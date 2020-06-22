You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: Boosting aid for farmers from the EU rural development fund

COVID-19: Boosting aid for farmers from the EU rural development fund

June 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
lettuce

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Friday, MEPs increased the crisis support that EU states should soon be able to pay to farmers and agri-food SMEs from the EU rural development fund.

The emergency measure, approved in the Parliament by 636 votes in favour to 21 against, with 8 abstentions, will allow EU member states to use EU money remaining from their rural development programmes to pay out a one-off lump-sum in compensation to farmers and small rural businesses particularly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. This targeted liquidity support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) should help them stay in business.

More money and time to make payments

The compensation payable to the worst-hit farmers could be as high as €7,000, which is €2,000 more than proposed by the EU Commission. The ceiling for the support for agri-food SMEs should remain at the level of €50,000, in line with the Commission’s original proposal.

The amount to finance the liquidity support measure should be limited to 2% of the EU envelope for rural development programmes in each member state, up from 1% initially proposed by the EU Commission.

MEPs also decided to give member states more time to release the support. They extended the 31 December 2020 deadline for payments until 30 June 2021, but applications for support will have to be approved by the competent authorities before 31 December 2020.

Quote

“I very much welcome the results of today’s plenary vote. This proves once again that Council and Parliament can work closely and quickly together when EU agriculture urgently needs help. We have now given EU countries another tool to help farmers financially during the Coronavirus crisis. My thanks go also to the Croatian Council Presidency for their fruitful and straightforward cooperation”, said rapporteur and Agriculture Committee Chair Norbert Lins (EPP, DE).

Next steps

The draft regulation, as approved by MEPs and informally agreed by member states, will now be submitted to the Council for final endorsement. Once approved by both the Parliament and the Council, the new EU law will be published in the EU’s Official Journal. It will enter into force immediately afterwards.

Background

The emergency measure was proposed by the EU Commission as a part of a wider package to help farmers deal with effects of the COVID-19 crisis. To ensure its swift approval, the Agriculture Committee asked for the draft legislative proposal to be dealt with under urgent procedure and forwarded it directly to the plenary. But MEPs also decided, after consulting the Council, to improve it by proposing amendments to raise the ceilings for the aid and to extend the time to release it.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Will GDPR block Blockchain?

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

UN chief highlights action across borders for ‘stable and prosperous Eurasia’

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

French elections: by the time the EU economy revives and the migration crisis is solved extremists could take over Europe

The succesful cooperation

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

3 charts that show how global carbon emissions hit a record high in 2018

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

The future of sustainability: recycling carbon through the power of the sun

As Libya talks resume in Geneva, UN negotiator seeks to overcome sticking points

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

Taxation: Commission refers Portugal to the Court for discriminatory legislation on car registration tax

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

New Eurobarometer survey shows: The majority of Europeans think the EU should propose additional measures to address air quality problems

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

Can a package from China cause Coronavirus infection? Debunking the top 7 Coronavirus myths!

Long-term exposure to air pollution is like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day

IMF: All you want to know about Argentina

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

Brexit is happening now but the UK hasn’t really assessed the impact of a “no-deal” divorce

Burnout is a pandemic. Why don’t we talk more about it?

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

Mozambique pledging conference hopes to soften devastating blow of back-to-back cyclones

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

Is there a drug for every disease?

Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

Electronic cigarettes – The alternative we’ve been looking for?

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

The ‘ASEAN way’: what it is, how it must change for the future

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

Tech must embrace teamwork to transform the world

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

Poor public health funding: a colossal risk to health inequalities

This is the critical number that shows when housing breaks down

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: Made in Europe – Made of Regions

How can newspapers survive? By measuring their social impact

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Password managers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here’s why

Drawing scenarios for drifting Britain; elections or May’s deadlock?

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

Work and reforms of the UN ‘at risk’, Guterres warns Member States, amidst ‘record-level’ cash crisis

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: UNESCO ready to help after Notre Dame fire, and updates on Libya, Nicaragua, and the Cyclone Idai response

DiscoverEU: 20,000 more young people will explore Europe in 2020

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s