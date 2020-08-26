You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

August 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ariba Fida Chattha is a third year medical student from AIMC LC, IFMSA Pakistan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Technology has evolved a lot in recent times and it has affected every aspect of life. From minor to huge, we can see the differenced it is making within systems. Ever since telecommunication has been integrated into portable devices such as mobile phones, it has changed the life of majority of people in the world and many a times for better. Like every other system in the world, mobile technology is rapidly changing the health care systems too. It’d be safe to say that it is saving lives. People have access to the latest information and resources, ambulances can be called immediately, word spreads rapidly on the internet therefore the requests for blood donations and other immediate needs are catered faster than ever before, and most importantly people can contact their physicians without being physically there.

Moreover there are BMR calculators inside mobile phones, anyone can track their daily sleep-wake patterns, keep a count of calories, look for treatment options online and compare the costs, order medicines and supplements online and monitor the pulse rate. Hence, it would be completely appropriate to say that mobile technology is saving lives and changing the health care systems with simple and easy technological advances and solutions.

In the health department,  man is getting many facilities using  technology, mobile phone is a great modification. There exists many applications from which many people have been hewing out good health strategies. Even for the doctors and surgeons there are many such as Augmedics, Fundamental Surgery, Alive Cor , ECG readers and many more various applications for every department.

The revolutionary swirl of this technology sweeps across the world in this time of COVID 19 pandemic. The social media campaigns about plasma donations and awareness, preventive measures guidance that has enlightened many minds to get general information about this pandemic.   We can take the example of present situation people are confined to their homes and are facing a major havoc of mental health. In this scenario we can have an easy access to psychiatrist or any person who can help in bringing a normal mental health back. Moreover can get medicines or reports by using online apps at our doorstep or can consult to many of the doctors without going outside. Mobile hospitals are also the major revolution in health care. Testing machines, technologies in diagnosing and detecting many diseases.

In short we can say, technology brings a major change in health care field from medicines, laboratories, in depth inspection of human body to bringing patient from site to hospitals everything is now a days are somehow run by technology. These advancements also increase the rate of saving live.

But, in the world of irrelevant information, authentication and clarity is very important. We ought to be very clear and well educated first about the advancing technologies that are ever ready for the betterment and ease of Homo sapiens.

About the author

Ariba Fida Chattha from AIMC LC, IFMSA Pakistan. Is a third year MBBS
hail from Kasur. She wants to revolutionize the health care system by
gaining a higher position in this department and her dream is to introduce a very good health care system in the areas of her country devoid of this very basic access to health care facilities.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Health without borders: How we can Improve International Collaboration in Health Care

This Canadian company transforms plastic waste into building materials

How to have a good Fourth Industrial Revolution

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

How India’s globalized cities will change its future

EU’s Bank signs € 150 million loan to India as part of record investment in clean energy

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Moratorium call on surveillance technology to end ‘free-for-all’ abuses: UN expert

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

After the Italian ‘no’ and the Brexit, Germans must decide which Europe they want

The revenge of the fallen

Stronger partnerships with post-conflict countries needed to ensure ‘path towards durable peace’: UN chief

How secure is blockchain?

Latest tragedy in the Mediterranean claims over 100 lives – UN refugee agency

115 rejections and no pay. What it really takes to be an entrepreneur

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

Millennials are transforming African farming

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

Easing ‘classroom crisis’ in Côte d’Ivoire, brick by (plastic) brick

3 ways governments can address cybersecurity in the post-pandemic world

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

Inaction over climate emergency ‘not an option’ says UN Assembly chief

Lithuania finds the ways to maintain its energy security

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

Netherlands: Budget MEPs back €1.2m in job-search aid for 450 redundant workers

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

New Erasmus: more opportunities for disadvantaged youth

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

First-ever UN report on disability and development, illustrates inclusion gaps

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

World Bank downgrades global growth forecasts, poorest countries hardest hit

How a bionic arm is helping one little girl enjoy the things most take for granted

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner in charge of Justice

The New EU-US “Shield” for data privacy is full of holes

How to keep essential value chains moving during the COVID-19 crisis

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Educational disadvantage starts from age 10

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

German egotistic inward turn to badly hurt Europe after Merkel’s exit

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Technology, Telecommunications Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s