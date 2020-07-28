You are here: Home / Business / Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

July 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
business 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author:  Scott Frisch, Chief Operating Officer, AARP

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to adapt quickly to ensure operational continuity and employee safety;
  • Employers must take the personal impact of the pandemic on employees into consideration as they support their staff through this uncertain time and prepare for the post-COVID-19 world;
  • Internal and external collaboration will be vital to this work and recovery from the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a permanent impact on the way we approach work. With continued physical distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, businesses are adapting quickly to ensure continuity of operations.

 

In April, the World Economic Forum, OECD and AARP held Living, Learning, and Earning Longer (LLEL), a collaborative, peer-learning conference call with more than 30 global executives from six countries to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on business operations. We heard compelling examples of how organizations are finding new sources of resilience and innovation in these very difficult times through collaboration.

At AARP, managing our workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced and broadened some crucial lessons.

We have fresh evidence of how vital it is to build a foundation for business continuity well in advance of the circumstances that would require such a capacity.

We have been reminded that it is critically important to have far-sighted leadership in HR and IT and to have those two departments work harmoniously together.

Workplace closures during the COVID-19 pandemic
Workplace closures during the COVID-19 pandemic
Image: Our World in Data

In adapting our operations through remote connections, we have focused on the human connection, taking into account the personal lives of all the individuals who comprise our multigenerational workforce. Regardless of age and life stage, we all want to continue to make a meaningful contribution and technology is helping light the way.

Close coordination between our human resources, IT and broader business continuity teams has enabled us to move quickly to ensure business continuity during the pandemic. Flexible workplace policies and many online training and development opportunities for our employees had already prepared us to a certain extent; now we have gone further and faster to make universal telework work.

HR reframed its onboarding and offboarding workflows to the virtual model used for our state office employees. This is critical for keeping enterprise operations intact.

We have successfully delivered virtual training and professional development programmes and are providing 13 virtual learning workshops.

The way IT has carried out its indispensable role in making sure employees have the right business technology for use at home has been tremendously beneficial.

The value of a multigenerational workforce

Business leaders, in this period of great uncertainty, must consider new ways to ensure business continuity and organizational resilience. A multigenerational workforce, with four or five generations working alongside each other — if not physically, then virtually — helps to meet these challenges.

Adapting policies and practices to meet employees’ needs across a spectrum of age and life-stages builds the workforce of the future. Age-diverse teams contribute to greater innovation. They can help address vital questions in dramatically new environments: how teams work together, how a supply chain is managed and how other essential operations are prioritized.

The stereotype of older workers as technophobes is wrong and counterproductive. Workers across the age span have proven to be adept at teleworking. This realization will have lasting consequences. At the same time, younger workers are more likely to be mentors in tech solutions, just as many older workers can share their institutional knowledge and experience.

Part of our foundation for adaptation at AARP is the policies we have established to help our employees achieve a work-life balance.

We already had a policy of 80 hours a year of caregiving leave for our employees, as well as robust vacation and sick leave policies, and flexible work arrangements. HR has adjusted these to accommodate working parents whose children’s schools are shut down and who are carrying out childcare responsibilities during mandated stay-at-home orders.

We are continuing to educate employees on the use of administrative leave and caregiving leave for telemedicine visits, essential runs for medication, caregiving for family members and self-care.

One of our existing benefits takes on even greater importance during this pandemic. We offer 48 hours a year for what we call “community builders hours”. Employees can use these hours to donate blood, participate in meal deliveries to seniors or help out in other ways during this very difficult time.

We have also amplified the use of many benefit programmes that can be delivered virtually such as telemedicine services from our health care providers and prescription drug mail delivery.

Our positive experience with virtual training and learning points us in the direction of further use of such programmes, even when we are not operating under these conditions.

