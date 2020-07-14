You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus Response: Commission welcomes ‘Best Practices’ to provide relief for consumers and businesses

Coronavirus Response: Commission welcomes ‘Best Practices’ to provide relief for consumers and businesses

July 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus EU

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has welcomed a list of ‘best practices’ agreed by the financial sector, and consumer and business organisations, to help further mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It sets out concretely how different market participants can support citizens and businesses throughout the crisis.

Today’s ‘best practices’ cover several issues, including:

  • Payment moratoria for consumer and business loans, and for insurance contributions: these measures can help those facing financial difficulties by deferring payments;
  • Enabling safer cashless payments while ensuring cash payments remain available for those who need them;
  • Ensuring loans aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus are provided swiftly, and that the fees and interest rates incurred are fair;
  • Legitimate insurance claims are processed and paid out as quickly as possible.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People said: “Our goal right now is to make sure that the liquidity taps are kept turned on and that consumers and especially smaller companies can get the financial support they need. I warmly welcome the extensive dialogue that we have had with the European financial sector, and business and consumer representatives. Our fruitful discussions have led to today’s ‘best practices’ list. I invite all those concerned to make full use of this valuable tool. We will take stock of the situation in September and continue the discussion on how to best ensure continuous flows of credit, as part of the recovery.”

Today’s ‘best practices’ list follows two roundtable meetings facilitated by the Commission with consumer and business representatives, European banks, other lenders, and the insurance sector. The discussions are part of a wider effort by the Commission to increase lending to the real economy, including a banking package in April. The Commission will facilitate a further roundtable in September to take stock of progress and will continue the dialogue with stakeholders to support lending during the recovery. All participants are encouraged to follow these best practices.

Today’s text has been agreed by all roundtable participants and includes:

  • Best practices for bank and non-bank lending to consumers;
  • Best practices for bank and non-bank lending to businesses;
  • Best practices for insurers.

Background

The economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic is having a far-reaching impact on businesses and consumers. On 28 April 2020, the Commission adopted a banking package to help facilitate bank lending to support the economy. The swift agreement of the package by the European Parliament and Council has meant that the targeted legislative changes included in the package can already be in place for the second quarter of 2020.

As part of this package, the Commission announced a dialogue with the European financial sector, as well as business and consumer representatives. The purpose of this dialogue was to explore how different financial players could support citizens and businesses throughout the pandemic. On 28 May, the Commission organised a first roundtable meeting with stakeholders to discuss relief measures where all represented parties declared their openness to cooperation and dialogue. As a follow up, on 29 June, the Commission organised a second roundtable meeting. Today’s ‘best practices’ list was agreed following this meeting.

Over 25 organisations participated in both roundtables including from:

  • Consumer organisations
  • Business federations
  • Insurance companies
  • Banks

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

6 ways China and the United States could jumpstart trade reforms

How young people are shaping the future of sustainable fashion

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

Five ways individuals can help save the oceans

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

This is what a smart city should do for its people

Germany readies to pay for the Brexit gap in EU finance

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Commission to decide definitely on genetically modified Maize 1507 seed

Vaccinations and the movement of anti-vaccers

Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

Civil society groups matter for Cambodia’s sustainable development: UN expert

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

Women in Switzerland have gone on strike – this is why

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ingenu steps up efforts to build LPWA networks across the globe

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

These 5 countries plan to slash their CO2 emissions. But how will they do it?

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Coronavirus has exposed human rights gaps. We need to fix this

Russia and the West to partition Ukraine?

“China will strive to enhance the performance of economic growth”, President Xi highlights from the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes three new important reports on climate finance by leading experts

Sweden is a top performer on well-being. Here’s why

COVID-19: Commission launches European team of scientific experts to strengthen EU coordination and medical response

Pandemic and quarantine: What can we do for our mental health?

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

Currency Union might not let an independent Scotland join the EU as the “Yes” front now leads

We must stop a devastating ‘battle to the end’ in southwest Syria, declares UN envoy

Radio still a powerful worldwide tool for ‘dialogue, tolerance and peace’: Guterres

Boom in Artificial Intelligence patents, points to ‘quantum leap’ in tech: UN report

UN envoy says he ‘is ready to go to Idlib’ to help ensure civilian safety amid rising fears of government offensive

Young activists share four ways to create a more inclusive world

Doctors without borders

Meet the woman prescribing books as a cure

UN-based World Summit Award (WSA) presents its master list on digital innovation with impact on society from 24 countries

‘Historic’ new Syria talks should focus on relief for war-weary civilians, says UN negotiator

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

Who really cares about the 26.2 million of EU jobless?

Hostilities in Syria’s southwest, mean cuts in vital aid across Jordanian border: Senior UN official

Commission takes further action to ensure professionals can fully benefit from the Single Market

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

‘Repeated attacks’ could close down key hospital in eastern Libya, says WHO

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is the moment for climate justice”, Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström claims from Brussels

1 in 7 people would choose not to fly because of climate change

Students in Milan are moving in with the elderly to fight loneliness and save money

The JADE Spring Meeting is about to begin

A young doctor from Glasgow reports: in the UK refugees are left to rot

COP24: green, gender focus, as UN’s crucial climate change conference gets underway

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

The Council unblocks all EU budgets

Restore land to save the planet, boost the economy, says head of UN body combating desertification

UN condemns attack that leaves one ‘blue helmet’ dead in Central African Republic

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s