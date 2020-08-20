You are here: Home / Business / 3 cognitive biases perpetuating racism at work – and how to overcome them

3 cognitive biases perpetuating racism at work – and how to overcome them

August 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
work

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Adwoa Bagalini, Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, World Economic Forum

  • In the wake of global protests against racial injustice, companies and individuals have been doing more to tackle racial inequality.
  • But positive change can only be achieved through a focus on changing systems not individuals, writes Adwoa Bagalini, the World Economic Forum’s Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion Lead.
  • These three unconscious biases could be perpetuating racism in the workplace.

Books about race and anti-racism have dominated bestseller lists in the past few months, bringing to prominence authors including Ibram Kendi, Ijeoma Oluo, Reni Eddo-Lodge, and Robin DiAngelo.

Sales of these books increased by up to 6,800% in the aftermath of global protests against racial injustice, according to Forbes, showing the role such work plays in raising awareness and leading to a cultural reckoning.

While readers learned about allyship, companies also showed their strengthened resolve to tackle racial inequality by making public statements on their social media accounts, and releasing detailed action plans with their commitments to change.

It is still too early to say what affect these individual and collective actions will have in the long-term, and whether reading books on anti-racism and making public statements will result in a more just society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and is treated fairly.

But what we do know is that lasting, positive change is difficult to achieve without deliberate, sustained effort informed by reliable data that is free from bias. And it’s important not to underestimate the role cognitive bias can play in undermining these efforts – and to stay vigilant in spotting and mitigating it.

What is cognitive bias?

Human brains are hardwired to take shortcuts when processing information to make decisions, resulting in “systematic thinking errors”, or unconscious bias.

When it comes to influencing our decisions and judgments around people, cognitive or unconscious bias is universally recognized to play a role in unequal outcomes for people of colour.

This helps to explain why unconscious bias training is often the first resort for companies looking to build more inclusive workplaces, with outcomes that may be highly variable and, at times, result in little measurable improvement.

These three cognitive biases are likely to be at play and could influence our decisions:

1. Moral licensing

This is when people derive such confidence from past moral behaviour that they are more likely to engage in immoral or unethical ways later.

In a 2010 study, researchers argued that moral self-licensing occurs “because good deeds make people feel secure in their moral self-regard”, and future problematic behaviour does not evoke the same feelings of negative self-judgment that it otherwise would.

Participants who had voiced support for US President Barack Obama just before the 2008 election were less likely, when presented with a hypothetical slate of candidates for a police force job, to select a Black candidate for the role.

As the study authors hypothesize, “presumably, the act of expressing support for a Black presidential candidate made them feel that they no longer needed to prove their lack of prejudice”. Other research shows that implicit and explicit attitudes toward African Americans did not substantively change during the period of the Obama presidency.

Attitudes towards race and Obama
Attitudes toward African Americans did not change during the Obama presidency.
Image: Social Cognition

Moral licensing may help explain the limitations of corporate unconscious bias training in creating an anti-racist work environment, an effect which has already been observed when it comes to tackling gender inequality.

Iris Bohnet, a behavioural economist, suggests that “diversity programs aimed at influencing the worst offenders might backfire… Training designed to raise awareness about gender and race inequality may end up making gender and race more salient and thereby highlighting differences.”

2. Affinity bias

This is our tendency to get along with others who are like us, and to evaluate them more positively than those who are different. Our personal beliefs, assumptions, preferences, and lack of understanding about people who are not like us may lead to repeatedly favouring ‘similar-to-me’ individuals.

In organizations, this often affects who gets hired, who gets promoted, and who gets picked for opportunities to manage people or projects.

Employees who look like those already in leadership are given opportunities to develop their careers, due to affinity bias, resulting in a lack of representation in senior leadership roles for BIPOC.

Affinity bias is particularly insidious in recruitment processes, where it presents as a lack of “culture fit”, an ambiguous evaluation that should be avoided as an explanation for declining to hire a candidate.

Many hiring managers have a hard time articulating their organization’s specific culture, or explaining what exactly they mean when they say “culture fit”, leading to this being misused to engage employees that managers feel they will personally relate to.

3. Confirmation bias

This is the tendency to seek out, favour, and use information that confirms what you already believe. The other side of this is that people tend to ignore new information that goes against their preconceived notions, leading to poor decision-making.

It can hinder efforts to create and nurture an antiracist workplace culture, and also contributes to the limited effectiveness of unconscious bias training, together with moral licensing and affinity bias.

Many people’s perceptions of others with different identities and with whom they have limited interaction, is strongly influenced by media depictions and longstanding cultural stereotypes.

For example, a 2017 study published in the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people tended to perceive young Black men as taller, heavier, and more muscular than similarly sized white men, and hence more physically threatening.

