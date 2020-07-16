You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

July 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
doctor woman

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Michelle Nhat Ly T. Reyes, a third year Filipino medical student studying in Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and president of AMSA FEU-NRMF, a local member organization of AMSA Philippines. She us affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

There is no doubt that the covid-19 pandemic affects everyone differently with evidence of direct and indirect social, physical, and mental health impact in society especially among healthcare workers.

The impact being the deaths of colleagues, friends, and family who are also in healthcare mirrors the fact that they are also vulnerable to such possibility. There is also presence of exhaustion, isolation from their family, and stigma from neighbors due to fear of contracting covid-19 from them. These are the factors that aggravate fear and anxiety among healthcare workers and their family.

According to the Department of Health Philippines, there are more than 750 health-care workers with confirmed cases of covid-19. This could be attributed to lack or delay of personal protective equipment, and lack of mass testing. The Philippines is slightly higher than the global average with 6.6% case fatality rate, and 21 doctors have already died. With each day passing – as the cases rise, there was also an increasing clamor for personal protective equipment and better hazard pay for all healthcare workers to alleviate the toll on minds of health workers by safeguarding them.

While it is too early to predict the profound mental health effects of covid-19, in a study published in JAMA, data reveals that among 1 257 healthcare workers working with COVID-19 patients in China, 50.4% reported symptoms of depression, 44.6% symptoms of anxiety, 34% insomnia, and 71.5% reported distress. It is true that the job of medical frontliners is to save lives, but who is going to save them?

With this news in mind, my fellow medical students and I formed a group that would call for donations to help procure PPEs and medical supplies, and contact details of institutions that provide mental health services. We had to act because we couldn’t just sit in our homes, knowing that hospitals are running low on supplies that could potentially endanger both healthcare workers and patients. These small actions from private citizens might seem commendable, however, it is infuriating that lives of doctors were unnecessarily lost so we had to demand proper and swift action from the government.

What kind of action should we be expecting for the mental health of our healthcare workers?

A multidisciplinary research suggests that for immediate actions, we should determine what psychological support is available to help healthcare workers and their families. This can lead to further understanding of their psychological, physiological, and structural needs. Some longer-term strategies we can look into is to determine the mechanisms that explain the rates of anxiety, and depression. We should also understand the role of psychological factors in buffering the effect of social context on mental health issues.

In hospitals around the world, healthcare workers are dedicating their time and lives to battle the pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 150,000 people, including 397 in the Philippines. Although the fight is far from over, it is important to remember that mental health is just as vital as our physical in the time of Covid-19.

About the author

Michelle Nhat Ly T. Reyes is a third year Filipino medical student studying in Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and president of AMSA FEU-NRMF, a local member organization of AMSA Philippines. She dedicates her time volunteering in medical missions and organizing events for social, health, and environmental causes. Recently, she is part of the committee that raises funds and procures PPEs and medical supplies for healthcare workers in Luzon Crisis Assistance Team and Wear Forward.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Inequality in the delivery of health services

This is what is still holding social entrepreneurs back

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Doctors without borders

The end of the 404? Why we need to repair the internet’s crumbling infrastructure

The drive for quality education worldwide, faces ‘mammoth challenges’

From the boardroom to the consulting room: pharma’s role in curing gender bias

New EU rules to boost crowdfunding platforms and protect investors

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

Progress against torture in Afghan detention centres, but Government needs to do more, says UN report

Is there a new debt crisis on the horizon?

“Decisions taken in the coming weeks will shape Europe’s experience of the internet”, Joe Mcnamee from EDRi says live from European Business Summit 2015

Eliminating hepatitis calls for ‘bold political leadership, with investments to match,’ UN health chief says

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “European unity and cooperation is being called on question”, Vice President Joe Biden criticizes from Davos

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

We need a new Operating System for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Labels for tyres: deal for greener and safer road transport

ITU Telecom World 2019 will take place on 9-12 September in Budapest, Hungary

Germany fears that Americans and Russians want to partition Europe again

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

These countries give the most aid – and are the most principled about it

German stock market is not affected by the Greek debt revolution while Athens is running out of time

The impact of mobile and rapid digital adoption on how India consumes

Promoting Health in the Brazilian Amazon: one nation but many cultures

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

Malaysia can show the way towards a holistic model for human rights

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Time to pay up: UN summit to push for development finance breakthrough

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

COVID-19: Mental balance in pandemic times

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Markets can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

UN chief condemns attack in south-west Iran which killed dozens

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s