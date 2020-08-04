You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Coronavirus is creating retirement insecurity. These 10 steps can diffuse the timebomb of an ageing population

Coronavirus is creating retirement insecurity. These 10 steps can diffuse the timebomb of an ageing population

August 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
retirmenets

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andre Belelieu, Head of Insurance and Asset Management, World Economic Forum & Yvonne Sonsino, Partner MCG, Mercer (MMC)

  • To redesign a retirement that builds the necessary financial resilience for longer lives, the World Economic Forum and Mercer have created a ten-point checklist to redesign retirement.
  • Safeguarding financial wellness requires an all-encompassing view of a person. This means considering their tangible assets (including savings and property), but also less tangible assets such as health, skills and career readiness to work longer.
  • It will also require coordinated efforts across stakeholder groups, including individuals, employers, financial services providers and governments.

Much still divides us: race, gender, ability, education, income, politics; even disease can choose its primary victims as COVID-19 has shown. But there is still one thing that unites us: ageing. The world’s collective age is rising at an unprecedented pace. Advances in healthcare have contributed to longevity – so much so that we are already talking about the 100-year life. But as much as we should celebrate this increased longevity, one important gap remains: how will the 100-year life be a financially secure one.

Even before COVID-19, the way in which societies and individuals prepared for retirement was not designed for our current demographic reality. On average, individuals are outliving their money by between eight and 20 years; women in particular are at the sharp end of this scale, with longer lives and pension savings around 40% lower than men’s.

Public coffers are under strain, causing unprecedented challenges to government pension schemes. This has been reflected in Aegon’s Annual Retirement Readiness Index (ARRI), which studies global attitudes and behaviours related to retirement planning and ranks retirement readiness across countries on a scale from 0 to 10.

Since 2012, the ARRI’s global average has fluctuated between a score of 4.9 and 6.0, indicating a low level of readiness. In 2020, nine of the 15 countries surveyed scored 6.0 or below, and none scored above 8.0 (indicating a high-level of readiness).

Image: Aegon Retirement Readiness Index (ARRI) 2020

The pandemic is only exacerbating these trends, battering jobs, straining health systems and further depleting government budgets – with no end in sight for many. The economic impact of COVID-19 has knocked retirement planning sideways as investment markets recoil, interest rates remain at rock bottom and corporations pull back on the dividend payments upon which pensions rely.

As we saw during the 2008 financial crisis, one in ten organizations paused matching pensions contributions – and we know from that crisis that for many individuals, their finances never fully recovered. Extra freedoms have been allowed in some countries to draw from pension pots early, but this is like robbing Peter to pay Paul. In the United States, some estimates suggest that over half of Americans will ultimately need to delay retirement due to investment withdrawals and reduced contributions.

So how can we start to reverse these trends and redesign a retirement that builds the necessary financial resilience for longer lives? The Forum and Mercer have partnered this year to explore answers to that question. Our research has integrated the insights of almost 200 experts from more than 120 global organizations. Using a design thinking methodology, health professionals, financial experts, entrepreneurs, investors, actuaries, HR professionals, retired persons and academics poured their wisdom into devising practical solutions for real people.

The key conclusion? We must redesign retirement by creating new ways to become financially resilient – ways that work across the divides and suit personal and often very different individual circumstances. We prescribe a new way that offers fairness, flexibility and choice for everyone. We have distilled the insights from our research and emerging design framework into a ten-point checklist for success, with actions required across four stakeholder groups:

You

1. Unlock creative additional income sources that can support you in later life – teach if you can, participate in the sharing economy, make things.

2. Improve your financial know-how so you can plan with confidence – don’t leave financial outcomes to guess work.

3. Your health and your skills underpin your ability to work, earn and save – invest in them.

Employers

4. Create more flexible work and retirement models so that people can work, earn and save into later life to supplement low pensions.

5. Employees trust you to help them retire well – promote wellbeing programmes that include physical, mental and financial support and education, in order to deserve that trust and develop resilient employees.

6. Enable mid-life and ongoing regular check-ups so that people can assess their short, medium and long-term financial resilience, with time to get on track.

Financial services providers

7. Make it easier for people to understand their total financial position. Financial resilience means being able to survive short, medium and long-term scenarios.

8. Redesign age-appropriate financial tools and products with age in mind – remember no one self-identifies as old! Accessibility to such vital resources is key.

