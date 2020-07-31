You are here: Home / European Union News / Skills: Five new cross-border collaboration projects selected for Erasmus+ funding to develop excellence in vocational training in Europe

Skills: Five new cross-border collaboration projects selected for Erasmus+ funding to develop excellence in vocational training in Europe

July 31, 2020 by Leave a Comment
erasmus+

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has proposed today Erasmus+ funding for five new Platforms of Centres of Vocational Excellence, to meet the needs of an innovative, inclusive and sustainable economy. Funded through Erasmus+ for a maximum budget of €4 million each, the platforms will be active in sectors such as green innovation and urban greening, microelectronics, and the furniture and wood sector. They will also support major European priorities such as the digital and green transitions, sustainable growth, and social fairness and inclusion.

Selected from among 55 applications, the five newly-selected Platforms of Vocational Excellence involve 167 partner organisations from 17 Member States and 4 other countries participating in the Erasmus+ programme.

The selected projects will focus on the development of skills ecosystems, increasing their quality and adaptability by developing innovative curricula and teaching methodologies.

Margaritis Schinas, Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life, said: “Europe needs a skills revolution, one that is inclusive and does not leave anyone behind. To achieve this we presented recently a new, ambitious, innovative, measureable, and inclusive Skills Agenda. The initiative on Centres of Vocational Excellence will contribute further to the modernisation of the sector to the benefit of both young people as well as adults needing to upskill and reskill. This initiative helps to build innovative business-education partnerships and integrate activities with other education and training sectors.”

Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said: “Vocational education and training is more important than ever. Providing people with the skills they need and that help them find a quality job is one of our central responses to the recovery, and key for the green and digital transitions. Our initiatives on vocational excellence will continue to be based on innovation, transnational collaboration and social fairness.”

The chosen projects respond to a changing labour market and are aligned with the priorities of the European Skills Agenda and the Commission proposal for a Council recommendation on Vocational Education and Training for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience presented on 1 July.

Background

Centres of Vocational Excellence ensure the supply of high-quality skilled workers and are catalysts for local innovation and business investment. They often act as knowledge and innovation hubs for companies (in particular SMEs), and support the entrepreneurial initiatives, skills and attitudes of their learners, for instance through business incubators. Centres from different countries which share a common interest in specific sectors can work together through international collaborative platforms.

Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs) bring together a wide range of local, regional and national partners from different countries, including but not limited to: initial and continuing VET providers, universities of applied sciences and polytechnics, research institutions, companies, chambers, social partners, social enterprises, national and regional authorities and development agencies, public employment services, and social inclusion and reintegration organisations.

Together they co-create “skills ecosystems” that contribute to regional development, innovation, industrial clusters, and social inclusion. CoVEs also establish business-education partnerships for apprenticeships, internships, and work together with partners to anticipate future skills needs. This will help provide high-quality vocational skills to young people, empowering them to land their first job, and enable both young workers and adults to better thrive in the future world of work.  CoVEs will actively contribute to the partnerships for up-skilling and re-skilling of the workforce in the context of the European Pact for Skills.

The 2020 Erasmus+ call to establish Platform of CoVEs was met with a very high interest. 55 project applications, with more than 1.300 partner organisations from all 27 Member States and 25 non-EU countries applying for funding.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission’s action plan: financial world mandatory links to environmental targets

These are the world’s safest cities

Emerging legislation on commercial uses of facial recognition shows the work ahead

European Development Days 2013

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidelines on testing

14 ways to protect your mental health in the pandemic, according to Public Health England

Draghi to lay his print on long term ECB policies prior to exiting next year

Doctors and nurses around the world are calling in sick

A Young entrepreneur cries out: “start in Europe, stay in Europe”

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

Venezuela: European Parliament calls for additional sanctions

The best and worst parenting advice I’ve heard, by a leading psychologist

Volkswagen getting away with it in Europe

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

3 ways we are making an impact on plastic pollution

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: The New Draft Agreement!

State aid: Commission approves €12 million Danish scheme to compensate damages caused by cancellations of large public events due to COVID-19 outbreak

Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge, says head of UN investigation team

IPCC reports devastating climate consequences; US in denial while EU does not fully support the 2050 net zero emissions target

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

European Commission adopted Report on the Impact of Demographic Change in Europe

It’s time for global businesses to accept local responsibility

How India’s government can build better contracts with blockchain

Tax reforms accelerating with push to lower corporate tax rates

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

YOUTH WILL BE A KEY FOCUS IN THE NEXT EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

EU Commission challenges Berlin by proposing breakthrough legislation on banks

Eurozone very close to a sustainable growth path

The European Parliament declares climate emergency

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

Climate change: cutting the good by the root?

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

Coronavirus: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of medical equipment from non-EU countries

Trade, taxes and other takeaways from Li Keqiang’s speech to the World Economic Forum

The anti-vaccine movement shows the peril of a post-truth world

Meet the first winner of a new award for cancer research

Why we need artists who strive for social change

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

The refugee crisis as a young Nigerian doctor sees it

Online platforms required by law to be more transparent with EU businesses

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

A giant marine heatwave has descended on Alaska

Opposite cultures: Should it be a problem?

How can we measure real progress on the Sustainable Development Goals?

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Assembly President launches new initiative to purge plastics and purify oceans

Here’s how to find a job you really love

Mirrored classroom display highlights scale of massive education crisis

Drought in Europe: the Commission offers further support to European farmers

Brain drain 2017: why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

China hopes EU Commissioner De Gucht drops super anti-dumping tariff on solar panels

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

The future of work ‘with social justice for all’ tops agenda of centenary UN Labour conference

Here’s how to achieve an optimal student/tutor ratio

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s