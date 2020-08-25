Robots, Artificial intelligence and Dentistry

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. I Mamoona Habib a 3rd year student studying BDS in Army Medical College, Pakistan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Have you ever imagined a robot doing your restoration or root canal? Have you any idea about robots? What is a robot?

Robot is defined as “a machine that resembles a living creature in being capable of moving independently (as by walking or rolling on wheels) and performing complex actions (such as grasping and moving objects)”.

Robots, the most wonderful inventions of human beings have made its way into dentistry. The so called “phantoms” are being currently used for dental therapy training, consisting of a simple functional cephalic region and an arrangement of teeth.

Moreover, realistic human-like robots have been designed with advanced motion-capture technology. Showa Hanako a realistic robot, design to stimulate a number of typical patients gestures and responses. Geminoid-F and HRP-4 can mimic human facial expressions. (rawtiya m, 2014) (Bhat B D, 2017)

More effects are being put in micro endodontic and nano robot technologies. Upcoming years, these inventions will provide the most safer, accurate and reliable diagnosis and treatment for patients.

These machines will perform automatic probing, drilling, cleaning and filling of root-canals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI):

What is AI? It is defined as “a field of science and engineering concerned with the computational understanding of what is commonly called intelligent behavior and with the creation of artifacts that exhibit such behavior”. (Khanna SS, 2017) History dates back to as early as 400 BC when Plato envisaged a basic model of brain function. (Brickley MR, 1998) Since then, the field of science has witnessed various inventions with the advent of technology for creating a model that can stimulate the function of human brain. Artificial intelligence is capable of mimicking the function of human brain. Computer-based diagnosis is paving way for a holistic practice, AI is gaining momentum in the field of medicine and dentistry due to its ability to detect and diagnose lesions which may go unnoticed to the human eye.

AI and technologies:

Artificial Neural Networks, Genetic Algorithms, CDSS and fuzzy logic are various techniques of AI. These technologies are designed to assist the health care professionals to comprehend vast amounts of information more efficiently than human assistants and simultaneously bridge the gap between the doctor and the patient.

CDSS:

The ongoing competition in research worldwide paved new ways to inventions and information. Many links are being identified between genes and susceptibility with dental diseases. Process of finding any relevant genetic information insighted into the accurate diagnoses and treatment of dental diseases. CDSS has become necessity in medicine and dentistry. Clinical decision support system (CDSS) consist of a network between a dynamic knowledge base and an inferencing mechanism that are usually a set of rules derived from evidence-based medicine by experts and they are implemented through medical logic modules based on a language such as Arden Syntax. (S, 2010)

GA:

Genetic Algorithm mimics the process of natural evolution. Till the last decade, the most tedious part of this process was to enter structured information into the system but with the advent of voice recognition and the ability of artificial intelligence programs to identify and extract information from scanned paperwork, this process has been simplified. It is used to predict genetic disorders.

Artificial Neural Networks(ANN):

Artificial neural networks are highly interconnected network of computer processors that help dental professionals to stay connected to their patients from all over the world.

Today there are many mobile applications like Mole Check App, Online DermClinic, Skin XM that helps the patients to identify malignant melanomas by comparing the pictures of lesions from around the world. (Kassianos, 2015)One of the most important breakthrough in this technology was brought about when in 1958, a psychologist, named Dr. Frank Rosenblatt developed Perceptron which worked on a multilayer feed forward mechanism. (F, 1958) Another breakthrough in this technology came when Paul Werbos in 1974 introduced “backpropagation” learning. Today these new technologies aid health care professionals all over the world to better understand diseases, to diagnose them early and to treat them effectively.

AI in dental education:

Since its inception in the 1980, the field of intelligent tutoring systems has come a long way. Incorporation of AI in tutoring systems like in the Unified Medical language system(ULMS), there is a huge improvement in the quality of feedback that the preclinical virtual patient provides the students.

It allows the students to evaluate their work and compare it to the ideal. Thus, creating high-quality training environments and to attain a competency based skill level at a faster rate than with traditional simulator units.

AI in the fields of dental industry:

Be it endodontics for apex location or implantology for making precise surgical guides and identifying type of bone to cortical thickness, AI has major role to play.

In head-and-neck imaging:

AI is slowly nudging its head in the field of radiology. Lots of information can be gathered and computed to create an AI for aiding quick diagnoses and treatment planning, with more emphases on diagnostic records in terms of digital IOPS, three dimensional scans and Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT). (SV, 2018) MRI used to identify minute deviations from conventionality that could have gone unnoticed to the human eye. This can also be used to accurately locate landmarks on radiographs; which can be used for cephalometric diagnoses.

In the field of orthodontics:

In orthodontics diagnosis forms the core of the treatment. AI can perform analysis on radiographs and photographs that aid in diagnoses and treatment planning. Intra-oral scanners and digital cameras are replacing the conventional methods of taking dental impressions. These help dental health professionals in making an ideal impression and it also reduces the number of errors by eliminating the laboratory steps. This AI driven customized orthodontic treatment uses precise 3D scans and virtual modals that intelligently decides how a patients tooth or teeth should be moved, with how much pressure, even identifying pressure points for that particular tooth or teeth. (SV, 2018) These softwares not only aid in efficient treatment but also reduces treatment time as well as appointment schedules.

In the field of restorative and prosthetic dentistry:

Restorative and prosthetic dentistry have acknowledged itself in the past few years. It has made its way in cosmetic and aesthetic industry. The use of computer-aided design computer-aided manufacturing (CADCAM) technology for precision and fit of prosthesis no doubt, is a breakthrough is the field of dentistry. But with innovation in generative adversarial networks, laboratories are using AI to automatically generate advanced dental restoration, designed to perfect fit and ideal function while exceeding aesthetic expectations. This not only will help dentistry but will have a huge potential and impact on orofacial or craniofacial prosthesis. (SV, 2018) Finally, one of the innovative applications of AI seen in the field of “bio printing”, where living tissue and even organs can be constructed in consecutive thin layers of cells which in the future may be used for reconstruction of oral hard and soft tissue lost due to pathological or accidental reasons.

AI in the field of implantology and surgery:

One of the greatest applications of AI is in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery with the advent of robotic surgery. AI software has helped plan surgeries to the smallest detail prior to the actual surgery. Today there are many robotic surgeons that perform semi-automated surgical tasks with increasing efficiency under the guidance of an expert surgeon.

Will AI replace dentists:

Although AI can assist in numerous ways, final call has to be made by a dentist as dentistry is a multidisciplinary approach. It can never replace the role of a dentist since clinical practice is not only about diagnosing but also correlating with clinical findings and proving personalized patient care.

Conclusion:

Applications of AI in everyday life are growing leaps and bounds. No doubt AI has pros of accuracy in diagnosis, standardization of procedures and it saves time but one should not close his eyes from the cons of these technologies. Hence, understanding the various concepts and technologies involved will have a clear advantage in the future when it is time to adapt to the change with redefined roles for a rewarding practice.

About the author

I Mamoona Habib am studying in 3rd year BDS in Army Medical College.I am member of IFMSA SCOPH and Amcolians Alumni Association (AAA).I am also interested in research, also awarded with certificate for participating in an online workshop series conducted by SRF of Agha Khan University. Currently working on some research papers.I am also good at content writing and do poetry too.