You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Deep-sea minerals could meet the demands of battery supply chains – but should they?

Deep-sea minerals could meet the demands of battery supply chains – but should they?

August 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
minerals

(Credit: Unplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Winnie Yeh, Lead, Platform Acceleration, World Economic Forum

  • Demand for cobalt, and other metals for batteries used in mobile electronics and electric vehicles, is forecasted to dramatically increase. A potential new source of minerals from the deep-sea could enter battery supply chains in under a decade.
  • Deep-sea mining has attracted controversy due to concerns of potential damage to delicate ecosystems before scientists have had chance to assess what is at stake.
  • Electronics and automotive companies that depend on these minerals to build their products urgently need to learn about and engage on the topic, for the viability and sustainability of their supply chains.

The world is hungry for resources to power the green transition. As we increasingly look to solar, wind, geothermal and move towards decarbonization, consumption of minerals such as cobalt, lithium and copper, which underpin them, is set to grow markedly. One study by the World Bank estimates that to meet this demand, cobalt production will need to grow by 450% from 2018 to 2050, in pursuit of keeping global average temperature rises below 2°C.

The mining of any material can give rise to complex environmental and social impacts. Cobalt, however, has attracted particular attention in recent years over concerns of unsafe working conditions and labour rights abuses associated with its production.

New battery technologies are under development with reduced or zero cobalt content, but it is not yet determined how fast and by how much these technologies and circular economy innovations can decrease overall cobalt demand.

Deep-sea mining has the potential to supply cobalt and other metals free from association with such social strife, and can reduce the raw material cost and carbon footprint of much-needed green technologies.

On the other hand, concerned scientists have highlighted our limited knowledge of the deep-sea and its ecosystems. The potential impact of mining on deep-sea biodiversity, deep-sea habitats and fisheries are still being studied, and some experts have questioned the idea that environmental impacts of mining in the deep-sea can be mitigated in the same way as those on land.

In the face of this uncertainty, the European Parliament, the prime ministers of Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and more than 80 organizations have called for a 10-year moratorium on deep-sea mining, until its potential impacts and their management methods are further investigated.

A stark choice is fast approaching

The world is facing a stark choice, whether to press ahead with mining the ocean’s floors, hoping that the benefits will outweigh the as-yet-unknown environmental costs, or whether to pause for research and better understanding of what’s at stake.

The International Seabed Authority was established to organize, regulate and control mining on the ocean floor beyond national boundaries. Its regulations determine environmental regulations, financial payment regime for benefit sharing and other standards and guidelines. The International Seabed Authority has already drafted exploitation regulations for deep-sea minerals, which will be decided upon at either its October 2020 assembly or its 2021 assembly. Once regulations are finalized and adopted by member states, seabed exploitation contracts could be issued for mining to begin.

In parallel, countries that have mineral deposits in their exclusive economic zones, where the country has the unique right to use the marine resources, are also exploring mining techniques and forming their own regulations. Japan successfully trialled extraction of minerals from the deep-seabed as early as 2017, with the aim to reduce reliance on mineral imports. Cook Islands is also considering granting prospecting licenses in 2021 to diversify its economy from tourism.

Governments and seabed mining companies have been exploring mineral content, measuring deep-sea environmental data and testing seabed extracting technologies for more than 30 years.

Hein et al. (2013)
Image: Map showing deep-sea mineral deposits.
Saving the planet

What is the World Economic Forum doing around the issue of deep-sea mining?

Minerals critical to the clean energy transition have been found in the deep ocean floor. These include cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, manganese and zinc that are used in batteries for electric vehicle and portable electronics, electronic appliances, energy generation and many other aspects of our daily lives.

Deep-sea mining could offer lower financial cost and a lighter carbon footprint than conventional terrestrial sources of these minerals; it also has the potential to significantly harm one of the last natural wildernesses on our plant. In this relatively young sector, scientific knowledge is still being built on the potential impact of the industry, and the effectiveness of the proposed management methods. As the date for decisions on permitting deep-sea mining contracts gets closer, a fierce debate is emerging on if and how mining should take place. The need for a platform to host a balanced exchange on the issue has become evident.

The World Economic Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of Global Public Goods has the Deep-Sea Mining Dialogue, an impartial platform that allows different stakeholders to share their knowledge and perspective on the topic and participate in an evidence-based discourse. The Dialogue invites companies in the metal value chain, manufacturers that use metals, environmental groups, institutes and scientists across different disciplines to come together in a constructive, collaborative and open exchange.

