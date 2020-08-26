Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ariba Fida Chattha is a third year medical student from AIMC LC, IFMSA Pakistan.

Technology has evolved a lot in recent times and it has affected every aspect of life. From minor to huge, we can see the differenced it is making within systems. Ever since telecommunication has been integrated into portable devices such as mobile phones, it has changed the life of majority of people in the world and many a times for better. Like every other system in the world, mobile technology is rapidly changing the health care systems too. It’d be safe to say that it is saving lives. People have access to the latest information and resources, ambulances can be called immediately, word spreads rapidly on the internet therefore the requests for blood donations and other immediate needs are catered faster than ever before, and most importantly people can contact their physicians without being physically there.

Moreover there are BMR calculators inside mobile phones, anyone can track their daily sleep-wake patterns, keep a count of calories, look for treatment options online and compare the costs, order medicines and supplements online and monitor the pulse rate. Hence, it would be completely appropriate to say that mobile technology is saving lives and changing the health care systems with simple and easy technological advances and solutions.

In the health department, man is getting many facilities using technology, mobile phone is a great modification. There exists many applications from which many people have been hewing out good health strategies. Even for the doctors and surgeons there are many such as Augmedics, Fundamental Surgery, Alive Cor , ECG readers and many more various applications for every department.

The revolutionary swirl of this technology sweeps across the world in this time of COVID 19 pandemic. The social media campaigns about plasma donations and awareness, preventive measures guidance that has enlightened many minds to get general information about this pandemic. We can take the example of present situation people are confined to their homes and are facing a major havoc of mental health. In this scenario we can have an easy access to psychiatrist or any person who can help in bringing a normal mental health back. Moreover can get medicines or reports by using online apps at our doorstep or can consult to many of the doctors without going outside. Mobile hospitals are also the major revolution in health care. Testing machines, technologies in diagnosing and detecting many diseases.

In short we can say, technology brings a major change in health care field from medicines, laboratories, in depth inspection of human body to bringing patient from site to hospitals everything is now a days are somehow run by technology. These advancements also increase the rate of saving live.

But, in the world of irrelevant information, authentication and clarity is very important. We ought to be very clear and well educated first about the advancing technologies that are ever ready for the betterment and ease of Homo sapiens.

About the author

Ariba Fida Chattha from AIMC LC, IFMSA Pakistan. Is a third year MBBS

hail from Kasur. She wants to revolutionize the health care system by

gaining a higher position in this department and her dream is to introduce a very good health care system in the areas of her country devoid of this very basic access to health care facilities.