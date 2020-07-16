You are here: Home / European Union News / President Sassoli press conference on EU summit, Recovery Fund and Budget

President Sassoli press conference on EU summit, Recovery Fund and Budget

July 16, 2020
When: Friday 17 July at 11:00 – Where: Anna Politkovskaya pressroom and via Skype

EP President David Sassoli will hold a press conference at 11.00 on Friday following his address to EU heads of state of government (at 10.00). The summit will discuss the revised Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and Recovery Plan proposals.

Journalists are welcome to attend the press conference in person, respecting the precautionary measures in force (see below), or participate remotely.

Parliament will be using an interactive virtual press environment (with interpretation) based on Skype TX, in conjunction with the traditional EbS and web-streaming services.

If you are unable to attend and wish to ask a question:

  • You will need a SKYPE account;
  • Connect to VOXBOXEP and write your name and media organisation in the chat box.

Please use headphones and a microphone for better sound quality.

The system will be managed by Parliament’s media services and you will be placed in a queue (virtual waiting room) before being invited to ask your question(s).

If you have any trouble connecting, you can contact: +32 22834220 or use the Skype chat box.

After asking a question / listening to the reply (and any follow-up), you should then disconnect from Skype so that the next journalist in line can be connected to the press briefing room.

You only need to connect through Skype if you wish to ask a question.

REMINDER: working conditions in Parliament for journalists in light of Coronavirus

As of 13 May, it is mandatory to wear a community mask that covers the mouth and nose at all times while in Parliament’s buildings. This is to continue to ensure Parliament’s operational capacity, while at the same time avoiding health risks for Members, staff and other persons working in and visiting the European Parliament. In addition, as of Monday 15 June, temperature controls are being carried out on all persons entering Parliament’s premises.

However, journalists may remove their mask for the duration of a recording (stand-ups, interviews, studio recordings) or when asking a question in the press room, if the social distancing measures are respected. The press room on the ground floor (Paul-Henri Spaak building) is also now open again for those who need to work from Parliament, though social distancing rules remain in force.

Please refrain from coming to EP premises if you present any symptoms of a respiratory infection, if you have knowingly been in contact with an infected person in the last 14 days or if you have been to regions with very high transmission rates.