Persistent notions about female or BIPOC candidates being inherently less qualified than white male candidates can undermine efforts to increase diversity, because such candidates are more likely to be negatively evaluated and ultimately not selected.

black women work leadership
A lack of support?
Image: State of Black Women at Work / LeanIn

Confirmation bias also helps to explain why Asian Americans are underrepresented in leadership positions despite outperforming other minorities and white people in the US on education, employment and income. Long-held stereotypes lead to Asian Americans being seen as modest, deferential, and low in social skills, while at the same time penalizing those who adopt more dominant behaviours.

How to overcome unconscious bias

1. Change systems, not individuals

The main reason unconscious bias training programmes fail to have the desired effect in creating lasting change, is that they are focused on changing individual behaviours while leaving largely untouched the systems that enabled those behaviours to thrive.

Individual biases are difficult to shift in the long term, and the academic evidence suggests that knowing about bias does not result in changes in behaviour by managers and employees.

The whole social environment – rather than the individual – needs to be addressed. This can be done by implementing company policies and programmes designed to mitigate bias through all stages of the employee’s journey, from selection processes to performance ratings and promotion decisions.

These structures, which should be audited regularly, are important in ensuring that any individual’s own bias is limited and does not influence decisions at an organizational level.

Such structural initiatives may end up influencing social norms within organizations, so behavioural change happens on a larger group level, leading to improved compliance from individuals as they gain a new understanding of socially-acceptable behaviour.

Image: Unsplash/Christina @ wocintechchat.com

2. Slow down and act deliberately

Bias is most likely to affect decision-making when decisions are made quickly, according to Stanford University psychology professor Jennifer Eberhardt, who studies implicit bias in police departments.

We are less likely to act on bias when we slow down and control our thoughts, consciously overcoming first impressions and the biases that come with them.

This is where unconscious bias training may have an impact, because self-awareness and education are key to shifting mindsets. Such mindset shifts are needed for people of colour as well, as research shows that they are equally subject to the unconscious bias provoked by negative stereotypes.

At work, slowing down may take the form of ensuring that one person’s biases do not contaminate processes through establishing control mechanisms: ensuring a diversity of feedback givers during recruitment processes, and establishing structured interviews with the same set of defined questions and evaluation criteria for each candidate.

3. Set concrete goals and work towards them

Data is essential to making real progress on diversity goals, and especially important when it comes to mitigating the effects of bias because it provides an objective measure of what has improved – or worsened – over time.

The goals themselves will be specific to each organization’s needs and context. But taking into consideration local variables such as countries of operation, company size, business goals, and organizational culture, setting goals and tracking progress in a transparent way ensures the environmental change (as opposed to individual) that is needed for success.

Data is key to buy-in, and companies can increase accountability by collecting and analysing data on diversity over time, comparing the numbers with those at other organizations, and sharing them with key stakeholders internally and externally.

Data collection also helps companies identify roadblocks, and engage with key stakeholders on strategies to address them.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Theresa May in search of a magic plan to invoke Article 50 and start Brexit negotiations now

This is how COVID-19 is affecting informal workers

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Coronavirus Global Response: EU sets up a Humanitarian Air Bridge

‘Every ventilator becomes like gold’ – a doctor’s stark warning from Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

Coronavirus is officially a pandemic – but we can change its course: Today’s WHO briefing

The Peoples are missing from EU’s monetary union

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The Japanese idea of ‘chowa’ – and how Asia can thrive in the future

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Health is nothing but the main consequence of climate change

COVID-19 prisoner releases are not a matter of mercy, but of justice

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

EU-Japan relations: Foreign Affairs MEPs back Strategic Partnership Agreement

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

Delivering masks across borders: EU Single Market protecting citizens’ health

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Take care of your borders and then expand them

‘Complacency’ a factor in stagnating global vaccination rates, warn UN health chiefs

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

FROM THE FIELD: South Sudan’s green shoots, highlight environmental recovery from war

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

5 reasons why CEOs must care about safeguarding nature

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

UN chief welcomes new push by El Salvador’s political parties to begin fresh dialogue

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council

The three sins the EU committed in 2015

How to harness data to tackle rare diseases

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

Protecting the Treaties in the interest of all Europeans: the College takes solemn oath to serve the EU

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

The four top Americans who flew to Europe perplexed things about Trump’s intentions

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

UN atomic watchdog chief updates governing body on key North Korean reactor

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

UN mourns death of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ‘a guiding force for good’

What we can learn from Europe’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

The EU Parliament endorses tax on financial transactions

Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms

The EU has to prove it can remain one piece

Budget MEPs approve €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

Zuckerberg preaches that Artificial Intelligence will protect Data Privacy in Facebook whereas Verhofstadt demands the big European state to take charge

This Latin American country is keeping COVID-19 firmly under control. How?

European welfare states are failing young people

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s