You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus global response: 2 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to South Sudan and new funding

Coronavirus global response: 2 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to South Sudan and new funding

July 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight arrived in Juba, as part of the European support to vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic. The flight carried on board humanitarian supplies and medical equipment needed to support the national response to the pandemic. Another flight will follow in the coming days, bringing the total amount of cargo transported to 89 tonnes. This makes it one of the largest EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operations since its launch.

The EU continues to stand by the people in need in South Sudan, especially in the current worldwide health crisis. Tackling the pandemic globally is in the interest of all. The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge Flights deliver medical equipment and other supplies to protect healthcare and frontline humanitarian aid workers. To ensure aid continues to reach those most in need, it is essential that humanitarian workers have full and safe access to do their lifesaving job,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Furthermore, to help the most vulnerable in South Sudan, in 2020, the Commission is mobilising a total of €42.5 million in humanitarian assistance. This includes €9 million to address the effects of the desert locust plague on local communities.

In addition, in longer term development support as part of the ‘Team Europe’ package, €49.1 million from the EU and its Member States will also be provided in South Sudan. This funding helps to strengthen the health system, support the economy and reinforce social support systems in the country.

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to Juba are being operated jointly by the EU, Italy and France and in coordination with the South Sudanese authorities. The flights are entirely funded by the EU, whereas the cargo belongs to the aid organisations using the flight, coordinated by the Réseau Logistique Humanitaire – a European humanitarian organisations’ network.

Background

Despite recent progress in the implementation of the peace deal, humanitarian needs remain high in South Sudan with 1.6 million people internally displaced and some 7.4 million in need of emergency assistance. Floods, desert locust swarms, resurging violence, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put further pressure on humanitarian needs in the country.

EU humanitarian aid in South Sudan

EU-funded humanitarian projects in South Sudan are addressing the extreme food and nutrition needs by providing life-saving food assistance, nutritious supplies and fast-growing crop seeds to the most vulnerable. Other priorities include the provision of basic health care in hard-to-reach areas and protection assistance for the most vulnerable, especially women and children. In the current pandemic context, the EU’s humanitarian partners are scaling up vulnerable people’s access to health, water, sanitation and hygiene and providing essential protective equipment for health workers and risk communication.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

These countries have the most powerful passports

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Drowning in the Mediterranean this summer? Many happy returns

Food safety: more transparency, better risk prevention

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

Mexico: UNICEF calls for implementation of protocol to protect migrant children

Here are five things to know about the future of being human

COP25 climate talks: What just happened, and what lies ahead?

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

UN chief urges India and Pakistan to dial down tensions in wake of Kashmir attack

Where are people most proud to be European?

Vaccine hesitancy: a pregnancy related issue?

The last goodbye of JADE’s Executive Board 2019

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

UN chief praises Africa for keeping ‘hearts and borders open’ in refugee crisis

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Latin America, in association with The European Sting

This South Korean company has built a 5G search and rescue airship

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

A woman would have to be born in the year 2255 to get equal pay at work

This start-up made doing good a business priority – and flourished

Germany loses leading export place

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

EU growth in 2015 to be again sluggish; Can the Juncker Commission fight this out?

Migration policy affects attractiveness of OECD countries to international talent

Monday’s Daily Brief: ‘Horror’ at Notre Dame fire disaster, Yemen still bleeding, measles now ‘global crisis’

UN health agency spotlights stalled effort to close health divide across Europe, in new report

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

Innovation for a smarter world: ITU Telecom World 2018

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

Primary Healthcare: Back to the Basics

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Europe’s dirty air kills 400,000 people every year

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

4 climate tipping points the planet is facing

Thursday’s Daily Brief: STIs worldwide, food safety and food prices, updates on Iraq and East Africa

How China raised the stakes for electric vehicles

GSMA Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018

Is mental health really ‘health’?

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Mental health in a pandemic: what to do to ease the burden on people with disabilities?

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

Stigmatized, shunned and shamed, International Widows’ Day draws attention to their unique needs

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

Brazil must immediately end threats to independence and capacity of law enforcement to fight corruption

Lessons from dealing with the collapse of Lehman Brothers

Fight against climate change and poverty will fail without overhaul of global financial system, says major UN report

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Caspian Sea deal an invaluable step towards easing regional tensions, says UN Chief

COVID-19: Mental balance in pandemic times

The megatrend that will shape our working future

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page

Commission offers discount on fines to banks for competition infringements

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

Youth2030: UN chief launches bold new strategy for young people ‘to lead’

Why economic growth depends on closing the interview gap

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s