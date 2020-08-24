You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

August 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today concluded exploratory talks with Moderna to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19. Moderna is the fifth company with which the Commission has concluded talks, following Sanofi-GSK on 31 July, Johnson & Johnson on 13 August, CureVac on 18 August, in addition to the signature of an Advance Purchase Agreement with AstraZeneca on 14 August.

The envisaged contract with Moderna would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower and middle income countries or re-direct to European countries. It is anticipated that the Commission will have a contractual framework in place for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States, plus an option to purchase up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. The Commission pursues intensive discussions with other vaccine manufacturers.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “After intense negotiations, the European Commission has now concluded talks with a fifth pharmaceutical company, to enable rapid access to a vaccine against coronavirus for Europeans. We invest in companies using diverse technologies, to increase our chances to have vaccines that are safe and effective. We continue talks with other companies – as we want to make sure that vaccines are rapidly available on the market. European investments in coronavirus vaccines will benefit the whole world and will help us beat this virus.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Today’s outcome following the talks with Moderna show that we deliver on our commitment to get access to a safe and effective vaccine.  I am pleased to see that we continue to fulfil our target of having a diversified portfolio of vaccines – a necessity to ensure eventual success and protecting our citizens against coronavirus.”

Moderna is a U.S. based company pioneering the development of a new class of vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). mRNA plays a fundamental role in human biology, transferring the instructions which direct cells in the body to make proteins, including proteins that may prevent or fight disease.

The exploratory talks concluded today are intended to result in an Advance Purchase Agreement to be financed with the Emergency Support Instrument, which has funds dedicated to the creation of a portfolio of potential vaccines with different profiles and produced by different companies.   

Background

Today’s conclusion of the exploratory talks with Moderna is an important step towards the conclusion of an Advance Purchase Agreement, and therefore towards the implementation of the European Vaccines Strategy, adopted by the Commission on 17 June 2020.  This strategy aims to secure for all European citizens high-quality, safe, effective and affordable vaccines within 12 to 18 months. To do so, and together with the Member States, the Commission is agreeing Advance Purchase Agreements with vaccine producers reserving or giving the Member States the right to buy a given number of vaccine doses for a certain price, as and when a vaccine becomes available.

The European Commission is also committed to ensuring that everyone who needs a vaccine gets it, anywhere in the world and not only at home. No one will be safe until everyone is safe.

This is why it has raised almost €16 billion since 4 May 2020 under the Coronavirus Global Response, the global action for universal access to tests, treatments and vaccines against coronavirus and for the global recovery. 

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why do medical curricula shouldn’t neglect the Sustainable Development Goals

This is what the world’s youngest prime minister said at Davos 2020

ACP-EU Post-Cotonou: A Joint Parliamentary Assembly is non-negotiable

From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story

Switzerland: prepare for population ageing to maintain high living standards

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

First 17 “European Universities” selected: a major step towards building a European Education Area

EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

International data flows: Commission launches the adoption of its adequacy decision on Japan

These countries are driving global demand for coal

To Brexit, or not to Brexit…rather not: 10 Downing Street, London

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

The US and EU decisively oppose Erdogan’s plans for Turkey and beyond

FROM THE FIELD: Free tutorials in Mali, ‘a life-saver’ for Fatouma

EU approves €100 million for the post-earthquake reconstruction in Albania

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

EU secures more and cheaper energy supplies

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

It’s not kids’ screen time you should worry about – it’s yours

Forced pregnancy in Italy violated ‘woman’s human right to health’, UN experts rule

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

There is no greater sorrow on earth than the loss of one’s native land

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

The three biggest challenges for India’s future

Italy’s rescue operation Mare Nostrum shuts down with no real replacement. EU’s Triton instead might put lives at risk

5G will change the world – but who will keep it safe?

How this one change can help people fight poverty

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

Rights of ‘gilets jaunes’ protesters in France, ‘disproportionately curtailed’, say UN independent experts

This is how Britain saved some of its most precious wildlife from the threat of extinction

FROM THE FIELD: Changing world, changing families

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

Just transition in EU regions: support to people, economy and environment

The EU pollution rights trading system frozen

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

EU-wide penalties for money laundering: deal with Council

Human rights ‘core to sustainable development’: deputy UN chief

EU prepares a banking union amidst financial ruins

Why the answer to a more sustainable future could lie within the platform economy

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

Hunger, displacement and disease: 4.3 million people remain in dire need of aid in Chad

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

US must abide by humanitarian refugee accords: UN refugee agency

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Three ways batteries could power change in the world

Dieselgate: Parliament calls for mandatory retrofits of polluting cars

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Coronavirus fears may have driven over 300,000 UK smokers to quit

Costa Coffee products (Copyright: Costa Coffee; Source: Costa Coffee website, Press area)

The start of the “Caffeine rush”: Coca-Cola acquires Costa Coffee days after Nestlé-Starbucks deal

EU Commission spends billions without achieving targets

What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine

Ahead of street protests, UN rights chief urges Guatemalan Government to respect democratic freedoms

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

COVID-19: EU institutions take action to procure life-saving medical equipment

Greener tourism: Greater collaboration needed to tackle rising emissions

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s