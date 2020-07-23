You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

July 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
planet B

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • COVID-19 has created a unique opportunity to build a more sustainable world, a new report says.
  • The pandemic has boosted awareness of and support for sustainable practices.
  • Business and investors have a critical role in steering the economic recovery.
  • Global cooperation is needed to make the world more sustainable.

More than half a century ago, one of the first images of Earth adrift in space was taken by the Apollo 8 space mission. The shot is often credited with creating an attitude shift that helped inspire the environmental movement.

Now COVID-19 could have brought the world to a similar “Earthrise” moment of realization, suggests a new report.

 

The Sustainability Trends Report 2020, compiled by Generation Investment Management (GIM), says the pandemic has boosted awareness of the urgent need for a decisive shift to sustainability. The economic and social hiatus caused by the outbreak provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reevaluate how we live, work, and what we want or need to consume, the report states. It could be a powerful catalyst for a more sustainable future.

This iconic 1968 “Earthrise” photo.
This iconic 1968 “Earthrise” photo was one of the first images of the planet taken from deep space.
Image: Apollo 8 NASA
Great expectations

While the current threat to global health can be mitigated by the development of an effective vaccine, and economies regenerated over time by financial stimuli, there is no simple antidote to the climate crisis, the report warns.

Global land and ocean.
Global land and ocean.
Image: NOAA

Land and ocean temperatures are approaching 1℃ rises above pre-industrial averages, data from NOAA shows. Within the past two decades, natural catastrophes, such as droughts, floods and severe storms, have increased more than threefold – from around 250 in 1980 to almost 850 in 2018.

Despite global calls to reduce emissions from environmentalists, climatologists, industrialists and politicians, emissions remain on an upward trajectory.

Energy related CO2 emissions, 1990-2019.
Energy related CO2 emissions, 1990-2019.
Image: IEA

Since 1990, emissions in advanced economies have remained relatively stable, but have more than doubled in the rest of the world, peaking at 22 gigatonnes of CO2 in 2019, mostly due to the booming industrial growth of emerging economies in regions like Asia.

To stop global temperatures exceeding 1.5℃ above pre-industrial times, the report notes, emissions need not just to stop increasing, they need to fall by 7.6% per year for the next decade, more than the expected drop from COVID-19 in 2020.

Efforts underway

The good news is that it’s not too late to reverse climate change, the report says. But we need new approaches that speed up the switch to sustainability.

GIM sees that while the pandemic has exposed social and economic inequalities and revealed how vulnerable the planet and its inhabitants are to sudden shocks, it has also raised awareness of the fragility of our natural system and the need for a unified approach to fighting climate change.

Environmentally sustainable business practices are on the up, the report shows, and global infrastructure investments are crucially aligned with the transition to net-zero emissions.

Many financial institutions are moving towards more sustainable investments, driven by recognition of the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and growing calls by clients for ethical transparency.

Responsible investment: An agenda gathering momentum.
Responsible investment: An agenda gathering momentum.
Image: PRI

The UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment is working towards a sustainable global financial system. There are more than 2,000 signatories from institutional investors representing $80 trillion of assets. Climate change risks (and opportunities) are also being integrated into financial services, making a strong business case for more sustainable practices. That said, there is still a long way to go before all investors and companies fully move on from simply maximizing shareholder returns.

Amid UN calls to “build back better”, the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to rebuild the global economy with the planet’s health in mind, according to the report.

Actors like the European Commission, France, Canada and the UK, have put stimulus packages in place which prioritize a sustainable recovery, but the bulk of post-lockdown stimulus packages are aimed at a return to business as usual. But business and investors have a critical role in steering economic recovery towards a more sustainable future.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.

The pandemic has shown the willingness of some companies to step forward, commit resources and work with others to help the fight against COVID-19, the report states. A continued attitude of cooperation and redefining stakeholder responsibilities to include the health of the planet is key to an effective recovery.

The World Economic Forum is calling for a “great reset”, in which the world acts jointly and quickly to reinvigorate every aspect of our societies and economies, requiring commitments from all countries to transform every economic sector and build a better, more sustainable society.

If we want to keep the planet looking as it did in that iconic Apollo 8 image, this – it’s becoming increasingly clear – is the moment to act.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

UN chief welcomes start of Church-mediated national dialogue in Nicaragua

Fight against money laundering and terrorist financing: Commission assesses risks and calls for better implementation of the rules

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

‘We are nowhere closer’ to Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, than a year ago, Security Council hears

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

This architect explains why racist statues are no longer relevant and describes how to replace them

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: 195 countries adopt the First Universal Climate Agreement

European Accessibility Act: Parliament and Council negotiators strike a deal

We are ‘burning up our future’, UN’s Bachelet tells Human Rights Council

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

The Eurogroup has set Cyprus on fire

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

COP21 Breaking News: Paris Pact on Water and Climate Change Adaptation Announced

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

‘Undersea gardeners’ are restoring Jamaica’s lost coral reefs

These countries are leading the charge to clean energy

Why EU’s working and unemployed millions remain uncertain or even desperate about their future

‘Humiliation was the worst’; Holocaust survivor at UN, asks world to act with ‘empathy and compassion’

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

To save biodiversity, MEPs call for binding targets at global and EU level

Australia wildfires: communities must stay vigilant, urges UN weather agency

Hate speech in the digital world a ‘critical obstacle for LGBTI people’: UN’s Bachelet

In Yemen, Special Envoy sees UN role in preserving ‘essential’ aid pipeline at country’s major port

Armed groups kill Ebola health workers in eastern DR Congo

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

This is what a planet-wide network of ocean sanctuaries could look like

No improvement in respect for EU values: MEPs cut support for Turkey by €70m

For small island nations, climate change is not a threat. It’s already here

The EU-US trade agreement, victim of right-wing extremists and security lunatics

Music is a vital urban resource. How do we plan for it?

How cocoa farming can help stop deforestation

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

6 ways China and the United States could jumpstart trade reforms

AI-assisted recruitment is biased. Here’s how to make it more fair

“No labels for entrepreneurs!”, a young business leader from Italy cries out

Cybersecurity needs a holistic approach. Here are three ways to build protection

New state aid rules: Commission increases national support to farmers up to €25,000

Argentina’s agro-food sector is growing remarkably, but agriculture policies are not keeping pace

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

UN recognises role of sport in achieving sustainable development

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

Parliament asks for the termination of EU-US bank data deal

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

Humanitarian emergency in Venezuela was central debate of the EuroLat plenary

European Commission and World Bank Group renew agreement to strengthen development cooperation

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s