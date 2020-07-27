You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission launches call for innovative response and recovery partnerships between EU regions

Coronavirus: Commission launches call for innovative response and recovery partnerships between EU regions

July 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus_2020_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission is launching a call for expressions of interest for thematic partnerships to pilot interregional innovation projects that support the response and recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. The aim of the call is to help regions catch the opportunities emerging from the crisis, develop resilience and build on green and digital transformation for the recovery of the most affected sectors, such as health and tourism.

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, said: “Based on previous successful similar pilot actions to boost innovation and competitiveness at regional level, the launch of this call is yet another example of EU capacity and willingness to support local economies in such difficult time. The focus on health, tourism, sustainability and digitalisation is perfectly in line with Commission’s priorities and the needed response to counterattack the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Under this call, the European Commission seeks expressions of interest from transnational partnerships of regional authorities and other stakeholders as universities, research centres, clusters and SMEs willing to pilot interregional innovation partnerships aimed at facilitating the commercialisation and scale-up of interregional innovation projects and to incentivise business investment.

The call will support interregional partnerships in four thematic areas. First, the partnership for the development of the medical value chain is about working on medical products or devices to tackle the coronavirus at any level of the value chain, i.e. from conception to distribution. Second, the partnership on the safety and management of medical waste is linked to the topic of circular economy in the field of health. The third partnership is about projects that encourage sustainable and digital tourism. The fourth partnership focuses on developing hydrogen technologies in carbon-intensive regions, for instancethrough the conversion of existing coal mines, smelters or production facilities.

Next steps

By the end of 2021, each selected partnership should have defined a set of actions to accelerate innovation uptake, commercialisation and scale-up of interregional investment projects. The selected partnerships should have also analysed the financial and legal obstacles to commercialisation and scale-up, and developed cooperation with other EU programmes and initiatives. In addition, the selected actions will have to collaborate with established partnerships under other areas that are covered by the three Thematic Smart Specialisation Platforms.

Background

On 18 July 2017, the European Commission adopted the Communication “Strengthening innovation in Europe’s regions: towards resilient, inclusive and sustainable territorial growth strategies” (COM(2017)376 final). In this context, the pilot action on interregional innovation projects was proposed.

Following the Commission call for expression of interest, eight interregional partnerships* were selected in late 2017, with one or several coordinating regions in the lead. An additional partnership on batteries was introduced at a later stage.

The nine partnerships got the support from Commission’s special teams, involving experts from several thematic departments. The experts provided advice on how to best combine different EU funds to finance innovation projects and how to make the business and investment plan bankable.

In addition to this hands-on support from the Commission, each partnership could benefit from external advisory service up to a value of €100,000 via European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for demonstration, scale-up and commercialisation activities.

Given this positive experience, the Commission decided to use the same line to stimulate regions joining forces to react to the coronavirus pandemic.

The call will be open for 6 weeks, i.e. until 7 September 2020 (23h00 – Brussels time). The overall budget is €400,000 from the European Regional Development Fund to develop four thematic partnerships (up to €100,000 per partnership).

More information

Link to the call

Link to the privacy statement

* Partnerships on 3D printing; bio-economy; cybersecurity; circular economy in the manufacturing sector; high-tech farming; marine renewable energy; sustainable buildings, traceability and big data in agri-food.An additional partnership on advanced materials for batteries was introduced later.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

Globalization 4.0 must build a better world for working people

Europe led by Germany seems vulnerable to Trump’s threats

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

Sweden gives all employees time off to be entrepreneurs

The 4 biggest challenges to our higher education model – and what to do about them

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

Cameroon: Clear ‘window of opportunity’ to solve crises rooted in violence – Bachelet

If people aren’t responding to climate warnings, we need to change the message

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, antisemitism still threatens ‘foundations of democratic societies’

We must move from egocentric to ecocentric leadership to safeguard our planet

Victims’ Rights: New Strategy to empower victims

Refugees now make up 1% of the world’s population

Civil society can make sure no one is left stranded by the skills gap

“No labels for entrepreneurs!”, a young business leader from Italy cries out

EU mobilises €21 million to support Palestine refugees via the UN Relief and Works Agency

Disintegrating Tories will void May’s pledge for Brexit deal in seven weeks

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

WhatsApp to face scrutiny from EU regulators task force over data sharing with Facebook

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

Teamgum @ TheNextWeb 2014

Practicing healthcare through a global lens

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

To protect trust in the 4IR, we need to become experts in distrust

Guterres welcomes conduct of Afghan elections, commends ‘all who braved security concerns to uphold their right to vote’

The status of the Code of Medical Ethics: loading

Libya: Security Council demands commitment to ‘a lasting ceasefire’

Alarm over violent attacks on lawmakers, opposition in Malawi, ahead of elections

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

115 rejections and no pay. What it really takes to be an entrepreneur

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

This man is helping explorers carry out scientific research at the ends of the Earth

These countries spend the most on education

EU-wide rules for safety of drones approved by European Parliament

Cryptocurrency mining could become the new face of energy storage. Here’s how

Brexit: the Withdrawal Agreement passes the first European Parliament test

Silk Road Unlimited

Could robot leaders do better than our current politicians?

AI will drive the societies of the future. Will the governed consent?

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

Colombia offers nationality rights to Venezuelan children born there: UN hails ‘very important step’

All talk but no action against fraudulent bankers

2020 Blue Economy Report: Blue sectors contribute to the recovery and pave way for EU Green Deal

Living in the mouth of the shark: we are all refugees

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

ECB reaches the boundaries of its mandate to revive the entirety of Eurozone

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s