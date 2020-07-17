You are here: Home / European Union News / Boosting the EU’s Green Recovery: EU invests over €2 billion in 140 key transport projects to jump-start the economy

Boosting the EU’s Green Recovery: EU invests over €2 billion in 140 key transport projects to jump-start the economy

July 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Green 2020_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU is supporting the economic recovery in all Member States by injecting almost €2.2 billion into 140 key transport projects. These projects will help build missing transport links across the continent, support sustainable transport and create jobs. The projects will receive funding through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU’s grant scheme supporting transport infrastructure.

With this budget, the EU will deliver on its climate objectives set out in the European Green Deal. A very strong emphasis is on projects reinforcing railways, including cross-border links and connections to ports and airports. Inland waterway transport is boosted through more capacity and better multimodal connections to the road and rail networks. In the maritime sector, priority is given to short-sea-shipping projects based on alternative fuels and the installation of on-shore power supply for ports to cut emissions from docked ships.

Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “The €2.2 billion EU contribution to this crucial transport infrastructure will help kick-start the recovery, and we expect it to generate €5 billion in investments. The type of projects we invest in ranges from inland waterways transport to multimodal connections, alternative fuels to massive railroad infrastructure. The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is one of our key instruments in creating a crisis-proof and resilient transport system – vital now and in the long run.”

The EU will support rail infrastructure projects located on the trans-European transport (TEN-T) core network with a total of €1.6 billion (55 projects). This includes the Rail Baltica project, which integrates the Baltic States in the European rail network, as well as the cross-border section of the railway line between Dresden (Germany) and Prague (Czechia).

It will also support the shift to greener fuels for transport (19 projects) with almost €142 million. A number of projects involve converting vessels so they may run on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), as well as installing corresponding infrastructure in ports.

Road transport will also see the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure, namely through the installation of 17,275 charging points on the road network and the deployment of 355 new buses.

Nine projects will contribute to an interoperable railway system in the EU and the seamless operation of trains across the continent through the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Upgrading locomotives and railway track to the unified European train control system will boost safety, decrease travel times and optimise track usage. The nine projects will receive over €49.8 million.

Background

The projects were selected for funding via two competitive calls for proposals launched in October 2019 (regular CEF Transport call) and November 2019 (CEF Transport Blending Facility call). The EU’s financial contribution comes in the form of grants, with different co-financing rates depending on the project type. For 10 projects selected under the Blending Facility, EU support is to be combined with additional financing from banks (via a loan, debt, equity or any other repayable form of support).

Overall, under the CEF programme, €23.2 billion is available for grants from the EU’s 2014-2020 budget to co-fund Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) projects in the EU Member States. Since 2014, the first CEF programming year, six calls for project proposals have been launched (one per year). In total, CEF has so far supported 794 projects in the transport sector, worth a total of €21.1 billion.

Next steps

For both calls, given EU Member States’ approval of the selected projects, the Commission will adopt formal financing decisions in the coming days. The Commission’s Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) will sign the grant agreements with the project beneficiaries at the latest by January 2021.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

Online shopping across the EU to be easier from 3 December

Is there a way out of the next financial crisis? Can more printed money or austerity save us all?

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

Trade deals’ pure realism: it may take 10 years for a post-Brexit agreement

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

The European Parliament fails to really restrict the rating agencies

UN anti-corruption body in Guatemala rebuts government’s reasons for expulsion order

Pride in health care during Pride Month: Are we ready for a dignified health care for LGBTQI+ patients?

EU to spend €6 billion on youth employment and training futile schemes

How responsible businesses can step forward to fight coronavirus

How secure is blockchain?

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

Copyright: MEPs back provisional agreement

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

‘Wind blowing in the direction of peace’ in Africa: UN Secretary-General

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

This Canadian company transforms plastic waste into building materials

Take-home pay growing at lowest level since 2008, as gender-gap persists: UN labour agency

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

Humanitarian Aid 2016: The needs, the highlights, the crisis and the relief

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

MWC 2016 LIVE: Verizon boasts momentum for IoT platform

EU takes again positive action on migration crisis while Turkey asks for dear favors in exchange for cooperation

Central banking in times of complexity

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

EU Trust Fund for Africa: Can it be beneficial for Italy and tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

Marriage equality boosted employment of both partners in US gay and lesbian couples

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

The miserables and the untouchables of the economic crisis

Why private investment in deforestation-free commodity production needs to be scaled up

It’s getting harder to move data abroad. Here’s why it matters and what we can do

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

EU-US trade deal: Europe to Americanize its social model?

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

Pandemic: another look at the self

How venture capital can transform global health

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

North Korean families facing deep ‘hunger crisis’ after worst harvest in 10 years, UN food assessment shows

How a bionic arm is helping one little girl enjoy the things most take for granted

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

International Women’s Day: Where does she belong?

The Americans are preparing for the next financial crisis

‘Stealing’ food from hungry Yemenis ‘must stop immediately’, says UN agency

Humanitarian Aid: additional €50 million to tackle drought in the Horn of Africa

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

5G networks: to slice or not to slice?

Resisting EU budget cuts

EU Civil Protection Mechanism must be sufficiently funded to save lives

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

Another 170 migrants disappear in shipwrecks, UN agency reiterates call for an end to Mediterranean tragedy

These are the countries with the highest inflation

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s