Lessons from others

I am deeply proud of the preparations we have made and the resilience our workforce has shown. I am also convinced there is much we can learn from other organizations. Here are six guiding principles discussed by my fellow executives from around the globe during the peer learning call:

1. There is no playbook on how to respond to COVID-19 as the future of work changes before our eyes. The pandemic has, for example, hastened the adoption of remote working and other initiatives to engage and sustain the workforce.

2. Now more than ever, collaboration internally and externally will be vital to recovery.

3. Businesses need to develop continuity plans that respond to the unique nature of this crisis, as well as a strategy for re-entry to the workforce that takes the personal lives of employees and their families into consideration, for the long-term benefit of the enterprise.

4. Leaders within their organizations have the responsibility to provide clear, concise and timely communication to their employees and other stakeholders.

5. Start thinking through the long-term impact of how your business and workforce will and should operate as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

6. Have empathy for your employees who may be taking on new responsibilities and roles while at home. Listen to employees and co-develop creative solutions that allow employers to continue to contribute as we transition into a new normal.

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

AARP is actively engaged in the response to COVID-19 and we are working hard to help our members, their families and the broader community. Here are resources you might find helpful to share with your employees, friends, and family:

In these difficult times, we should commit to and build a stronger and more inclusive future for workers of all ages. New ideas and bold solutions can surface from this disaster. Let’s continue to share promising practices that will work well in the current environment and beyond.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The global suicide rate is growing – what can we do?

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

How can education empower youth to become tomorrow’s leaders

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

‘A new chapter’ dawns for democracy in Guinea-Bissau: top UN official

FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

How will the NATO-EU competition evolve in the post Brexit era?

The European reaction to the neo-fascist wind

Ending use of chemical weapons in Syria: ‘still work to be done’, says UN disarmament chief

3 ways to fix the way we fund humanitarian relief

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

Education remains an impossible dream for many refugees and migrants

Facts and prejudices about work

EU commits €9 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar

‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

We have a chance to build the gender-equal workplaces of the future. Here’s how

How the Middle East is suffering on the front lines of climate change

Why business schools can’t “return to normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

These researchers want to use your computer in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

Does the West play the Syrian game in Egypt?

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

This is what CEOs around the world see as the biggest risks to business

Terror attacks strike people ‘from all walks of life, the UN included’

How to reimagine our food systems for a post-COVID world

EU Leaders’ meeting in Sofia: Completing a trusted Digital Single Market for the benefit of all

Kazakhstan continues to push for a nuclear-free world

Historical success for the First ever European Presidential Debate

This Japanese concept will help you see the world – and learn – in a different way

Inclusion, empowerment and equality, must be ‘at the heart of our efforts’ to ensure sustainable development, says UN chief

OECD Secretary-General: coronavirus “war” demands joint action

Summer 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth clouded by external factors

UN chief calls for ‘united front’ against anti-Semitism after US synagogue mass-shooting

Recreational cannabis poses ‘significant’ health challenges to youth: drugs control body

How COVID-19 is driving a long-overdue revolution in education

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Does the West reserve the fate of Libya and Syria for others? How does this relate to the EU’s Neighborhood Policy?

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

How Egypt’s economy can continue to thrive during a global pandemic

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

More than 90 per cent of Africa migrants would make perilous Europe journey again, despite the risks

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

This year’s Earth Hour is going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic

A Sting Exclusive: “Global Climate: Our Common Responsibility”, S&P MEP Miriam Dalli underlines from Brussels

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

5G and the growing need for national CTOs

‘Spectre of poverty’ hangs over tribes and indigenous groups: UN labour agency

New rules for audiovisual media services approved by Parliament

UN ‘regrets’ new US position on legality of Israeli settlements

The European Youth raises their voices this week in Brussels at Yo!Fest 2015

Parliament to ask for the suspension of EU-US deal on bank data

Turkey presents a new strategy for EU accession but foreign policy could be the lucky card

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

Villages ‘reduced to ash’ amid ‘barbaric violence’ in DR Congo, reports UN refugee agency

A machine din

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s