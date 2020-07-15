You are here: Home / European Union News / Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

July 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
media 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission announced the winners of the 2020 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: Dayu Zhang of the ‘South China Morning Post’, Cécile Schilis Gallego and Marion Guegan of ‘Forbidden Stories’ and Shola Lawal of ‘Equal Times’. For nearly three decades, the Prize has recognised quality journalism focused on compelling and compassionate reporting to bring sustainable development stories to light.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize celebrates quality journalism focused on sustainable development. I was happy to see so many great professionals apply this year. This growing interest demonstrates the crucial role that journalism plays in building open, democratic societies. Shedding light on the stories you tell is how, together, we build a better world.”

The award ceremony, usually taking place at the European Development Days, will be organised later this year.

The 2020 Prize winners, that were selected by a Grand Jury from among more than 800 applications from 94 different countries, are:

Grand Prize

“The ‘thin yellow line’ standing between Hong Kong police and protestors”

Dayu Zhang of the South China Morning Post

For his story on the 2019 Hong Kong protests from the perspective of a community group seeking to defuse tensions between protestors and police.

Europe Prize

“Mines’ dirty secrets echo on three continents”

Cécile Schilis Gallego and Marion Guegan of Forbidden Stories

For their investigation on the hostile environment faced by journalists reporting on mining stories across the world.

Best Emerging Journalist Prize

“For African migrants trying, and dying, to reach North America, the Darién Gap is the ‘New Mediterranean’”

Shola Lawal of Equal Times

For her exposé on the dangerous conditions faced by ‘extra-continental migrants’ travelling from Africa to reach North America.

The winners were chosen by a Grand Jury of experts in the fields of journalism and development: Marites Danguilan Vitug (Rappler), Zaina Erhaim (Institute of War and Peace Reporting), Gillian Joseph (Sky News UK), Maria Latella (Radio 24, Il Messagero, Sky Italy) and Kingsley Okeke (African Leadership Magazine). All entries went through an initial pre-selection phase conducted by three schools of journalism: Vesalius College in Brussels, Universida de Católica Portuguesa in Lisbon, and the Université Saint Joseph in Beirut.

Background

Established in 1992, the European Commission’s Lorenzo Natali Media Prize is awarded in memory of Lorenzo Natali, a former Commissioner for Development and a staunch defender of freedom of expression, democracy, human rights and development. The prize rewards and celebrates excellence in reporting on sustainable development issues.

The Prize’s three categories in 2020 were:

  • Grand Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in one of the European Union’s partner countries.
  • Europe Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union.
  • Best Emerging Journalist Prize: for reporting by journalists under the age of 30, published in a media outlet based in the European Union or in one of its partner countries.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Bram in Colombia

Report on EU trade defence – effective protection against unfair trade

The Five Chinese Girls

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

The economic effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

The megatrend that will shape our working future

The 5 stages of acceptance as robots enter the workforce

Commission provides 20 cities with funding for innovative security, digital, environmental and inclusion projects

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

EU-US trade war? EU calls for logic while Trump’s administration is a loose cannon in a dangerous lose-lose situation for global prosperity

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared over, now let’s tackle other health challenges: WHO chief

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

To end deforestation, we must protect community land rights

External action: more funds for human rights, development and peace

Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

The dangers of data: why the numbers never tell the full story

‘Laser-sharp focus’ needed to achieve Global Goals by 2030, UN political forum told

What is carbon offsetting?

IMF: European banks do not perform their duty to real economy

This woman solved one of the biggest problems facing green energy

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

Palestinian students ‘compelled to drop dreams because of financial cuts’

Where are the world’s nuclear weapons?

A biodiversity scientist explains the problem with our neat lawns

Fisheries: Commission proposes measures to conserve stocks of deep-sea species in the North-East Atlantic

Office workers in these economies clock up the most extra hours

How governments and mobile operators are easing network congestion during the COVID-19 crisis

Policymakers can ensure the 4IR is fairer than the last three

This Latin American country is keeping COVID-19 firmly under control. How?

Switzerland has the most highly skilled workers in the world. This is why

The link between migration and technology is not what you think

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

Imported and EU fisheries products should be treated equally

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

What the future holds for the EU – China relations?

Guinea-Bissau needs ‘genuinely free and fair elections’ to break cycle of instability

Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

EU agrees on Ukraine – Georgia visa-free travel amid veto risks and populist fears

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

Universal basic income is the answer to the inequalities exposed by COVID-19

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

US – Russia bargain on Syria, Ukraine but EU kept out

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

What you need to know about 5G

Parliament in favour of lifting visa requirements for Kosovars

Is corporation tax good or bad for growth?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s