You are here: Home / Business / This new programme could hold the key to solving global health challenges

This new programme could hold the key to solving global health challenges

June 30, 2020 by 1 Comment
healthcare

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Niranjan Bose, Managing Director (Health & Life Sciences Strategy), Gates Ventures

  • Fewer resources are generally brought to bear on health challenges that predominantly affect lower-income countries.
  • But there is much best practice to be learned from many of those same countries.
  • A new programme is identifying the policies, strategies and programmes that have helped drive their success.

Despite the dedicated work of tens of thousands of scientists around the world, the novel coronavirus is still mostly a mystery. More than six months after it began infecting people, we do not know very much about how the virus behaves, why so many people seem to be asymptomatic, or why others get so sick.

Global health is full of puzzles. Many of them, like COVID-19, exact a great cost.

But here’s an uncomfortable truth: the coronavirus has attracted a lot of interest from researchers and likely will not remain a mystery for very long precisely because it afflicts both low- and high-income countries. Meanwhile, public health puzzles that exist exclusively in low- to middle-income countries generate far less interest – and their mysteries tend to endure. Moreover, research is already showing that COVID-19 will have a significant impact on maternal, newborn and child health in these countries because the pandemic will divert critical resources away from primary care and specialized treatments.

Have you read?

These mysteries include understanding how countries have systematized the learnings for reducing childhood stunting and under-five mortality rates, or how they have expanded childhood vaccinations to every child in every village.

There is no law of global health that says these answers are unknowable. It is simply a market-driven reality that no one has invested the research and financial resources to provide thorough, accessible and data-driven answers.

That’s why Gates Ventures, where I work, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have launched Exemplars in Global Health. This programme has forged collaborations between leading health researchers around the world and in-country experts from geographies which have made the most progress on key health topics to identify the policies, strategies and programmes that have helped drive their success.

The results of this collaboration have been surprising and groundbreaking – and have resolved more than a few mysteries.

Before our work, for example, few would have identified Kyrgyzstan as a global leader in reducing childhood stunting. Even the leaders of Kyrgyzstan would likely not have held themselves up as a model to be emulated. They simply hadn’t been tracking stunting rates as those rates declined by half, from 36% to 13%. But our research partners noted the country’s progress and worked with local health leaders to better understand what Kyrgyzstan got right – to identify programmes that can be adapted and adopted by other countries.

Our research partners have identified dozens of positive outliers like Kyrgyzstan around the globe.

It is hard to imagine a higher order of information for health leaders from dozens of low and middle-income countries around the world who have scarce resources and are looking for proven models they can follow to achieve their goals. The market, however, was ill-prepared to deliver.

This demonstrates three barriers to progress in global health that philanthropists and funders are uniquely positioned to solve:

1. The market often misses opportunities to serve those at the bottom of the pyramid. Philanthropists and funders can de-risk those investments to attract private sector interest or demonstrate the business case.

2. Too few researchers are working across borders to share perspectives and achieve new insights. Philanthropy and governments can seed global cooperation on important research. It shouldn’t take an pandemic the likes of the novel coronavirus to prompt global research cooperation.

3. Governments often have to make important decisions based on terrible data. Funders and philanthropists can help improve the data governments rely on to take the guess work out of global health.

Health and healthcare

How is the World Economic Forum bringing data-driven healthcare to life?

The application of “precision medicine” to save and improve lives relies on good-quality, easily-accessible data on everything from our DNA to lifestyle and environmental factors. The opposite to a one-size-fits-all healthcare system, it has vast, untapped potential to transform the treatment and prediction of rare diseases—and disease in general.

But there is no global governance framework for such data and no common data portal. This is a problem that contributes to the premature deaths of hundreds of millions of rare-disease patients worldwide.

The World Economic Forum’s Breaking Barriers to Health Data Governance initiative is focused on creating, testing and growing a framework to support effective and responsible access – across borders – to sensitive health data for the treatment and diagnosis of rare diseases.

