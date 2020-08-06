You are here: Home / European Union News / Statement by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Statement by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Janez 2020

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management (European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service)

“We share the shock and sadness of the people of Beirut following the deadly explosion that has taken many lives and left many more injured. Our condolences go to all those that have lost loved ones.

At this difficult time, the European Union offers its full support to the Lebanese people.

As an immediate first step, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated upon request of the Lebanese authorities.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is now coordinating the urgent deployment of over a 100 highly trained firefighters, with vehicles, dogs and equipment, specialised in search and rescue in urban contexts. They will work with the Lebanese authorities to save lives on the ground.

Already, the Netherlands, Greece and Czechia have confirmed their participation in this critical operation. France, Poland and Germany have also offered assistance via the Mechanism and more Member States can offer support.

The EU has also activated its Copernicus Satellite mapping system to support the Lebanese authorities in assessing the extent of the damage.

We stand with Lebanon and its people and are ready to mobilise further help.”