The Dialogue helps inform downstream businesses that use metals in their products about the implications of this potential new source of minerals. The World Economic Forum will be gathering available data and analysis and highlighting critical gaps of existing knowledge to establish a fact-base. Through establishing a framework on responsible metal sourcing, the Dialogue reframes the heated debate on deep-sea mining as a collaborative exploration for a shared vision for the future. The aim is to reach an informed and consensual agreement on the most responsible path forward.

Manufacturing companies cannot afford to wait

Automotive, electronics, battery, aviation and energy development companies have largely been silent in the deep-sea mining debate, up to now. But deep-sea mined cobalt could enter their supply chains within a decade.

As was demonstrated to Apple, Google, Microsoft, Dell and Tesla in 2019, the ethical dimensions of companies’ raw material sourcing choices can have both reputational and legal consequences. That year, a federal class action lawsuit was brought against the five companies, over their alleged use of cobalt produced through child labour in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ethical dimensions of deep-sea cobalt mining have the potential to be just as contentious, and could pose no less a legal and reputational risk for manufacturers.

Meanwhile, automotive and electronics manufacturers are increasingly acknowledging the strategic importance of their cobalt sourcing decisions. BMW, Tesla, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation have begun bypassing their suppliers of manufactured parts to sign direct sourcing contracts with mining companies that are traditionally many supply chain tiers removed from their procurement departments. For these manufacturers, access to a stable, ethical supply of cobalt is more important than ever. As they increasingly source metals directly, the need to be knowledgeable on environmental and social considerations of their various supply options also grows greater.

Manufacturers who do not engage in the deep-sea mining debate now risk being taken by surprise by its implications in future years.

—Winnie Yeh, World Economic Forum

A rare opportunity to set the framework before an industry begins

Seabed mineral reserves have been estimated to contain 94,000 tons of cobalt across several different regions – about six times current land-based reserves. If responsible exploitation is possible, these new mineral sources have the potential to dramatically catalyse the low-carbon transition. If exploited irresponsibly, we risk incurring adverse and long-lasting impact on the species, habitats and ecosystems gifted to us by the ocean.

A decision on whether and how to forge ahead is upon us. In order to ensure that we rise to the challenge of that decision, and decide wisely, all stakeholders, including the companies that are set to use this ocean-mined material, must be alert to this emerging debate, and engage with it fully.

Those decisions made today on deep-sea mining are likely to have lasting effects on materials supply chains, the global mineral economy, the economies of some countries, the ocean ecosystem and our ability to tackle climate change as we look to the future.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Measles claims more than twice as many lives than Ebola in DR Congo

COP21 Breaking News: Conference of Youth Focuses on Hard Skills to Drive Greater Climate Action

Bolivia: UN underlines support for ‘credible, transparent and inclusive’ election

On Youth Education: “Just a normal day in the life of a medical student”

Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

Continue ‘their mission’ urges UN chief, as the victims of the Baghdad bombing are remembered, 15 years on

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

Mobility package: Transport Committee backs deal with EU Ministers

Can the EU really make Google and Facebook pay publishers and media?

Eurozone guarantees all banks with…taxpayers’ money

Nauru President warns of possible climate change ‘economic Armageddon’

Trump aims trade offensive solely to China, renews truce with EU

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Security Council extends mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon for a year

5G and the growing need for national CTOs

FROM THE FIELD: Enslaved Guatemalan indigenous women wait for reparations

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

‘Transformational benefits’ of ending outdoor defecation: Why toilets matter

UN health agency to gauge global threat, as China confirms coronavirus transmission between humans

20 years on from landmark Mine Ban Treaty, dangers on the rise to life and limb

UN health agency launches week of action to ban lead paint

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

The European Parliament rewrites the EU budget in a bright day for the Union

President David Sassoli to visit Skopje: “Remain on the European track”

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

UN investigates systematic sexual violence across South Sudan

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

Deeper reforms in Germany will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

State aid: Commission approves €3 billion Portuguese guarantee schemes for SMEs and midcaps affected by Coronavirus outbreak

How COVID-19 is making companies act for the long term

How can the EU hit net-zero emissions?

Here’s why the world’s recovery from COVID-19 could be doughnut shaped

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

IMF: All you want to know about Argentina

The issues of practicing medicine in Pakistan

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

European Fund for Transition to support more workers made redundant

These are the most desirable cities for overseas workers

Syria: UN chief warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Peace operations benefit from improved cooperation between the UN and troop-providing countries, says peacekeeping chief

At epicentre of Indonesia disaster, Guterres praises resilience of Sulawesi people

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

Nuclear testing has ‘disastrous consequences’ for people and planet, General Assembly told

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Jeroen Dijsselbloem new Eurogroup president

At last some rules on banks

Most leaders are missing this crucial character trait

Parliament backs measures to cut e-commerce VAT fraud

5 ways to break down the barriers for women to access leadership roles

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s