Governments

9. Raise levels of awareness of the financial implications of longevity; ensure that employment and pensions regulatory frameworks support flexible work and flexible retirement. This means enabling drawing pension while still working, and drawing pension earlier or later depending on personal circumstances.

10. Impose tougher penalties for age bias – too many older workers become excluded from the workforce because of age. Financial resilience will never be achieved if people cannot work, earn and save.

What is the World Economic Forum doing to combat Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s Diesease, a result of rapid ageing that causes dementia, is a growing concern. Dementia, the seventh leading cause of death worldwide, cost the world $1.25 trillion in 2018, and affected about 50 million people in 2019. Without major breakthroughs, the number of people affected will triple by 2050, to 152 million.

To catalyse the fight against Alzheimer’s, the World Economic Forum is partnering with the Global CEO Initiative (CEOi) to form a coalition of public and private stakeholders – including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech companies, governments, international organizations, foundations and research agencies.

The initiative aims to advance pre-clinical research to advance the understanding of the disease, attract more capital by lowering the risks to investment in biomarkers, develop standing clinical trial platforms, and advance healthcare system readiness in the fields of detection, diagnosis, infrastructure and access.

Much is unknown about what our post-COVID world will look like, but there is one certainty: we will not be able to redesign retirement with one silver bullet such as a simple tweak to pension schemes, the creation of a new financial product, or a campaign to increase financial literacy.

Safeguarding financial wellness over the course of longer life will require taking an all-encompassing view of a person. This means their tangible assets (including savings and assets such as property), but also less tangible assets such as their health, their skills and career readiness to work longer.

It will also require coordinated efforts across stakeholder groups, each playing a critical part. The research is not exhaustive and there are many more recommendations, but this quick- win list is a good starting point for the complex task of redesigning retirement for the future.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Mental health in the COVID-19 pandemic

Commission launches new tool to support digital teaching and learning in schools

OECD sees global growth slowing, as Europe weakens and risks persist

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

EU Presidents lay out priorities for future of Europe

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

Writing a greener story in Asia and the Pacific amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Stakeholder capitalism is urgently needed – and the COVID-19 crisis shows us why

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Commission publishes EU Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online continues to deliver results

Knowledge management and entrepreneurship: short term vs. long term perspective

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

Top officials say UN will support Bahamas’ rescue, relief efforts as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Greece at the mercy of ECB while sailing through uncharted waters

How green investment will help Latin America and the world fight climate change

Brunei’s new penal code would enshrine ‘cruel and inhuman punishments’ UN rights chief warns

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

Commission presents its response to Antisemitism and a survey showing Antisemitism is on the rise in the EU

The MH17 tragedy to put a tombstone on Ukrainian civil war

“If the job market doesn’t exist, then even the most brilliant Youth Guarantee cannot ensure a job to these young people”, European Youth Forum Secretary General Giuseppe Porcaro on another Sting Exclusive

The countries most ready for the global energy transition

Landmine casualties high for third consecutive year despite record funding, latest monitor reports

Draghi rehabs ECB into a tool to support growth and employment; a departure from Teutonic orthodoxy

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register 2 new initiatives

Conquering COVID-19 through Collaboration

World Malaria Day: 7 things to know about the deadly disease

The EU Parliament blasts the Council about the tax dealings of the wealthy

Five years down the drain

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

My Mothers

5 ways to break down the barriers for women to access leadership roles

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, in Brussels - Berlaymont, last week. (Copyright European Union, 2017 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Lukasz Kobus)

Amazon, Luxembourg and Ireland hit by EU’s latest turn of the screw over competition

How can we regulate disruptive technologies?

Breaking news: Juncker’s Commission mutant trojan horse is on the loose in Strasbourg

Vulnerable children face ‘dire and dangerous’ situation on Greek island reception centres, UNICEF warns

Nearly four million North Koreans in urgent need, as food production slumps by almost 10 per cent

A record one million Syrians displaced over six months, during six key battles: UN investigators

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

Improve collection of data on disasters, Secretary-General Guterres urges

Four lessons for a successful switch to value-based healthcare

European Commission adopts rules to ensure a smooth transition to its next President and the next College of Commissioners

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

Budget Committee backs €2.3 million worth of aid to help 550 redundant media workers in Greece

The Council of Europe adopts Recommendation on young people’s access to rights

MEPs call on EU countries to end precarious employment practices

Why women aren’t allowed to work

From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s