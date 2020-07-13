You are here: Home / IFMSA / Are medical students with equal access to the medical profession?

Are medical students with equal access to the medical profession?

July 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
medical students 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Abdul-Rahman Toufik, originally from Ghana and currently a third year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The study and practice of medicine has always been an integral part of the life of man. Records of practices from as late as 500AD – 1500AD have been discovered and coined down by archaeologists and researchers alike. As mankind reached into the stages of industrial revolution in the early 1200s, so did the improvement in other fields follow suit – medicine included. The first ever medical school in the USA established in 1765 in the University of Pennsylvania went on to admit students wishing to pursue a course in the field.

Admission at that time was quite unique as most of the admitted were the majority from more prominent backgrounds. Their minority counterpart rarely had such opportunities as studies then was more practical based and the resources used in practical work and research was quite expensive. People started to have the opportunity to delve into medicine – both men and women, old and young. The earliest records of admission into medical schools has shown that the majority of the admitted were men with women making up only a few. As the years progressed this has not been the case anymore. There has however been always been discrimination against some of the applicants. The earliest of such recorded were women back in the late 90s. As this practice almost became the norm, a law was passed in the 1970 in the US which addressed discrimination against women thereby paving the road for them to pursue their dream of being a medical practitioner.

In contrast to the situation back then in the USA and most parts of the world, white women in the UK have more chances of being admitted to medical schools than their ethnic counterparts as stated by McManus’s analysis conducted in 1998 concerning admission to medical schools in the UK. Caribbean’s remain more disadvantaged than African and Indians less than their Pakistani and Bangladesh counterparts. Even if their grades were brought into account, that gave no assurance of some of them getting a chance to be admitted. In addition, according to McManus’ analysis, student who in their motivation letters did not give or show earnest interest in the field were not considered for admission. The same goes for older applicants. There has been cases of this in the US and other parts of the world.

Moreover, a study conducted by Yale university researchers in the US found that some students of different genders, race and sexual orientation were discriminated against not only by their fellow students but by the medical faculty as well. Most of the affected were female, multiracial, lesbian, gay and bisexual students.

The world is now a globalized place with people from almost all ethnic backgrounds, gender, age and sexual orientation found in every part it. Knowledge and expertise in a particular field is something everyone is capable of if given the proper guidance and resources. One of such fields is the medical field and it is a very crucial field for the continued survival of mankind.

References

1)Cole, S. (1986). Sex discrimination and admission to medical school, 1929-1984. American Journal of Sociology, 92(3), 549-567.

2)McManus, I. C., Richards, P., Winder, B. C., & Sproston, K. A. (1998). Clinical experience, performance in final examinations, and learning style in medical students: prospective study. Bmj, 316(7128), 345-350.

3)Hill, K. A., Samuels, E. A., Gross, C. P., Desai, M. M., Zelin, N. S., Latimore, D., … & Boatright, D. (2020). Assessment of the prevalence of medical student mistreatment by sex, race/ethnicity, and sexual orientation. JAMA Internal Medicine, 180(5), 653-665.

About the author

Abdul-Rahman Toufik comes from Ghana and is currently a third year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine and the academic committee chairman for the national Union for Ghanaian Students in Sumy.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

‘All atrocity crimes are preventable’ and can never be justified – UN chief

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

Rare Disease Day: a new EU platform to support better diagnosis and treatment

We won’t win the online security war without people power

Do doctors need to know their patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity?

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

How energy infrastructure is shaping geopolitics in East Asia

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

Vegetarianism is good for the economy too

A Valentine’s Special: giving back, a dialogue of love

Improvements to pension systems have made them better placed to deliver pensions

Ireland’s planning to make its Emerald Isle even greener

How to Create a Clear Vision For the Future of Healthcare

Brazil’s hopeless future of science

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

This Japanese concept will help you see the world – and learn – in a different way

Why your next work meeting should be a ‘walk-and-talk’

Eurogroup asked to reduce public debts of its member states

Can elections in Italy and Germany derail Eurozone?

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

How data can empower patients to personalize and improve their cancer treatment

It’s time for the world to stand up behind South Africa

We finally have a life-saving vaccine for Ebola

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

No barriers to free flow of non-personal data in the EU

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

Seven trends shaping the future of the mining and metals industry

Where does our food come from? Here’s why we need to know

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths: Lockdown by a novel coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

A Sting Exclusive: “The Digital Economy and Industry are no longer opposing terms”, Commissioner Oettinger underlines live from European Business Summit 2015

World Bank President steps down, Chief Executive assumes temporary role

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

In Rome you can swap plastic bottles for metro tickets

UN chief praises impact of Palestine refugee agency as ‘our common success’, at key pledging conference

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

On the detention of children in the United States of America

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

5 things to know about how coronavirus has hit global energy

10 expert predictions for the next decade in Chinese AI

How to harness data to tackle rare diseases

EU-China trade: closer ties as US-China trade battle brews

UN Chief ‘strongly rejects’ Guatemala decision to expel anti-corruption body

Aviation Strategy for Europe: Commission signs landmark aviation agreements with China

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

Why good cybersecurity in business is everyone’s responsibility

Three steps we must take to secure the future of our forests

Eurozone slowly but surely builds its Banking Union

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

Rule of Law: The Commission opens a debate to strengthen the rule of law in the EU

Engaging ‘head and mind’, key for effective learning, says UNESCO chief on Literacy Day

Security: better access to data for border control and migration management

Can Greece’s democratic institutions keep it in Eurozone?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s