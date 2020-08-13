Student-teacher ratio in terms of numbers and quality: an opinion article of nowadays context worldwide

by

Student-teacher ratio (STR) expresses the relationship between the number of students enrolled in a school and the number of full-time equivalent teachers employed. Used as a tool to measure teacher workload as well as the allocation of resources, more importantly, this ratio can be an indicator of the amount of individual attention any single child is likely to receive.¹ Furthermore, nowadays, as online schools have drawn more students, it is of great importance that school district leaders who are weighing the possibility of closing campuses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus read up of online instruction in this context.²

Large class-size reductions, on the order of 10 fewer students per class, can have meaningful long-term effects on student achievement, especially when introduced in the earliest grades. It happens most for students from less advantaged family backgrounds or in classrooms of teachers who are less well prepared.³ For example, one-student increase in STR would save over $12 billion per year in salary costs alone, in the USA.4 Schools can also achieve the same goals, but through different means, as grouping students with similar academic skill levels into small learning communities. With this, support specialist can get to know each student’s individual needs more quickly than in a large classroom, being better able to provide individual needs of students.¹

On the other hand, for schools pursuing online instruction, it fills but one need: access to content. Beyond merely going online, thinking out of the box by providing some level of personal guidance to families, during this unique time, requires yield some innovative ideas.² Online teaching demands a minimum of 14% more time than traditional instruction, most of which spent presenting instructional content, and the ideal class size is about 12 students, comparing with 17 for traditional method. In the end, online teaching should not be expected to generate larger revenues by means of larger class sizes.5

The research behind policies to reduce the class size is plenty since studies started a couple of decades ago.6 Among them, the STAR project implemented by the Tennessee State Department and CSPAR project done in the UK are the significant studies that show the importance on academic achievement. Although, some researchers concluded that this cannot solely be given by class size, but is influenced as well by classroom process, course activities and students’ engagement.7

Finally, small class size gives teachers the opportunity to spend more time with each student, affecting their learning and academic success according to environment established by the teacher, empathic relationship with students and bridges between knowledges.8 In that context, state policymakers might consider targeting the reductions at students who have been shown to benefit the most: disadvantaged students in the early grades. As well, much smaller classes for inexperienced teachers who need support in developing skills or for teachers who are responsible for struggling students may make more sense than across the board reductions.

