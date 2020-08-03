You are here: Home / European Union News / EU-Vietnam trade agreement enters into force

EU-Vietnam trade agreement enters into force

August 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
vietnam

Nguyễn Văn Bình, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

EU exports to Vietnam will be taxed less as of tomorrow, 1 August. This is the immediate effect of the entry into force of the EU-Vietnam trade agreement that will ultimately scrap duties on 99% of all goods traded between the two sides. Doing business in Vietnam will also become easier for European companies: they will now be able to invest and pitch for government contracts with equal chances to their local competitors. Under the new agreement, the economic benefits go hand in hand with guarantees of respect for labour rights, environment protection and the Paris Agreement on climate, through strong, legally binding and enforceable provisions on sustainable development.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The European economy needs now every opportunity to restore its strength after the crisis triggered by the coronavirus. Trade agreements, such as the one becoming effective with Vietnam today, offer our companies a chance to access new emerging markets and create jobs for Europeans. I strongly believe this agreement will also become an opportunity for people of Vietnam to enjoy a more prosperous economy and witness a positive change and stronger rights as workers and citizens in their home country.”

Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan, commented: “Vietnam is now part of a club of 77 countries doing trade with the EU under bilaterally agreed preferential conditions.  The agreement strengthens EU economic links with the dynamic region of South-East Asia and has an important economic potential that will contribute to the recovery after the coronavirus crisis. But it also shows how trade policy can be a force for good. Vietnam has already made a lot of effort to improve its labour rights record thanks to our trade talks and, I trust, will continue its most needed reforms.”

The EU-Vietnam agreement is the most comprehensive trade agreement the EU has concluded with a developing country. It takes fully into account Vietnam’s development needs by giving Vietnam a longer, 10-year period to eliminate its duties on EU imports. However, many important EU export products, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals or machinery will already enjoy duty free import conditions as of entry into force. Agri-food products like beef or olive oil will face no tariffs in three years, while dairy, fruit and vegetables in maximum five years. Comprehensive provisions on sanitary and phytosanitary cooperation will allow for improving market access for EU firms via more transparent and quick procedures. It also contains specific provisions to address regulatory barriers for EU car exports and grants protection from imitation for 169 traditional European food and drink products (like Roquefort cheese, Porto and Jerez wines, Irish Cream spirit or Prosciutto di Parma ham) recognised as Geographical Indications.

At the same time, the trade agreement expresses a strong commitment of both sides to environment and social rights. It sets high standards of labour, environmental and consumer protection and ensures that there is no ‘race to the bottom’ to promote trade or attract investment.

Under the agreement, the two parties have committed to ratify and implement the eight fundamental Conventions of International Labour Organization (ILO), and respect, promote and effectively implement the principles of the ILO concerning fundamental rights at work; implement the Paris Agreement, as well as other international environmental agreements, and act in favour of the conservation and sustainable management of wildlife, biodiversity, forestry and fisheries; and involve independent civil society in monitoring the implementation of these commitments by both sides. Vietnam has already made progress on these commitments by ratifying in June 2019 ILO Convention 98 on collective bargaining and in June 2020 ILO Convention 105 on forced labour. It also adopted a revised Labour Code in November 2019 and confirmed that it would ratify the one remaining fundamental ILO Convention on forced labour by 2023.

The trade agreement also includes an institutional and legal link to the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, allowing appropriate action in the case of serious breaches of human rights.

The entry into force of the trade agreement has been preceded by its approval by EU Member States in the Council and its signature in June 2019, and the European Parliament’s approval in February 2020.

Background

Vietnam is the EU’s second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Singapore, with trade in goods worth €45.5 billion in 2019  and trade in services of some €4 billion (2018).

The EU’s main exports to Vietnam are high-tech products, including electrical machinery and equipment, aircrafts, vehicles, and pharmaceutical products. Vietnam’s main exports to the EU are electronic products, footwear, textiles and clothing, as well as coffee, rice, seafood, and furniture.

With a total foreign direct investment stock of €7.4 billion (2018), the EU is one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam. Most EU investments are in industrial processing and manufacturing.

The agreement with Vietnam is the second trade agreement the EU has concluded with an ASEAN member state, following the recent agreement with Singapore. It represents an important milestone in the EU’s engagement with Asia, adding to the already existing agreements with Japan and Republic of Korea.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Siemens-Alstom merger: Will the EC succumb to Franco-German pressures for the sake of May’s EU Elections?

3 charts that show how global carbon emissions hit a record high in 2018

‘Exercise restraint’ Guterres urges Sri Lankans, as political crisis deepens

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo conflict zone ‘remains dangerous and unpredictable’ – UN chiefs

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

Humanitarian aid: EU steps up support in Nigeria for conflict victims

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

How much more social deterioration can the EU people endure?

Conflict diamonds and climate change: Cooperate, don’t compete over natural resources urges Guterres

Eurozone needs more than some decimals of growth

Commission criticised member states on blocking financial transaction tax

A new arrangement between Eurozone’s haves and have-nots

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

What does the future of energy look like, how do we get there, and who will benefit?

In Afghanistan, attacks against schools have tripled in one year

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

Main results of EU-Japan summit: Tokyo, 17/07/2018

Donald Tusk presents EU summit conclusions for last time

Deaths from far-right terrorism have more than tripled in the West

A Sting Exclusive: “Technology for all, development for all: the role of ITU”, written by the Secretary General of the United Nations Agency

We need to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. This is how we can do it

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

NHS: A great healthcare system but how accessible is it to migrants?

Car rentals: EU action leads to clearer and more transparent pricing

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

Matthias in Canada

How robotics can help humanitarians bridge the digital divide

We lack a global framework for saving our environment. Here’s how we change that

JADE at European Business Summit 2015

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

Brexit may finally not really happen; The Brits have second thoughts

The European brain drain and the deteriorating medical workforce

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

Global aid needed for healthcare

5 ways companies can support their remote workforce

Tech companies could achieve much more by serving the common good. Here’s 3 steps they should take

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Boris to end up in jail if he loses the next elections?

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

UK economy in dire straits: leading banks now officially plan to Brexit too

Why vaccines are not just for children

How to Create a Clear Vision For the Future of Healthcare

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

7 amazing ways artificial intelligence is used in healthcare

Electronic cigarettes: is it really a safe alternative to smoking?

Eurozone: Retail sales betray economic frailty

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

How much is nature worth? $125 trillion, according to this report

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

5 things to know about the exploding world of pro gaming

UN, world leaders, condemn Sri Lanka terrorist attacks targeting churches, hotels, which leave more than 200 dead

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s