MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

Parliament gave its green light to top up support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in response to the Syrian crisis.

The report by Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, DE) recommending the approval of the draft amending budget was adopted on Friday with 557 votes to 72 and 59 abstentions.

€485 million have been earmarked to keep funding the two main EU humanitarian support actions in Turkey, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE).

Host communities and refugees (Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees from Syria) in Jordan and Lebanon will be supported with a total of €100 million. This money will be used to fund projects that offer access to education, support livelihoods and provide health, sanitation, water and waste services, as well as social protection.

Detailed information is available in the Commission’s proposal and in the Parliament’s report.

