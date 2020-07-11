You are here: Home / Policy / Health / How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

July 11, 2020 by 2 Comments
lift

(Nick Fewings, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mariana Bussaneli Martins and Ana Flávia Cury Ivantes, two fourth-year medical students at a university in southern Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The World Health Organization defines health as a situation of perfect physical, mental and social well-being. In times of pandemic, this concept is more important, not only because of the daily care against the risk of infection, but also for the psychological well-being of the population. Currently, COVID-19 shows this importance, with the implementation of Quarantine as a way to fight the pandemic, the population has shown difficulty in dealing with distance and fear. Studies show that people in isolation can manifest general psychological symptoms, emotional disturbances, depression, stress, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, exhaustion and post-traumatic stress symptoms. These manifestations are directly linked to quarantine time, the fear of acquiring the disease or infecting others, frustration or boredom due to the loss of routine and restrictions on common activities, as well as the recurring concern of running out of basic supplies. The information shared by the press can also be a trigger for psychological changes and the dissemination of news always linked to the uncertainty of ending the quarantine or death, causes greater anxiety and fear.

Given these circumstances and the need for isolation, the population must seek daily measures to take care of mental health. Even with distance, it is important to stay connected with friends or family, a situation facilitated by current technological means, such as cell phones with video calls. In addition, it is necessary to establish a new routine, seeking relaxing, creative and interactive activities helps to work the mind and keep it busy. Many companies, schools and colleges have implemented remote activities, this situation makes it possible to create this routine on top of these commitments, especially in the case of children. The creation of playful and educational games for children is an important option for parents, providing physical and mental stimulation even away from schools.

Maintaining a healthy routine is also relevant, highlighting physical activity as a preventive factor for physical and mental health. During home confinement, people are more likely to adopt a sedentary routine, favoring weight gain and the appearance or worsening of comorbidities and psychosocial disorders. The home environment is conducive to carrying out activities, doing exercises with the aid of online video lessons, training on social networks or paid packages, using household items is a way to put this habit into practice, as well as cleaning or daily organization of the environment, play with children or pets and take time to meditate, relax and stretch. Food should also be regulated, not overdoing fatty or sweet foods and giving preference to a balanced diet helps in strengthening the immune system.

The psychological impact in the quarantine is evident, and therefore self-care measures are essential. Thus, acquiring healthy habits in addition to providing a better quality of life to the individual also contributes to minimize the risks of acquiring any disease.

References

1.Segre, M.; Ferraz, F. C.; The health’s concept. Rev. Saúde Pública, 31 (5): 538-42, 1997. [Accessed on 20 april 2020]. Available in: http://www.scielo.br/pdf/rsp/v31n5/2334.pdf

2.Brooks, S. K.; Webster, R. K; Smith, L. E.; Woodland, L.; Wessley, S.; Greenberg, N.; et al.; The psychological impact of quarantine and how to reduce it: rapid review of the evidence. The Lancet, 2020 [Accessed on: 21 april 2020]. Available in: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30460-8/fulltext

3.Ferreira, M. J.; Irigoyen, M. C.; Colombo, F. C.; Saraiva, J. F. K.; Angelis, K.; Physically Active Lifestyle as an Approach to Confronting COVID-19. Arq. Bras. Cardiol., ahead of print  Epub Apr 09, 2020. [Accessed on 20 april 2020]. Available in: http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?pid=S0066-782X2020005006201&script=sci_arttext&tlng=pt

4.Universidade Federal de São Paulo UNIFESP. Quais os principais efeitos da pandemia na saúde mental? [Accessed on: 23 april 2020]. Available in:https://www.unifesp.br/reitoria/dci/noticias-anteriores-dci/item/4395-quais-os-principais-efeitos-da-pandemia-na-saude-mental

About the authors

Mariana Bussaneli Martins and Ana Flávia Cury Ivantes are fourth-year medical students at a university in southern Brazil. Mariana is a member of the academic league of Geriatrics and Gerontology and of the league of Angiology and Vascular Surgery. Ana is a member of the academic league of Gastroenterology, Maternal and Child Health and Oncology and Hematology. Both academics believe in a quality medical future, based on the growth of research and on person-centered medical care.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

How the diaspora is helping Venezuela’s migration crisis

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Latin America, in association with The European Sting

1 million citizens try to create a new EU institution

Can free trade deliver cheaper renewable energy? Ask Mexico

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

Qualcomm to be the next target of EU antitrust regulators? China might be the answer

Scoring for the environment: what Mathieu Flamini’s top-flight football career taught him about leadership

CEOs in these countries are more likely to go with their gut

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Changing how we produce and consume: New Circular Economy Action Plan shows the way to a climate-neutral, competitive economy of empowered consumers

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Future Forces Forum: Prague will be hosting the most important project in the field of Defence and Security

Gig workers among the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 6 April

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

EU Youth Conference in Amsterdam: enabling young people to engage in a diverse, connected and inclusive Europe

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

Here are 4 of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played

This chart shows the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries so far

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

This is how the Western Balkans will become more innovative

EU out to conquer African Union summit

Nearly half a billion people can’t find decent work; unemployment set to rise: new UN labour report

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Junior Enterprises as a solution for Youth Entrepreneurship

Spring 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth continues at a more moderate pace

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

Can Greece’s devastating economy deal with the migration crisis?

Do men and women really have different leadership styles?

We can build a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Here’s how

New identity cards deliver recognition and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs over 400 as Government-led relief efforts are stepped up

These 11 EU states already meet their 2020 renewable energy targets

International Court of Justice orders Pakistan to review death penalty for Indian accused of spying

Mother of all mergers between Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram: EU Data Privacy restrictions against Facebook’s imperialistic plans

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

Batteries included: how better storage can transform renewable energy

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

‘Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic – UN Mission chief

Four million Syrian children have only known war since birth: UNICEF

Germany fears that Americans and Russians want to partition Europe again

Radio still a powerful worldwide tool for ‘dialogue, tolerance and peace’: Guterres

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Stronger partnerships with post-conflict countries needed to ensure ‘path towards durable peace’: UN chief

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

New EU rules cut red tape for citizens living or working in another Member State as of tomorrow

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s