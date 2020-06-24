You are here: Home / European Union News / EU budget 2021: An annual budget focused on European recovery

EU budget 2021: An annual budget focused on European recovery

June 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
gentiloni EU

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy (Co-operators: Photographer: Xavier Lejeune European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has today proposed an EU budget of €166.7 billion for 2021, to be complemented by €211 billion in grants and approximately €133 billion in loans under Next Generation EU, the temporary recovery instrument aimed at mobilising investments and kick-starting the European economy. Together, the annual budget and Next Generation EU will mobilise significant investments in 2021 to address the immediate economic and social damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, kick-start a sustainable recovery and protect and create jobs. The budget is also fully in line with the commitment to invest in the future in order to achieve a greener, more digital and resilient Europe.

Once adopted, this will be the first budget under the new 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework and the first annual budget proposed by President von der Leyen‘s Commission.

Commissioner Johannes Hahn responsible for the EU Budget stated: “In these extraordinary times, the European Commission’s proposal mobilises unprecedented support. The annual budget 2021 will help hundreds of thousands of people, companies and regions to overcome the crisis and emerge stronger than before. To make it happen, we need an agreement on the long-term budget and Next Generation EU – a deal that will send a signal of confidence throughout Europe.”

The draft budget 2021, boosted by Next Generation EU, directs funds to where they can make the greatest difference, in line with the most crucial recovery needs of the EU Member States and our partners around the world.

The funding will help rebuild and modernise our Union, by fostering the green and digital transitions, creating jobs and strengthening Europe’s role in the world.

The budget reflects Europe’s priorities, which are relevant to ensure a sustainable recovery. To that end, the Commission is proposing to allocate:

–   €1.34 billion for Digital Europe programme for the Union’s cyber-defences and support the digital transition;

–   €3 billion for Connecting Europe Facility in an up-to-date, high-performance transport infrastructure to facilitate cross-border connections;

–  €575 million for the Single Market Programme, €36.2 million and €127 million respectively for the programmes supporting cooperation in the fields of taxation and customs;

–   €2.89 billion for Erasmus Plus to invest in young people, as well as €306 million for the cultural and creative sectors through Creative Europe;

–   €1.1 billion for the Asylum and Migration Fund and €1.0 billion for Integrated Border Management Fund to step up cooperation on external border management as well as migration and asylum policy;

–   €55.2 billion for the Common Agricultural Policy and €813 million for the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, for Europe’s farmers and fishermen, but also to strengthen the resilience of the agri-food and fisheries sectors and to provide the necessary scope for crisis management;

–   €228 million for the Internal Security Fund and €1.05 million for the European Defence Fund to support the European strategic autonomy and security;

–   €1.9 billion for pre-accession assistance, to support our neighbours, including in the Western Balkans;

In addition, large part of the funds will go to the priority actions identified in connection with Next Generation EU, including:

–   €131.5 billion of loans and approximately €133 billion of grants can be provided to Member States under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, as part of Next Generation EU;

–   €17.3 billion for Horizon Europe, to increase European support for health and climate-related research and innovation activities, of which €5 billion under Next Generation EU;

–   €10.13 billion for InvestEU, to invest in sustainable infrastructure, innovation and digitisation. Part of the money will be for the Strategic Investment Facility, to build strategic autonomy in vital supply chains at European level;

–   €8.28 billion for the Solvency Support Instrument as proposed by Next Generation EU, to address the solvency concerns of viable companies from all economic sectors;

–   €47.15 billion for cohesion policy, to be complemented by €42.45 billion under REACT-EU as proposed under Next Generation EU. The money will go for employment subsidies, short time work schemes and youth employment measures; liquidity and solvency for SMEs;

–   €9.47 billion for the Just Transition Fund to make sure the transition towards climate neutrality leaves nobody behind, of which €7.96 billion under Next Generation EU;

–   €619 million for rescEU, the Union civil protection mechanism, to make sure the Union has the capacity to respond to large-scale emergencies;

–   €1.19 billion for EU4Health, the new health programme, which will equip our Union against future health threats; of which €1.17 billion from Next Generation EU;

–   €15.36 billion for our external partners through the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) of which €3.29 billion under Next Generation EU;

–   €2.8 billion for humanitarian aid, of which €1.3 billion under Next Generation EU, for the growing humanitarian needs in the most vulnerable parts of the world.

