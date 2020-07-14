You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Pandemic versus fear

Pandemic versus fear

July 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
fear

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Lucas Gheller Machado, a 18 year-old medical student and Mr. Mateus Magalhães Crippa, a 19 year-old medical student, both at their 3rd year of studies in medicine in Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Fear is the name we give our uncertainty: our ignorance of the threat and what must be done”. Evidently, Zygmunt Bauman brilliantly writes the obscurity that fear, a euphoric feeling of extreme alertness, causes in the population. Probably the survival instinct, in which fear is part, is the most ancestral set of behavior and physiological reactions of the human species: “fight or flight”. The ancestry of this instinct has never been more present than in pandemic times. Pandemics cause uncertainty, selfish attitudes and deep anxiety to predict their prospects. It was like that in 1918 and 1919, the last pandemic, with the Spanish flu and today with the coronavirus outbreak.

The difficulty experienced by the world population, with the enormous spread of the covid-19 virus, makes clearer the consequences that a catastrophe, related to world population health, can generate, and what is important to be preserved during these moments, especially mental health. History teaches us, as seen with the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in Hong Kong, 2003, in which psychiatric scars, mainly anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were common and deteriorated, in addition to the disease, population health.

The pandemic, and the ensuing set, as a fear of chaos and loss of physical integrity, is fundamentally related to mental outcomes in the target population. It is not for nothing that Michel Foucault conceptualizes the processes of deinstitutionalization and social isolation in psychiatric outcomes, as deleterious, when he analyzed the places of treatment for mental disorders, such as hospices. This makes it clear that our mind is molded to habits, and processes that put this in doubt, make the being lose its rationality, and the consequent integrity that involves it. In this way, everything that is integrated with our mind suffers influences, such as the immune system and body metabolism.

Therefore, mental integrity is fundamentally dependent on trivial processes, with an institutional character. This denotes that the maintenance, even in isolation, of routine practices (physical exercise, leisure, among others) contributes a lot to mental health to remain in constant robustness. Accordingly, the interpersonal connection, adapted to the barriers generated by the pandemic, must remain successful, since interpersonal coexistence is one of the most effective “pills” for loss of psychic fullness.

References

  1. AMERICAN PSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATION. APA Offers Resources to Cope with COVID-19. In: APA Offers Resources to Cope with COVID-19. WASHINGTON, D.C., 2020.
  2. PETE L; CAMERON B; CIARÁN L; FÉIDHLIM; TIMMONS; ROBERTSON – Using behavioural science to help fight the coronavirus. Working Paper No. 656, ESRI. March 2020.
  3. CALDAS, J.M. Mental health services for victims of disasters in developing countries: a challenge and an opportunity. World Psychiatry 2002; 1 (3):155-157.
  4. BROOKS SK, WEBSTER RK, SMITH LE, WOODLAND L, WESSELY S, GREENBERG N, ET AL. The psychological impact of quarantine and how to reduce it: rapid review of the evidence. Lancet. 2020;395:912-20
  5. KEENEY RL. Personal decisions are the leading cause of death. Oper Res. 2008;56:1335-47.

About the authors

Lucas Gheller Machado is 18 years old and he courses the third year of medicine. Currently, he is local coordinator of IFMSA Brasil UniCesumar, president of the Miguel Nicolelis Academic Center (CAMN), president of the Academic League of Intensive Medicine in Maringá (LAMIM) and member of the Academic League of Medical Genetics (LAGeM). In addition, he constantly participates in Humanizart social actions, aimed at serving vulnerable populations and collaborating with humanization in the streets and hospitals. His objective is to combine graduation with scientific and artistic development, constituting a formation of solid and essential pillars.

Mateus Magalhães Crippa is 19 years old and he courses the third year of medicine. In the present moment, he is a member of the academic league of intensive medicine in Maringá (LAMIM) and a member of the academic league of endocrinology and metabology in Maringá (LAEMMA), in which he is director of marketing. In addition, he presented the work, the result of a scientific project, at the 11th International Meeting on Scientific Production (XI EPCC), entitled “Perinatal Repercussions of Obesity”. Accordingly, their academic purposes are based on scientifically contributing to global health and, above all, supporting a robust medical education, so that their contributions in the area of health are even greater.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Green light for VAT overhaul to simplify system and cut fraud

Climate change and health: a much needed multidisciplinary approach

Humanitarian Aid: €10.5 million for South and South East Asia

Spanish and Polish voters are crying out for an imminent European change while US urge now Germany to change route

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

World Bank downgrades global growth forecasts, poorest countries hardest hit

New UN rights chief pledges to push back on ‘centuries of prejudice and discrimination’

‘World’s deadliest sea crossing’ claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

Migration has set EU’s political clock ticking; the stagnating economy cannot help it and Turkey doesn’t cooperate

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

How do we really feel about women leaders?

What happens after you recover from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

We need to talk about mental health at work, say employees

More than 80% of adolescents worldwide aren’t getting enough exercise

Community Manager – 1289

Macron leads EU-wide minimum wage call as Merkel, Medvedev warn of global injustice

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

This Dutch company has devised an innovative way to deal with food waste

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

Gaza probe finds ‘reasonable grounds’ Israeli forces committed international human rights violations

Project Manager – 2024

Prisons are failing. It’s time to find an alternative

Here are 10 of the most urgent health challenges we’ll face in the 2020s, according to WHO

India is failing 175 million of its young people. Here’s the solution

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

Young people all over the world come together to demand paid good quality internships

Coronavirus: UN health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization

UN agencies welcome regional road map to help integrate ‘continuing exodus of Venezuelans’

UN chief of peace operations honours fallen Chadian ‘blue helmets’ serving in northern Mali

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

The US bugged Europe: Is this news?

Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

Anti-vaccination: a private choice leading to collective outcomes

Piracy and high seas crime growing, becoming more sophisticated, UN Security Council told

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

The refugee crisis as a young Nigerian doctor sees it

Got the blues? Head for some green spaces

Five ways to increase trust in e-commerce

From Model T to EV: a short history of motor vehicle manufacturing

Onagawa’s spirit of togetherness: lessons from the 2011 tsunami

Three of the world’s hardest-hit nations are preparing to end their lockdowns

European Solidarity Corps: Commission opens new call for project proposals

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

GSMA Mobile 360: Connecting Cities, Connecting Lives, Connecting Europe

EU Strategy on COVID-19 vaccines must guarantee safety and accessibility for all

‘Words must never be met with violence’ urges UN, following Taliban threat to journalists

Falling inflation urges ECB to introduce growth measures today

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

DR Congo President and UN chief meet at a ‘historic moment’ for democracy in the country

Crimea: The last bloodless secession of a Ukraine region?

Humanitarian Aid: EU mobilises €6 million for people in need in Colombia

India is investing more money in solar power than coal for first time

‘Amid stormy global seas, UN charter remains our moral anchor’, says Guterres on United Nations Day

Eurozone stagnates after exporting its recession to trading partners

End ‘shame, isolation and segregation’ of fistula sufferers, urges UN reproductive health chief

Greener economies and investment to reduce unemployment and increase global growth

Fed and ECB prepare a new party for the financial sharks

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s