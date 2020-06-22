You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / The world’s most vulnerable must be protected: WHO briefing

The world’s most vulnerable must be protected: WHO briefing

June 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
refugee kids

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Joe Myers, Writer, Formative Content

  • The World Health Organization held a media briefing on 19 June, to update the public on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
  • Ahead of World Refugee Day, calls were made to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations during the pandemic.
  • COVID-19 continues to “gather pace,” said WHO officials, and remains a threat.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, joined the WHO’s media briefing on 19 June, ahead of World Refugee Day on 20 June.

He and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, reiterated calls to protect the world’s most vulnerable people during the pandemic. With 80 million refugees and internally displaced people globally, there is a significant population to keep safe.

refugee displaced UNHCR
1% of the global population is displaced.
Image: UNHCR/Younghee Lee

The WHO remains very concerned about the potential for widespread transmission in refugee camps, explained Dr Tedros. Both he and Mr Grandi called for global collaboration and unity in the fight against the pandemic.

“The key issue that we’ve been impressing on governments is that refugees, displaced people, people on the move, must be included in national health responses,” explained Grandi. Whatever measures governments are taking for national populations must also include refugees, he added.

And, any socio-economic responses and recovery plans must also include displaced people.

Guests from Lebanon and Ethiopia also stressed the challenges faced by refugee populations and the agencies and people working to protect them during the pandemic. From access to water for personal hygiene to the ongoing financial crisis in Lebanon, the risks and issues are varied and extensive, they explained.

Mr Chuol Puok Jock, currently leading COVID-19 response in Gambella region, Ethiopia, and Dr Iman Shankiti, WHO representative in Lebanon, both highlighted the collaboration and multi-agency work that’s currently being undertaken to tackle these issues.

An accelerating pandemic

Dr Tedros also reminded the challenges facing the entire global population and called on countries to remain vigilant.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” he said. More than 150,000 new cases were reported to the WHO yesterday – the most in a single day so far.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” he said. People are tired of being stuck at home and countries want to open up their societies and economies, he explained. But we must continue to focus on the basics, from testing and tracing to maintaining physical distancing and cleaning of hands.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Will GDPR block Blockchain?

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

UN chief highlights action across borders for ‘stable and prosperous Eurasia’

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

French elections: by the time the EU economy revives and the migration crisis is solved extremists could take over Europe

The succesful cooperation

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

3 charts that show how global carbon emissions hit a record high in 2018

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

The future of sustainability: recycling carbon through the power of the sun

As Libya talks resume in Geneva, UN negotiator seeks to overcome sticking points

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

Taxation: Commission refers Portugal to the Court for discriminatory legislation on car registration tax

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

New Eurobarometer survey shows: The majority of Europeans think the EU should propose additional measures to address air quality problems

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

Can a package from China cause Coronavirus infection? Debunking the top 7 Coronavirus myths!

Long-term exposure to air pollution is like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day

IMF: All you want to know about Argentina

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

Brexit is happening now but the UK hasn’t really assessed the impact of a “no-deal” divorce

Burnout is a pandemic. Why don’t we talk more about it?

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

Mozambique pledging conference hopes to soften devastating blow of back-to-back cyclones

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

Is there a drug for every disease?

Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

Electronic cigarettes – The alternative we’ve been looking for?

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

The ‘ASEAN way’: what it is, how it must change for the future

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

Tech must embrace teamwork to transform the world

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

Poor public health funding: a colossal risk to health inequalities

This is the critical number that shows when housing breaks down

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: Made in Europe – Made of Regions

How can newspapers survive? By measuring their social impact

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Password managers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here’s why

Drawing scenarios for drifting Britain; elections or May’s deadlock?

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

Work and reforms of the UN ‘at risk’, Guterres warns Member States, amidst ‘record-level’ cash crisis

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: UNESCO ready to help after Notre Dame fire, and updates on Libya, Nicaragua, and the Cyclone Idai response

DiscoverEU: 20,000 more young people will explore Europe in 2020

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s