You are here: Home / European Union News / Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants new market authorisations

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants new market authorisations

July 1, 2020 by 1 Comment
Ebola vaccine

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission adopted the decision granting marketing authorisations to the company Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, for a vaccine against Ebola. The authorisation was granted in one month, reducing the decision-making process timing in half, further demonstrating the Commission’s commitment in placing the protection of public health as a priority.

The new Ebola vaccine, which consists of two components, called Zabdeno and Mvabea, had been in development with the support of the Commission. This decision follows a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which has assessed the benefits and risks of the vaccine.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner in charge of Health and Food Safety, said: “This is the second Ebola vaccine that the Commission authorises in less than a year and confirms once again that the EU remains at the forefront of the global effort to save lives from this virus. We know very well from the coronavirus crisis that viruses do not respect borders – protecting the health of others protects the health of all.”

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner in charge of Research, said: Today, we can be glad to have supported the development of the Ebola vaccine with EU funding, in partnership with the European pharmaceutical sector under the Innovative Medicines Initiative. The investment from the EU’s research programme Horizon 2020 into several Innovative Medicines Initiative Ebola projects is now bearing fruit. This demonstrates, yet again, the power of collaboration and European R&I leadership to tackle global health threats. “

As explained by EMA when it recommended the approval last February, the ability of the immune system to respond to the virus after vaccination with Zabdeno and Mvabea was studied in a total of 3,367 adults, adolescents and children who participated in five clinical studies conducted in Europe, Africa and the US.

The development of the vaccine is the result of rigorous work by several projects funded with just over €130 million through the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), which is partly supported by the EU’s research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020. Following a comprehensive approach, the EBOVAC 1, 2 & 3, projects assessed the safety and tolerability of the Ebola vaccine regimen through clinical trials in Europe and Africa. The EBODAC project developed a communication strategy and tools to promote the acceptance and uptake of new Ebola vaccines. Finally, the EBOMAN project focused on accelerating the development and manufacture of the vaccine.

Background

The authorisation of a medicine under the centralised procedure is a two-stage process, involving the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Commission. EMA assesses the benefits and risks of medicines and makes recommendations to the Commission, which then takes a final legally binding decision on whether or not the medicine can be marketed in the EU.

This decision is issued normally within the legal deadline of 67 days of the scientific opinion of EMA (for Zabdeno and Mvabea the date was 28 May). This phase includes, among other things, the translation of the product guidelines in all EU languages and a consultation with Member States. In view of the public health interest, the Commission has accelerated this process and authorised the medicine in around a month, in other words reducing the time taken for the decision-making process in half.

The assessment report for the vaccines will be published on EMA’s website.

IMI funds large-scale collaborative research projects bringing together academic and industrial partners, as well as patients and other stakeholders.

In November 2014, IMI responded very rapidly to the West Africa outbreak of Ebola by allocating €280 million to a comprehensive call for proposals to tackle a wide range of challenges in Ebola research, including vaccines development, clinical trials, storage and transport, as well as diagnostics. The first projects under the IMI Ebola+ programme started as early as January 2015 and several focused on the development of the Janssen vaccine regimen. Since 2014, IMI has funded 12 projects on Ebola and related diseases with a total combined budget of over EUR 300 million.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

Climate change: new rules agreed to determine which investments are green

The good news on pensions: sustainable equals profitable

10 ways COVID-19 could reshape offices

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

Humanitarian aid: EU steps up support in Nigeria for conflict victims

The great sustainable reset: The new world of work after the pandemic

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

What does reimagining our energy system look like?

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

If on a summer’s night: is UK businesses’ “new deal” the only key to the “best of all worlds”?

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

Will Qualcomm avoid Broadcom’s hostile takeover post the 1 bn euro EU antitrust fine?

FROM THE FIELD: Weaving profits in Azerbaijan

Europe provides financial support to African countries while Turkey denies to change terrorism laws jeopardising the EU deal

Your next pair of sneakers could be made from coffee

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parallel downfalls of Merkel and Deutsche Bank threaten Germany and Europe

The EU pollution rights trading system frozen

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

The influence of the multilateral agreement on migrant health

The Council unblocks all EU budgets

Yemen: Tackling the world’s largest humanitarian crisis

UN human rights chief fears world has grown numb to Syrian carnage

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Capital Markets Union: Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

What our leaders hide from us

MEPs push for high ambitions at the COP25 in Madrid

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

Global initiative launched to keep top sports events safe from terrorism

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

Inequality in the delivery of health services

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

“A sustainable economy, low-carbon, resource-efficient, resilient and more competitive on the global stage”, EU Commissioner Vella in a Sting Exclusive

Civilians ‘must never be a target,’ says UN in Afghanistan, amid troubling number of casualties during Ramadan

UN Mission in Afghanistan gravely concerned about ill-treatment of prisoners by Taliban, following first-hand testimony

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

A new catastrophic phase in the Syrian carnage

How can consumers be effectively protected from insurance sellers?

We need a reskilling revolution. Here’s how to make it happen

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

A shipping industry leader explains how to keep supply chains moving amid a pandemic

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission receives mandate to begin negotiations with the UK

Reducing disaster risk is a good investment, and ‘the right thing to do’, says Guterres

Data exchanges: Strengthening Europol cooperation with non-EU countries

How do we build trust between humans and AI?

The US banks drive the developing world to a catastrophe

Syria: At least seven children killed in yet another airstrike

UNcomplicating the UN: a new podcast is born over coffee in New York

Health equity and accessibility for migrants is a peremptory demand

France and Poland to block David Cameron’s plans on immigration

Who is culpable in the EU for Ukraine’s defection to Russia?

China confirms anti-state-subsidy investigation on EU wine imports

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s