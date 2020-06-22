The world’s most vulnerable must be protected: WHO briefing

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Joe Myers, Writer, Formative Content The World Health Organization held a media briefing on 19 June, to update the public on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of World Refugee Day, calls were made to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to “gather pace,” said WHO officials, and remains a threat.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, joined the WHO’s media briefing on 19 June, ahead of World Refugee Day on 20 June.

He and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, reiterated calls to protect the world’s most vulnerable people during the pandemic. With 80 million refugees and internally displaced people globally, there is a significant population to keep safe.

1% of the global population is displaced. Image: UNHCR/Younghee Lee

The WHO remains very concerned about the potential for widespread transmission in refugee camps, explained Dr Tedros. Both he and Mr Grandi called for global collaboration and unity in the fight against the pandemic.

“The key issue that we’ve been impressing on governments is that refugees, displaced people, people on the move, must be included in national health responses,” explained Grandi. Whatever measures governments are taking for national populations must also include refugees, he added.