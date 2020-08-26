You are here: Home / IFMSA / The application that encourages us to be heroes

The application that encourages us to be heroes

August 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Usplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Dragu Ana-Maria, a 1st year medical student and Mr. Baiu Octavian-Ilarian, a 5th year medical student from Romania. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

One of the biggest threats to the healthcare system of Romania is represented by the lack of blood for medical procedures. Even though one might attribute it to the prevalence of vampires in our country, the real reason for this lack is that only about 2% of our population are blood donors. Comparing that to the 10% in western Europe, it is not hard to understand where the huge gap between offer and demand arises.

There have been many attempts to increase the number of people who donate their blood, some more successful than others. The physical advertising in our country is bordering on nil, most of the publicity that blood donation receives being in the online medium.

One of the most effective and, for that matter, simple technological solutions to the lack of populational participation is currently carried out by the Romanian Federation of Medical Students’ Associations. Our volunteers are carrying out a blood donation campaign every 2 to 3 months, the interval of time that you are required to wait between donations. The premise of the campaign is rather simple, flooding Facebook with infographics about the need for new donors (which, oddly enough, is rather unknown to the general public). In addition to this, our volunteers offer rewards such as snacks, juices and badges to the donors in the transfusion center, after they have finished their donation. The results of these campaigns are astonishing. In the 10 days that the campaign is running, the number of donors increases 10 fold.

The biggest platform in Romania for blood donations is called Donorium. Even though the application is in its early stages of development, we believe that it can become the impulse our country needs. With the app, anyone can find the exact steps they have to take before they donate and moreover the conditions they have to meet in order to be eligible. A particularly remarkable feature of this app is the fact that it provides information about the current blood necessities in the nearby cities, a process that was done by facebook posts before Donorium’s appearance. Moreover, the app provides you with a fast and convenient way of making an appointment and allows (and even encourages) you to invite friends creating a positive experience around the donation.

In this era of technology, we believe that medicine should focus more and more on including technology. We believe that there is much room for improvement in the E-Medicine field in our country, concerning both blood donation and health in general.

References:

Blood is Life

https://donez450.ro/#de-ce

About the authors

Dragu Ana-Maria is a 1st year medical student from Romania. She is a part of the Romanian Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (FASMR), a national member organization of IFMSA and being a part of the standing committee of human rights and peace (SCORP)

Baiu Octavian-Ilarian is a 5th year medical student from Romania and a part of the Romanian Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (FASMR), a national member organization of IFMSA, focusing on medical education (SCOME)

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Health without borders: How we can Improve International Collaboration in Health Care

This Canadian company transforms plastic waste into building materials

How to have a good Fourth Industrial Revolution

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

How India’s globalized cities will change its future

EU’s Bank signs € 150 million loan to India as part of record investment in clean energy

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Moratorium call on surveillance technology to end ‘free-for-all’ abuses: UN expert

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

After the Italian ‘no’ and the Brexit, Germans must decide which Europe they want

The revenge of the fallen

Stronger partnerships with post-conflict countries needed to ensure ‘path towards durable peace’: UN chief

How secure is blockchain?

Latest tragedy in the Mediterranean claims over 100 lives – UN refugee agency

115 rejections and no pay. What it really takes to be an entrepreneur

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

Millennials are transforming African farming

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

Easing ‘classroom crisis’ in Côte d’Ivoire, brick by (plastic) brick

3 ways governments can address cybersecurity in the post-pandemic world

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

Inaction over climate emergency ‘not an option’ says UN Assembly chief

Lithuania finds the ways to maintain its energy security

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

Netherlands: Budget MEPs back €1.2m in job-search aid for 450 redundant workers

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

New Erasmus: more opportunities for disadvantaged youth

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

First-ever UN report on disability and development, illustrates inclusion gaps

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

World Bank downgrades global growth forecasts, poorest countries hardest hit

How a bionic arm is helping one little girl enjoy the things most take for granted

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner in charge of Justice

The New EU-US “Shield” for data privacy is full of holes

How to keep essential value chains moving during the COVID-19 crisis

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Educational disadvantage starts from age 10

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

German egotistic inward turn to badly hurt Europe after Merkel’s exit

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s