: Brexit & Food

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

How racism spread around the world alongside COVID-19

Want more climate action? Let’s show how good a planet-friendly life can be

Time to act together: Von der Leyen at the European Parliament July plenary

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai, in Association with The European Sting

Implementation of tax transparency initiative delivering concrete and impressive results

New EU rules cut red tape for citizens living or working in another Member State as of tomorrow

UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement

Autonomous vehicles could clog city centres: a lesson from Boston

Humanitarian Aid: €10.5 million for South and South East Asia

Coronavirus crisis: “Commission will use all the tools at its disposal to make sure the European economy weathers the storm”

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

Fostering defence innovation through the European Defence Fund

Who is culpable in the EU for Ukraine’s defection to Russia?

One Hundred Years of Qipao History: from Shanghai to EU

Four ways Europe can become a global innovation leader

Sassoli: Positive measures from Commission. Europe united in face of common challenge of COVID-19

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

A climate scientist explains what the melting Arctic means for the world

COVID-19 shows we need a broader definition of safe mobility

UN human rights chief warns of women’s rights complacency

Brazil must immediately end threats to independence and capacity of law enforcement to fight corruption

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

Climate change and health: Raising awareness is the key for greener actions

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

The EU checks the multinationals for tax fraud but Britain may sail out of the EU via Panama

Mental and comportamental health in the pandemic context

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

Coronavirus: Commission continues expanding future vaccines portfolio with new talks

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

Solutions for cultural understanding: medical students’ perspective

Syria’s groundbreaking constitutional talks: ‘a clear success of mediation’ says Guterres in Turkey

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

The unpleasant truth of plastic straws

COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

Hackers can use public USB chargers to steal personal data. Here’s what you need to know about ‘juice jacking’

‘An unprecedented fiscal response’ – political and business leaders on managing the coronavirus crisis

Turkey: MEPs cut support by €70m due to no improvement in respect for EU values

Schengen: MEPs adopt their position on temporary checks at national borders

OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

It’s time for financial services to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Here’s why

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s