The data will be shared via a “federated data system”: a decentralized approach that allows different institutions to access each other’s data without that data ever leaving the organization it originated from. This is done via an application programming interface and strikes a balance between simply pooling data (posing security concerns) and limiting access completely.

The project is a collaboration between entities in the UK (Genomics England), Australia (Australian Genomics Health Alliance), Canada (Genomics4RD), and the US (Intermountain Healthcare).

Through robust research and data analysis over the last two years, our research partners have gained a better understanding of how Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Nepal, Senegal and Ethiopia have reduced childhood stunting rates. They have identified Viet Nam, South Korea and Germany as early COVID-19 success stories. And they have identified the key tools adopted by Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Peru, Rwanda and Senegal to cut under-five mortality. And, importantly, our partners have distilled their findings into data-driven, actionable recommendations for decision-makers – demystifying critical global health challenges.

We believe countries and funders can use our findings to accelerate improvements in health and ensure funding is put to the best possible use. Currently, our platform features research on the health topics of childhood stunting, under-five mortality, community health workers, and epidemic preparedness including COVID-19. More topics like vaccine coverage and maternal mortality will be added soon.

We believe there is no better time to invest in improving health outcomes. National leaders from Bangladesh to Brazil and Ethiopia to Zambia have made remarkable progress. The only mystery that remains is how quickly we can learn from these leaders and achieve our global goals.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Action and tangible progress’ needed to finally ‘win the peace’ for Syrians: UN envoy

Despite lagging in the Global Goals, Africa can meet the 2030 deadline: Rwandan President

Anti-vaccination: a private choice leading to collective outcomes

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

IMF: When high yield goes boom

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

The true EU unemployment rate may have soared to 21.9%

The Amazon is reaching a dangerous tipping-point. We need to scale solutions now if we have any chance of saving it

The UK’s River Thames has come back to life – with a seal population to prove it

This is Amsterdam’s ambitious plan to turn its transport electric

Why exporters need to mind the trade finance gap

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

A Year in China

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

‘Extinction crisis’ pushes countries to agree stronger protection for global wildlife

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

Forget 2009, this is the real credit crisis of our time

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: updates from the Near East and Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, World War remembrance

Italy’s dilemma after Merkel-Hollande agreed loose banking union

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

Indonesia has a plan to deal with its plastic waste problem

The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union will impact young people’s future the most

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

5 neuroscience hacks that will make you happier

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

China Unlimited: an exclusive interview with the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

The rise of techno-nationalism – and the paradox at its core

UN, world leaders, condemn Sri Lanka terrorist attacks targeting churches, hotels, which leave more than 200 dead

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

As urbanisation grows, cities unveil sustainable development solutions on World Day

UN chief urges ‘active, substantive and meaningful participation’ on International Day of Democracy

Africa-Europe Alliance: European Commission committed to a sustainable African agri-food sector

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Greece @ MWC14: Greek-born mobile champions at MWC 2014

EP leaders call for negotiations on upgraded Transparency Register to continue

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

Delivering masks across borders: EU Single Market protecting citizens’ health

Top envoy to Yemen praises ‘flexibility’ of chief negotiators as new UN mission chief is named

“I believe that startups are for grown-up men, those, who have already achieved something “

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

As Saudi women take the wheel, UN chief hopes end of driving ban creates more opportunities for kingdom’s women and girls

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Cutting money transfer fees could unlock $15bn for developing countries. Here’s how

UN condemns deadly simultaneous terrorist attacks on military camps in Mali

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

The energy industry is changing. Are governments switched on?

UNICEF backpacks used as a haunting symbol to call for greater protection of children living in conflict

Reform of road use charges to spur cleaner transport and ensure fairness

Will Brexit shatter the EU or is it still too early to predict?

EU steps up economic partnership with Kenya to boost job creation

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

How’s Life? reveals improvements in well-being but persistent inequalities

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

5 ways cities can use emerging technologies to fight climate change

The inhumane face of crisis mirrored in numbers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s