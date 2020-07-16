You are here: Home / Economy / World / Corruption is rife in the COVID-19 era. Here’s how to fight back

Corruption is rife in the COVID-19 era. Here’s how to fight back

July 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
money

(Sharon McCutcheon, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Tim Hanstad, CEO of the Chandler Foundation and Co-Founder, Landesa

  • The pandemic has created conditions in which corruption can flourish.
  • This can exacerbate and prolong the negative effects of this crisis.
  • Here are three ways to start tackling this issue today.

The global pandemic has public health experts and medical providers around the world working overtime. And so, it seems, are profiteers.

Even before the pandemic, an estimated $455 billion of the $7.35 trillion spent annually on healthcare worldwide was lost to fraud and corruption. Today, as governments are ramping up pandemic response spending to unprecedented levels and shovelling it out of the door with understandable urgency and desperation, the risk of corruption and misappropriation has increased exponentially. A recent survey by a German anti-fraud consulting company found that a majority of the 58 countries surveyed experienced corruption related to purchasing and/or access to personal protective equipment. And a report from the Lawyers Council for Civil and Economic Rights found that government contracts for the coronavirus response have been riddled with irregularities in dozens of countries.

Have you read?

Even in the best of times, government corruption and mismanagement are harmful – they can cost lives and financial resources. In today’s pandemic they fuel a spiraling tragedy. Together, they will prolong the crisis by undermining government efficiency, significantly increasing the loss of life, wasting untold resources, and reducing society’s already fragile trust in government – each of which has significant long-term consequences that will linger far longer than the virus itself.

As this pandemic – perhaps the greatest challenge to governments in our lifetime – mounts, we must build a coalition of civil society, business leaders, dedicated government officials and funders to strengthen government accountability and effectiveness and change the trajectory of this pandemic and our futures. Here’s how.

Demand greater accountability

Following the maxim “we get the government we deserve”, we need to unite citizens to press for greater accountability and effectiveness from government institutions. This has already started as civil society organizations are building coalitions to hold government to account and defend government whistleblowers. Coalitions of NGOs are calling on the US Congress and the International Monetary Fund to include anti-corruption safeguards in all emergency pandemic funding. The Coronavirus Facts Database has fact-checkers in more than 70 countries monitoring pandemic mis/disinformation, while the Accountability Lab’s Coronavirus CivActs Campaign is debunking rumours and helping governments around the world deliver reliable public health information. Organizations like Represent Us are helping pass anti-corruption measures in states and cities across the US. In Europe, citizens in the Czech Republic and Poland joined large anti-corruption demonstrations last year and a newly created European Public Prosecutor’s Office, due to launch later this year, will have extensive powers to investigate and prosecute the misuse of EU funds. Meanwhile, organizations like Transparency International, Open Society Foundations, and the Group of States against Corruption, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body, continue to press for reforms.

Commit to transparency

Business leaders must also commit to fair dealing and must exhibit transparency and accountability – and not just because, as the National Law Review warned, failing to do so carries a reputational risk. Businesses should join civil society’s call for greater accountability from governments because they too must live with the consequences should governments fail. Leadership Now, a group of US business leaders, has put together a primer for business on how to help improve government performance and restore trust. The B Team, a group of global business leaders forging a more responsible approach to capitalism, has called for companies to counter government violations of human rights in response to the pandemic.

During this crisis, which presents seemingly endless opportunities for self-dealing, malfeasance and plain-old misjudgments, dedicated public servants around the world should find allies and resources through organizations like the Open Government Partnership, which has developed a guide for open government reformers and a list of more than 200 crowdsourced examples of practical ideas, tools and resources on how civil servants can fulfil their duties more effectively and transparently. In the midst of this pandemic-induced government spending spree, the open contracting community has recommendations on how governments can buy emergency equipment fast and without favour. The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption monitoring body, meanwhile, has issued guidelines for public servants in its member states to mitigate humankind’s worst inclinations.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about corruption?

It hosts the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI), the largest global CEO-led anti-corruption initiative.

Realizing that corruption hampers growth and innovation, and increases social inequality, PACI aims to shape the global anti-corruption agenda.

Founded in 2004, it brings together top CEOs, governments and international organizations who develop collective action on corruption, transparency and emerging-marking risks.

PACI uses technology to boost transparency and accountability through its platform, Tech for Integrity.

Catalytic philanthropy

Finally, funders must recognize this as a moment to pivot from retail philanthropy towards catalytic philanthropy. Do the math; philanthropy’s response to the pandemic will be measured in the billions of dollars, while governments’ responses will be in the trillions. To maximize impact, a good portion of philanthropy’s billions should be directed at ensuring the much larger government response is effective and that government systems are strengthened for the long term. At the Chandler Foundation, which I lead, we responded to the crisis by joining the donor collaborative Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI), which offers tools to help funders support good governance. Another donor collaborative, Co-Impact, invests in organizations working to improve government accountability, efficiency and effectiveness – partnerships that have never been more critical.

The pandemic has already taken more than 500,000 lives around the world – but we can stop it from taking away our remaining trust in government.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Inequality in the delivery of health services

This is what is still holding social entrepreneurs back

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Doctors without borders

The end of the 404? Why we need to repair the internet’s crumbling infrastructure

The drive for quality education worldwide, faces ‘mammoth challenges’

From the boardroom to the consulting room: pharma’s role in curing gender bias

New EU rules to boost crowdfunding platforms and protect investors

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

Progress against torture in Afghan detention centres, but Government needs to do more, says UN report

Is there a new debt crisis on the horizon?

“Decisions taken in the coming weeks will shape Europe’s experience of the internet”, Joe Mcnamee from EDRi says live from European Business Summit 2015

Eliminating hepatitis calls for ‘bold political leadership, with investments to match,’ UN health chief says

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “European unity and cooperation is being called on question”, Vice President Joe Biden criticizes from Davos

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

We need a new Operating System for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Labels for tyres: deal for greener and safer road transport

ITU Telecom World 2019 will take place on 9-12 September in Budapest, Hungary

Germany fears that Americans and Russians want to partition Europe again

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

These countries give the most aid – and are the most principled about it

German stock market is not affected by the Greek debt revolution while Athens is running out of time

The impact of mobile and rapid digital adoption on how India consumes

Promoting Health in the Brazilian Amazon: one nation but many cultures

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

Malaysia can show the way towards a holistic model for human rights

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Time to pay up: UN summit to push for development finance breakthrough

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

COVID-19: Mental balance in pandemic times

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Markets can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

UN chief condemns attack in south-west Iran which killed dozens

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s