The draft budget for 2021 is based on the Commission’s proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget as put forward on 27 May 2020. Once the European Parliament and the Council agree on the MFF 2021-2027, including Next Generation EU, the Commission will adapt its proposal for the 2021 budget accordingly through an amending letter.

It is essential that the draft budget is adopted swiftly so that hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs, researchers, farmers, and municipalities across Europe can start benefitting from the funds, thus investing in a better future for next generations.

 

Background

The draft 2021 EU budget includes expenditure under Next Generation EU that will be financed from borrowing at the capital markets and the expenditure covered by the appropriations under the long-term budget ceilings which are financed from own resources. For the latter, two amounts for each programme are proposed – commitments and payments. “Commitments” refers to the funding that can be agreed in contracts in a given year; “payments” to the money actually paid out. The proposed 2021 EU budget amounts to €166.7 billion in commitments (-9.7% compared to 2020) and €163.5 billion in payments (+0.8% compared to 2020). This is the first budget for EU 27, after the withdrawal of the UK and the end of the transition period.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

Bilbao’s city parks offer brain-training games for the elderly

The strong version of the EU banking union gains momentum

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

UN Human Rights Council resolution on youth and human rights: a step forward for youth rights

Supermarket supply chains are driving poverty and inequality. We can do better

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Could robot leaders do better than our current politicians?

EU prepares a banking union amidst financial ruins

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

A Sting Exclusive: “The competitiveness of Europe depends on a digital single market”, EPP President Joseph Daul highlights live from European Business Summit 2015

DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

LIFE Programme: Member States to benefit from quarter of a billion euros of investments in environment, nature and climate action

Empowering Young healthcare workers to be future healthcare entrepreneurs: Road to SDG8

A Sting Exclusive: Paris Climate Change Summit, a defining moment for humanity, by Ulf Björnholm Head of UNEP Brussels

Coronavirus fears may have driven over 300,000 UK smokers to quit

Does Draghi have another ace up his sleeve given his Quantitative Easing failure?

Prosecution of Paraguay judges over peasant ‘massacre’ ruling could undermine rule of law: UN expert

EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until 31 October

Researchers have invented a brick that can build itself

This is what’s happening to the Amazon, according to NASA

How digital entrepreneurs will help shape the world after the COVID-19 pandemic

The economic effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world

France and Germany can’t reach consensus regarding EU’s top jobs

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

COP21 Breaking News: Conference of Youth Focuses on Hard Skills to Drive Greater Climate Action

Mali: Two peacekeepers dead after dawn attack, several injured – UN Mission

What has changed in the French politico-economic horizon

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

2 trillion drinks containers are made every year – so where do they go?

This is how Britain saved some of its most precious wildlife from the threat of extinction

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: UNESCO ready to help after Notre Dame fire, and updates on Libya, Nicaragua, and the Cyclone Idai response

The ‘yellow vests’ undermined Macron in France and the EU

Humanitarian aid: EU announces additional €35 million for Africa’s Sahel region

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

EU and China seize momentum to enhance trade agreements in response to Trump’s administration

These are the world’s healthiest nations

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

Financial abuse of elderly ‘rampant, but invisible’, says UN expert

Fake news and Freedom of Press: can the EU ever find the fine line?

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Somalia: UN congratulates Puntland region’s newly-elected President

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

How can we regulate disruptive technologies?

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

The 5 stages of acceptance as robots enter the workforce

Yemen war: The battle rages on, children suffer most

Cameron’s Conservatives and UKIP are exploiting and cultivating anti-EU immigration sentiment but Labour party isn’t?

CEOs in these countries are more likely to go with their gut

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

The role of public affairs in student NGOs

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood

Facebook changes its terms and clarify its use of data for consumers following discussions with the European Commission and consumer authorities

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

‘Over-reacting is better than non-reacting’ – academics around the world share thoughts on coronavirus

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

Z, V or ‘Nike swoosh’ – what shape will the COVID-19 recession take?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s