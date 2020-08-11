You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and neighbourhood partners

Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and neighbourhood partners

August 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_coronavirus 2020_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

As of today, the Commission, on behalf of the EU, has agreed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on macro-financial assistance (MFA) programmes with eight partners. The agreements are part of the €3 billion MFA package for ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners, aimed to help them limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing and swift implementation of these programmes is an important demonstration of the EU’s solidarity with these countries at a time of unprecedented crisis.

Memoranda of Understanding have already been agreed with Albania, Georgia, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine. These documents have also been formally signed with four of them: Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia and Ukraine. Negotiations of the MoUs with the remaining two countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Tunisia – are underway.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that works for people, said: “Supporting our neighbours is essential during this time of crisis to keep the entire region stable. As part of the EU’s global response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are working to help our neighbouring countries to cushion the worst of its economic impact. These ‘crisis MFA programs’ will be provided on favourable terms on the basis of signed Memorandums of Understanding outlining concrete reform commitments. It will help the neighbouring countries to cover their external financing needs in 2020-21, given the difficulties in tackling the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic knows no borders and its unprecedented economic and social impacts affect countries around the world. Our enlargement and neighbourhood partners are severely affected, and as a Union we have the financial strength to help them limit the economic fallout of the pandemic. The Commission, on behalf of the EU, is working with ten partner countries to support their efforts and implement effective economic policies at a time of unprecedented crisis. Agreement has already been reached with eight partners in a demonstration of the EU’s solidarity.”

The MoUs provide for the policy actions to which the beneficiaries commit in order to receive the second tranche of assistance. Agreeing and signing the MoUs is an important step towards the first disbursement under the programmes, which is conditional on fulfilling the political pre-conditions, including the respect of democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law. Beneficiary countries should also benefit from an IMF financial assistance programme.

For Albania, the policy conditions for its €180 million MFA programme relate to strengthening public finance and the resilience of the financial sector, improving governance and fighting corruption, and enhancing social protection.

For Georgia, the policy conditions for its €150 million MFA programme relate to strengthening public finance management, improving governance, sector reforms, and labour market policies.

For Jordan, the policy actions for its €700 million MFA programmes are more comprehensive, as they cover two MFA operations. They cover public finance management, utilities, social and labour market policy, and governance,

For Kosovo, the policy conditions for its €100 million MFA programme relate to strengthening public finance and financial stability, addressing youth unemployment and improving good governance, and the fight against corruption.

For Moldova, the policy conditions for its €100 million MFA programme relate to strengthening public finance management, good governance and fight against corruption, and improving the business environment.

For Montenegro, the policy conditions for its €60 million MFA programme relate to strengthening public finance and the fight against corruption, enhancing financial stability, improving the business environment, and reforming social protection.

For North Macedonia, the policy conditions for its €160 million MFA programme relate to strengthening fiscal governance and transparency, the fight against corruption, enhancing financial sector supervision, improving the business environment, and tackling youth unemployment.

For Ukraine, the policy conditions for its €1.2 billion MFA programme are larger and more comprehensive and relate to strengthening public finance management, governance and rule of law, reform of the judiciary, competition in the gas market, improving the business climate and governance of state-owned enterprises.

Background

MFA is part of the EU’s wider engagement with neighbouring and enlargement countries and is intended as an exceptional EU crisis response instrument. It is available to enlargement and EU neighbourhood countries experiencing severe balance-of-payments problems. It demonstrates the EU’s solidarity with these countries and the support of effective policies at a time of unprecedented crisis.

The Decision on providing macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic was proposed by the Commission on 22 April and adopted by the European Parliament and the Council on 25 May 2020.

In addition to MFA, the EU supports the Neighbourhood and Western Balkans through several other instruments, including humanitarian aid, budget support, thematic programmes, technical assistance, blending facilities and guarantees from the European Fund for Sustainable Development to support investment in sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Financial Transaction Tax: More money for future bank bailouts?

Pandemic: another look at the self

An analysis of the impacts of climate change on human health

Commission tries to solidify the EU statistical system

Pakistan: a long road ahead

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Gynecologic care in the 21st century

A Brussels antithesis reveals where the EU is heading

What’s the difference between carbon negative and carbon neutral?

Climate Change and Human Health: Two Faces of The Same Coin

EU budget agreement rejected by the European Parliament

The Mental Health Hero in You

Inclusion and diversity isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for the bottom line

The challenges of mental health among the Syrian medical students

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

Why EU’s working and unemployed millions remain uncertain or even desperate about their future

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

Responding to the anger

Yemen war ‘a test of our humanity’, and we’re ‘badly failing’ warns UN Children’s Fund chief

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

One migrant child reported dead or missing every day, UN calls for more protection

Lithuania vs Parliament over 2014 EU budget

Global warming: our responsibility

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

7 shocking statistics that show the cost of corruption

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

In a time of rising xenophobia, more important than ever to ratify Genocide Convention

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

The next EU President will first have to drink his tea at Downing Street

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

EU budget 2021: An annual budget focused on European recovery

How drones can help rural Africa take flight

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes three new important reports on climate finance by leading experts

Young people demand a transparent job market: new campaign launches on international interns day

“Financial crisis will not happen in China!”, the Chinese Premier underlines from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

We can meet the SDGs using the wisdom of crowds. Here’s how

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

“Who do I call if I want to call Europe?” Finally a name and a number to answer Henry Kissinger’s question

Science leads the response to COVID-19. These 25 scientists are tackling the other global challenges

New UN forestry project bids to help countries meet climate change commitments

South Africa’s cabinet is now 50% women for the first time ever

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Are Halloween pumpkins a problem for the planet?

Is Universal Health Coverage really available for all in the European Union?

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

Member States and Commission to work together to boost artificial intelligence “made in Europe”

Family incomes stagnate in the EU; people excluded from ‘moderate recovery’

Parliament commemorates the victims of the Holocaust

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s