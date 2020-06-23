You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

June 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
hand washing_

(United Nations COVID-19 Response, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Hannah Vrolijk, a second-year medicine student (KU Leuven, Belgium) driven by mental health awareness. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly over the surface of the earth and affecting many. As a medical student, I’m deeply concerned about the virus compromising people’s physical health. However, I’m just as concerned about the other victims the virus is making, those whose mental health is indirectly affected. From the people who need therapy and can’t access the resources they need right now, to the people who have never struggled with mental health before and now have the sense of losing their self and safety as the world closes down. What do we do about this? On an individual level there are several easy things we can do to keep our own world turning round as the world outside slows down. Here are three.

First of all, talk to at least one person every day. It’s important to stress that social distancing is not equal to social isolation. We should not undermine our social nature as human beings, especially in these times. We need as much social interaction as we did before, maybe even more. Therefore, stay in touch with those you love and not simply by text. (Video) call someone. If you have a neighbour, chat with them from your window or front door. You could even share a cup of coffee or tea from a distance.

Secondly, set yourself goals. Routine falling away can be destabilizing and when we feel useless it can be easy to see the hours pass by as we’re rolled up on our couch or bed – which only makes us feel more useless. Setting goals helps us keep some sense of normality and brings us satisfaction by accomplishing things. The goals don’t have to be big and should be adjusted in accordance to how you feel. Some days it will just look like getting out of bed and getting dressed. Other days it will look like making a nutritious meal or baking a cake you’ve wanted to try out for so long. Other days it will look like getting several tasks done. If you live in a country where you’re allowed out, I would highly recommend making one of your goals to get some fresh air daily, even if it is only 5min.

Thirdly, take some time before you go to sleep to write down three positive things about your day and why. It’s easy with the current situation of being stuck at home and not having many distractions to get stuck in negative thought patterns. Recalling three positive things about your day will at first be challenging as every day may seem the same as the day before without much hope. However, as you keep doing so, you’ll see more and more sparks of light throughout your day. This can range from a simple cup of coffee that you enjoyed in the morning, to a bird that you heard sing and made you smile or getting back in touch with a person you had lost contact with.

Let’s remember that mental health is just as important as physical health whether it’s caused indirectly by a virus or not.

About the author

Hannah Vrolijk is a second-year medicine student (KU Leuven, Belgium) driven by mental health awareness. She is especially passionate about making young people and people within the realms of medicine more aware of mental health and the importance of an open dialogue. One of the ways she hopes to achieve so is by coordinating BeMSA Leuven’s mental health project during next academic year (’20-’21). Besides medicine and mental health awareness, she loves travelling. She grew up moving around the world which gave her an insight in different cultures and people.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The world’s most expensive places to own a home

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

Eurozone plans return to growth

Austerity lovers and ‘relaxationists’ fight over the EU budget

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Stronger European Border and Coast Guard to secure EU’s borders

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in Morocco

EU Strategy on COVID-19 vaccines must guarantee safety and accessibility for all

Switzerland: prepare for population ageing to maintain high living standards

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

EU budget: Commission takes steps to make €11.5 billion available for crisis repair and recovery in 2020

The 100-year climate catastrophe of Mont Blanc

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

Killing of aid worker in Syria part of ‘disturbing trend’

EU threatens Japan to suspend FTA negotiations if…

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Safer Internet Day: ‘Be kind online’, says UNICEF, urging action to prevent cyberbullying, harassment

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

Why the ECB suddenly decided to flood banks with money?

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Estonia: use robust growth to improve income equality and well-being

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

Can autonomous cars make traffic jams a thing of the past?

In visit to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, UN chief calls for greater action to address climate change

State aid: Commission approves €3 billion Portuguese guarantee schemes for SMEs and midcaps affected by Coronavirus outbreak

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility: stop, think, connect”, a Sting Exclusive by EU Commissioner Gabriel

To end deforestation, we must protect community land rights

In Afghanistan, attacks against schools have tripled in one year

Portugal: Budget MEPs back €4.66 m in job-search aid for 730 redundant workers

The IMF overstates the risks for Eurozone and downgrades the threats for the US economy

Sustainable Infrastructure and Connectivity in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): a stimulating China-EU dialogue at European Business Summit 2018

How microfinance develops decent work

UN mobilizes in Rohingya camps to support babies born of rape; young mothers face stigma

Ferry capsizes near Mosul, UN chief offers solidarity, support ‘as needed’

COVID-19: Stopping the rise in domestic violence during lockdown

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

How we can embrace the electrical vehicle transition by adopting smart charging

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Indian cities are running out of water

The Commission tries to stop the ‘party’ with the structural funds

What you need to know about 5G

Norway initiates WTO dispute complaint against US steel, aluminium duties

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

These are the biggest risks facing our world in 2019

‘Carry our stories forward’: Holocaust survivors share powerful testimonies at UN

Here’s how we can make innovation more inclusive

Africa cannot afford to lose doctors to COVID-19

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Does Draghi have another ace up his sleeve given his Quantitative Easing failure?

It’s not summer holidays what lead to the bad August of the German economy

25 years after population conference, women still face challenges to ‘well-being and human rights’, says UN chief

Living in the mouth of the shark: we are all refugees

Von der Leyen in Ireland: Our mutual solidarity is here to stay

Davos participants call for digital trade deal

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s