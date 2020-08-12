You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 5 things you might not know about forests – but should

5 things you might not know about forests – but should

August 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
forests

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Forests cover almost a third of the Earth’s surface.
  • 420 million hectares have been lost since 1990.
  • The UN reveals 5 hidden benefits of forests, from protecting the soil to providing water for the world’s cities.
  • It is estimated that 1.2 trillion trees need to be planted to combat climate change.

“Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people,” said former US president, Franklin Roosevelt.

Covering almost a third of the Earth’s surface, forests are home to eight in 10 animal and plant species. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says the world’s forests include over 60,000 species of tree, all of which absorb CO2 as they grow.

But all is not well in Earth’s woodlands. Only half of all forests are still intact and only a third are primary forest – naturally occurring woodland composed of native species where human activities have not disturbed the natural ecology.

Over 20,000 tree species are at risk and over 1,400 of them are on the critical list, according to the FAO. Estimates suggest 420 million hectares of forest have been lost since 1990 and although the rate of loss has slowed, 10 million hectares were lost between 2015 and this year.

How UpLink is helping to find innovations to solve challenges like this

UpLink is a digital platform to crowdsource innovations in an effort to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

It is an open platform designed to engage anyone who wants to offer a contribution for the global public good. The core objective is to link up the best innovators to networks of decision-makers, who can implement the change needed for the next decade. As a global platform, UpLink serves to aggregate and guide ideas and impactful activities, and make connections to scale-up impact.

Hosted by the World Economic Forum, UpLink is being designed and developed in collaboration with Salesforce, Deloitte and LinkedIn.

UpLink is now running the COVID Challenge, which aims to surface the best solutions and responses to COVID-19.

So the FAO is using Twitter to remind the world of these five hidden benefits of forests.

environment trees forests renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics Weather extreme storm hurricane typhoon flooding flood floods danger rain wind windy rainy flash floods Agriculture pollen insects bugs bees honeybees bumblebees farming farms crops crop stable
The 5 benefits of forests.
Image: FAO via Twitter

1. Forests nurture the soil

As well as stabilizing soils and preventing erosion – which quickly occurs where trees are felled forests are home to soil microbes, which together with insects, birds and mammals, play a crucial role in enriching and maintaining soil quality.

2. Forests absorb carbon

Forests act as ‘carbon sinks’, trapping and storing CO2. NASA estimates that tropical forests absorb 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2 every year, while a study in 2017 estimated that forests would absorb a third of the atmospheric carbon needed to keep global warming below 2C by 2030.

3. Forests provide food for millions

More than 86 million people depend on forests for their livelihoods. Globally, 1 billion people rely on wild foods including meat, insects, plants, mushrooms and fish. As well as providing edible plants and protecting water sources, forests also provide shelter for animals kept by forest dwellers.

4. Forests are natural aqueducts

Forests provide “relatively pure water”, not just for indigenous peoples, but also for some of the world’s largest cities, according to the FAO. One-third of the world’s metropolises get all or part of their drinking water from forest-protected areas, including Bogotá, Jakarta, Karachi, Madrid, Mumbai and Singapore.

5. Forests host 80% of Earth’s biodiversity

Forests are home to 80% of the world’s animals, plants, fungi and bacteria. They include almost two-thirds of all plants, three-quarters of all birds, 80% of amphibians and 68% of mammals. The most biologically diverse and complex forests are tropical rainforests, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature, because rainfall is abundant and temperatures are consistently high.

One trillion trees

The World Economic Forum has launched an initiative to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees to help curb climate change. Research has shown the importance of nature-based solutions, such as conservation, restoration and reforestation, in tackling climate change and biodiversity loss. But, these must take place alongside other measures, particularly decarbonizing industry.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Climate change takes toll on Zimbabwe’s natural habitat, UN deputy chief observes

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

How COVID-19 might help us win the fight against climate change

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

How data can empower patients to personalize and improve their cancer treatment

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

EU leaders slammed on anti-tax evasion inaction and expensive energy

Children paying a high price for inequality

From rescue animals to electric buses, California is introducing bold new rules

NEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digitally Enabled Grid

Online platforms: improving transparency and fairness for EU businesses

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

EU out to conquer African Union summit

This is how countries compare on gun deaths

Trump and Brexit: After the social whys the political whereto

Innovations for Content Professionals at the DCX exhibition 2018 in Berlin, in association with The European Sting

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Main results of EU-Japan summit which took place on 25/04/2019 in Brussels

The EU finally seizes the opportunity to support the sharing economy?

EU-UK future relations: crucial to ensure EU leverage and unity

More attacks, ‘persisting security challenges’ threaten progress in West Africa, Sahel

‘Maximize the positive’ from new technologies, for our digital future, Guterres urges

To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics

How technology can help India breathe more easily

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

Imported and EU fisheries products should be treated equally

Commission adopts White Paper on foreign subsidies in the Single Market

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

The Oslo model: how to prepare your city for the electric-vehicle surge

This is what a smart city should do for its people

We’re facing a ‘cold crunch,’ and it’s nothing to do with the polar vortex

MEPs vote to limit negative impact of no-deal Brexit on citizens

The challenge to be a good healthcare professional

African elephants under continued threat of poaching, warns UN-backed report

London is planting a giant bee corridor to boost insect numbers

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

Employment MEPs reach consensus with Commission on workers’ health and safety

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris and beyond: EU action and what COP21 should deliver”, Green MEP Keith Taylor discusses from Brussels 

The unique role of business in building social good

Libya: UN report urges accountability for deadly attack against migrant centre

Trump’s trade wars: Aiming at long term gains for America

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

These countries spend the most on education

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

Warmongers ready to chew what is left of social protection spending

This robot has soft hands. It could be the future of sustainable production

This Latin American country is keeping COVID-19 firmly under control. How?

EU budget deal struck with Parliament negotiators

Pledging ongoing UN support during visit to cyclone-hit areas, Guterres praises resilience of Mozambicans

Cambodia loses duty-free access to the EU market over human rights concerns

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Virus Coronavirus: No time to die

INTERVIEW: ‘Defend the people, not the States’, says outgoing UN human rights chief

Greece and Ukraine main items on EU28 menu; the course is set

Tackling terrorism: MEPs approve tighter rules on homemade explosives

Second Ebola death confirmed in Uganda as UN health agency mulls global emergency call

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s