You are here: Home / Business / One-third of young people still optimistic despite COVID’s dramatic hit on education and jobs

One-third of young people still optimistic despite COVID’s dramatic hit on education and jobs

August 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • New survey polled young people – hit hard by COVID – around the world.
  • Young women, younger adults and lower-income countries hit hardest.
  • But more than a third of young people reported feeling optimistic about the future, either often or all the time.

The pandemic’s impact on young people has been “systematic, deep and disproportionate”, according to new research by the International Labour Organization (ILO), with young women, younger adults and youth in lower-income countries worst affected.

The Global Survey on Youth & COVID-19 interviewed 12,000 respondents from 112 countries, aged between 18 and 29. Conducted during April and May 2020, the findings are the closest we have to a snapshot of how school closures, lockdown restrictions and the economic slowdown have impacted young people’s lives, learning and livelihoods.

But despite suffering disruption and lost opportunities, there is optimism for the years ahead.

Learning put on pause

Lockdown closures of schools, universities and training organizations affected 73% of survey respondents, with almost one in eight seeing their education and training provision come to a complete halt since the start of the pandemic.

And despite efforts to continue educational provision through distance learning or by moving in-person classes online, 65% of young people reported they had learnt less during the crisis.

Share of youth (aged 18–29) who reported that their studies or training had been interrupted since the onset of the pandemic.
Share of youth (aged 18–29) who reported that their studies or training had been interrupted since the onset of the pandemic. Image: ILO

The abrupt transition to online learning was more effective in parts of the world with greater internet access, availability of computer equipment and digital teaching skills and materials. Many students in poorer countries, with limited access to the internet and resources, experienced greater disruption to their education.

More than half of those surveyed thought the pandemic would delay their education, while 9% thought the crisis might cause their education to fail. https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/855032026&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true



Optimism at work

Globally, youth unemployment was already an issue before the pandemic hit, with 15 to 24 year-olds three times more likely to be without work than the over-25s. But the COVID-19 crisis has made the situation worse.

One in six young people surveyed have stopped working since the pandemic, the survey shows, including those that have lost their jobs and those still employed but working zero hours. Almost a quarter of 18 to 24 year-olds who were working before the pandemic have stopped, compared to just 13% of the 25-to-29 age group. Sectors like clerical support, service industries and sales were hard hit by business closures and job losses, with a high proportion of the temporary, seasonal and low-paid jobs that typically attract younger workers.

More than half of workers reporting a partial reduction in working hours saw their incomes fall, while almost a quarter of respondents with no change in their working hours also received less pay.

So, what are the implications for the future?

Young people’s (aged 18–29) perceptions of future career prospects.
Young people’s (aged 18–29) perceptions of future career prospects. Image: ILO

Two-fifths of those surveyed around the world viewed their future career prospects in an optimistic light, with more men than women reporting being confident. Slightly fewer people looked ahead with uncertainty, while 16% expressed fear for their career prospects.

Amid signs of hope and resilience, almost half of the young people surveyed reported pursuing new training or learning opportunities since the pandemic began.

Alongside the wave of interest in developing new knowledge and skills, 35% of young people reported feeling optimistic about the future some of the time, with the same percentage expressing these feelings often or all the time.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Danish and Swedish measure to recapitalise SAS

Parliaments broadly agree on next steps for economic, monetary union

MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

Despite falling attacks, ISIL terrorists remain ‘global threat’: UN report

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

Thailand gave healthcare to its entire population and the results were dramatic

‘Unique opportunity’ to resolve border dispute between Sudan, South Sudan

Charlie’s tragedy energized deeper feelings amongst Europeans; back to basics?

The glimmers of hope in the latest dire climate report

Collaboration and connectivity at ITU Telecom World 2019

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

EU Youth Conference in Riga concludes with recommendations for ministers

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

How COVID-19 shows the urgent need to address the cyber poverty gap

NATO summit, Brussels, 11-12/07/2018

A question of trust: the UN political chief working behind the scenes to prevent tomorrow’s wars

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

The Covid-19 pandemic: how to take care of mental health?

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

3 strategies for Africa to thrive in this new era of globalization

The 8 pieces of digital DNA we need to thrive in the AI age

3 things to know about the fight against Alzheimer’s

COVID-19 is likely to increase youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for expansion of LG Chem’s electric vehicles battery plant in Poland

France pushes UK to stay and Germany to pay

Will GDPR block Blockchain?

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

MEPs demand an end to migrant deaths across the Mediterranean Sea

DR Congo: Restore internet services as ‘a matter of urgency’, urges UN expert

Afghanistan probe: ‘at least 60 civilians’ killed after US military airstrikes on alleged drug labs

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “CO2 is not the problem, it is the symptom”, the pilots who crossed the world using solar energy cry out from Davos

The JADE Spring Meeting is about to begin

Czech Babis, Austrian Kurz and others threaten Europe with nationalist populism

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

How migrants who send money home have become a global economic force

Fairness in the Food Supply Chain: Commission welcomes Member States’ support for greater price transparency

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Monday’s Daily Brief: the future of food and digital tech, labour justice in focus, denuclearization, and Kosovo

Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable’, urges Grandi

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

Is decentralization a panacea for development?

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

EU agricultural production no more a self-sufficiency anchor

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

How many more financial crises in the West can the world stand?

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

Could this electric ferry’s success herald an era of greener shipping?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s