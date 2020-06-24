This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Victoria Zuber, Global Shaper, Austin Hub The amount of plastic waste we generate has surged since the start of the pandemic.

Many of us now have drawers filled with unused plastic cutlery we have received with takeaway orders.

Nudge theory could help customers make better choices, reduce waste, and lay down the habits we need to build a more sustainable world.

In a time of unprecedented change, we have an opportunity to think critically about the default settings in our world. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more plastic use, especially in the food and restaurant industry. However, behavioural nudges can help change the default and cut down on plastic waste.

Plastic use in the time of COVID-19

Pre-pandemic, plastic waste had become a common global enemy. As images of sea turtles with straws lodged in their noses were widely shared, companies promised to use fewer single-use plastics and local governments banned plastic bags. Polystyrene plastics, the type used for single-use packaging, were experiencing long-term declines in production. New York passed a plastic bag ban that was set to begin in May this year. Cities like Toronto and San Francisco were experimenting with behavioural nudges that placed a small tax on plastic bags to reduce bag use. France was lauded as the first country to ban single-use plastic utensils with a plan beginning in January 2020.

The growth of takeout, deliveries, and the ‘drawer of shame’

As a result of these changes, our ‘drawers of shame’ have gotten especially full. Most of us now have a drawer of shame – one filled with the plastic forks and sauce packets restaurants give us with food deliveries, and which we’re too ashamed to throw out. America’s collective drawer of shame clocks in at around 40 billion plastic utensils per year. According to a Gallup survey, 44% of US adults picked up food from a restaurant in May, a 26% increase from March. App-based food delivery services have been growing over the past few years, but they experienced a huge jump as a result of stay-at home orders. Grubhub’s revenue has also jumped 12%, with active users increasing by 24% from the same time last year. So, for the sake of drawers of shame everywhere, we need to change the default. Restaurants should not assume we all need extra plastic utensils; they should instead ask if we need them.

The world’s most prolific plastic waste generators Image: Our World in Data

Changing the default: would you like plastic with that?

Behavioural economist Richard Thaler defines nudge theory as a shift that encourages people to make decisions that are in their broad self-interest. By asking the non-coercive question, “Would you like plasticware with that?” when a customer makes an order, consumers may take a second to consider that they do not in fact need the extra plastic. This is a timely shift, since most consumers pick up food and bring it home while observing quarantine. By changing the default to not including plasticware with orders, restaurants save money and reduce waste. It makes sense to place the responsibility of this question on the business instead of the individual consumer. If a restaurant builds this question into their ordering script, they can make an impact on every customer who calls.

Food delivery apps can implement this idea, too. By making space for the customer to indicate whether they want utensils, these platforms can effect widespread change by helping the customer to think about the impact of their order. If just half of Grubhub’s 23.9 million active diners selected a ‘no utensils’ option, we could avoid the disposal of almost 12 million utensil sets. That’s a lot of help for our drawers of shame.

Continuing to build good habits as economies reopen