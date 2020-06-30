You are here: Home / IFMSA / Better understanding the psychological impact caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Better understanding the psychological impact caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

June 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid heat

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Julia Hillesheim and Ms. Bárbara Okabaiasse Luizeti, two medical doctors at Unicesumar in
Maringá, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Mental health is understood as an individual attribute, that is, something that belongs to the individual, his mind, his brain and, in fact, says a lot about himself. However, man lives in society and, because of this, it directly interferes in the mental health of others. Correlating these facts with the current global situation (the pandemic of COVID-19) we can understand how a shared situation has implications in different spheres of man’s life: family organization, closing schools, companies, changes in work routines, isolation, leading to feelings of helplessness and abandonment.

Furthermore, each human being has a perception of the current situation, so each individual reacts differently. In this sense, some have more risk factors to trigger psychic pathology in quarantine times to the detriment of others. The pandemic triggers fear – the fear of being infected, the fear of infecting a family member at risk, the fear of economic collapse – which increases the levels of anxiety and stress in healthy individuals and intensifies the symptoms of those with pre-existing psychiatric disorders.

It also highlights the impact of the disease on the mental health of the individual who is infected (or suspected) and needs to isolate himself, these patients can suffer intense emotional and behavioral reactions, such as: loneliness, boredom, anxiety, insomnia and fear. In addition, ease of access to communication technologies and the transmission of sensational, inaccurate or false information can increase harmful social reactions, such as anger and aggressive behavior. For this, the solution can be found in the theory of the blank slate of human knowledge advocated by John Locke “man is born as a blank paper and fills it with his experiences throughout life”.

In this sense, the doctor, the scientist and all those who have studied the disease have their role fulfilled in this regard and, therefore, can disclose information about the subject and whenever possible refute false news. In addition, other individual and collective actions must be taken, for example: training the health team to provide mental health assistance; providing psychological first aid; multidisciplinary mental health teams (including psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, clinical psychologists and other mental health professionals); establishment of safe psychological counseling services (for example, via electronic devices or applications).

Finally, individual actions are also important, such as: being patient with the elderly and children who often do not understand isolation; one must eradicate the inexplicable prejudice against Chinese, moreover, not be invasive with people who have already had the disease, for example “positive COVID-19 family”; take care of food and avoid the use of tobacco or other drugs; recognize that it is a stressful situation and know how to identify whether fear becomes pathological; the anguish experienced in isolation is felt in a subjective way, therefore, the individual can make a self-analysis and, in this way, establish the attitudes for which he has more affinity (reading books, exercising).

About the authora

Julia Hillesheim is a 23 years old fourth year medical student at Unicesumar in
Maringá, Brazil. She is passionate about Psychiatry and Neurology and thinks
everything about the mind, the brain, is fantastic. She believes in humanized medicine,
especially within psychiatry, the doctor has a duty to understand that that patient also
has a life and a history. She did an internship in primary care, she was in contact with
vulnerable patients and she looks forward to being able to see them again. In addition,
people with mental illness still suffer prejudice and she believes that it is the role of the
doctor to fight against this prejudice.
Bárbara Okabaiasse Luizeti is a 20 years old medical student at UniCesumar. She is a
member of CAMN (Academic Center Miguel Nicolelis), Scientific Director of LACGAM
(Academic League of General Surgery and Anesthesiology of Maringá), Active member
of The BRIGHTER Meta-Research Group and Regional Assistant of the Scientific
Team of IFMSA Brazil. She has always been dedicated to helping vulnerable
populations from extracurricular projects, and disseminating health information to lay
people and academics.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs: Focus on crisis response when coordinating economic and budgetary policies

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

Ensure that widows are ‘not left out or left behind’, UN chief urges on International Day

The known truth of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

‘Pioneering’ former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet officially appointed new UN human rights chief

How start-ups will lead India through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

A Sting Exclusive: the EU referendum is about fighting for an outward-looking Britain

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

Why we need to redefine trust for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Linde Group Logo (Source: The Linde Group website, Press Services, 2018)

EU starts in-depth investigation of Linde-Praxair merger over competition concerns

Half of all violent deaths involve small arms and light weapons

Parliament criticises Council’s rejection of money laundering blacklist

The ethics of the Medical Technology Civilisation era

Syria: A bloody tracer of Trump – Putin rapprochement

5 things you probably didn’t know about global health

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

This is how we make basic income a reality

This electric plane has flown successfully for 30 minutes – is this the future of flying?

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance on implementing the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

How did Facebook fool the Commission that easily during the WhatsApp acquisition?

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

Take care of your borders and then expand them

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Commission publishes guidance on coronavirus-related humanitarian aid to Syria despite sanctions

Global warming: our responsibility

New EU visa rules – Questions and Answers

The banks first to benefit from the new euro trillion ECB plans to print

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Beyond trust: Why we need a paradigm shift in data-sharing

Is “Sustainable Development” a concept that integrates Health Literacy and Health Policy as a global health action?

Iran-US attack in Iraq: Guterres pledges ‘active engagement’ in further de-escalation efforts

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament should ask Council to act, say committee MEPs

Cultural leaders envision a post-COVID world

OECD welcomes foreign bribery enforcement efforts and urges Colombia to mobilise key government and law enforcement agencies in the fight against foreign bribery

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

Future EU-UK relations: EU is offering ‘cooperation of an unprecedented nature’

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

One in three fish caught never gets eaten

Plastic Oceans: MEPs back EU ban on polluting throwaway plastics by 2021

Both sides in Libya conflict agree need for lasting ceasefire: UN negotiator

UN Mission in Afghanistan gravely concerned about ill-treatment of prisoners by Taliban, following first-hand testimony

Road to Brexit: the UK seeks early agreement on Data Privacy with the EU

Lost in translation

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Ukraine undecided over a strategic partnership with the EU

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

The Novel Coronavirus: The Truth against the Myths

Amidst high trade tensions and policy uncertainty, UN cuts economic growth forecast

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s