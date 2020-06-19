You are here: Home / European Union News / Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

June 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_animals

(Gary Bendig, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs decided to set up an inquiry committee to look into alleged breaches in the application of EU animal welfare rules during transport within and outside the EU, on Friday.

The new inquiry committee, established by 605 votes in favour to 53 against, with 31 abstentions, should investigate alleged violations in the application of European Union law on the protection of animals during transport and related operations within and outside the EU, including by air, road, rail and sea. It will focus on how EU rules are being implemented by member states and whether the EU Commission is enforcing them properly, says the adopted decision.

The committee will look into the EU Commission’s alleged failure to act upon the evidence that EU rules on moving live animals across the EU and to third countries are being seriously and systematically infringed. It will investigate a suspected lack of implementation and enforcement of EU provisions on space allowance and headroom for transported animals, on their watering, feeding and bedding, and on temperature and ventilation system during transport.

Future members of the committee could examine how the Commission and member states ensure compliance with EU rules on handling of transported animals, on long distance journeys, on preventing delays, and on transport of unfit animals and animals that have not yet been weaned. They can also inquire into the alleged failure of the EU’s executive and national authorities to enforce EU rules on welfare of transported animals also outside the Union, when moving live animals from EU to non-EU countries.

Composition and duration

The inquiry committee should consist of 30 MEPs. Their names will be communicated by political groups at a later stage and announced in plenary.

The committee must submit its final report within 12 months from the moment of being established.

Background

The new inquiry committee was established upon request presented by 183 MEPs to the Conference of Presidents (EP President and leaders of political groups in the House). The aim was to look into alleged violations in the application of European Union law governing live animal transport both within and outside the Union.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What does the future of energy look like, how do we get there, and who will benefit?

Pakistan’s digital revolution is happening faster than you think

Adriatic Sea: MEPs adopt multiannual plan for fisheries

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

Three UN workers killed following Benghazi car bomb attack, as Security Council meets in emergency session, honours their ‘ultimate sacrifice’

Scoring for the environment: what Mathieu Flamini’s top-flight football career taught him about leadership

MWC 2016 LIVE: Orange targets VoLTE and Voice over Wi-Fi; strikes Google partnership

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

Constitutional Committee breakthrough offers ‘sign of hope’ for long-suffering Syrians

A Trumpist squad shook Davos and the world

Wages are flatlining around the world – is automation to blame?

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

‘Signs of hope’ toward a political settlement in Yemen, UN special envoy tells Security Council

Who should pay for workers to be reskilled?

ECB with an iron hand disciplines the smaller Eurozone member states; latest victim: Greece

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

Preparing medical students being digitally as well as socially responsible

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

The European Internet is not neutral and neither is the Commissioner

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

Mobile 360 Series – Russia & CIS: Empowering the Digital Economy

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

It’s not just the protests. Here’s how young people are helping the planet

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commission’s Vice President Šefčovič accentuates the importance of innovation to EU’s Energy Union

COP21 Breaking News: China has promised to cut emissions from its coal power plants by 60% by 2020

How young people are turning the tide against corruption

South Africa’s SMEs should be first in line for a digital upgrade

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

Global Goals top General Assembly President’s priority list

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

How big data can help us fight climate change faster

Global Goals offer ‘special opportunity’ to change course of development, Bosnian leader tells General Assembly

Gender Equality Index 2019: Still far from the finish line

What is digital equality? An interview with Nanjira Sambuli

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

A Europe that protects: Continued efforts needed on security priorities

Hazy ‘breakthrough’ saves PM May, leaves Ireland in limbo: Brexit

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

The AI moment: preparing for the revolution

European Commission Joint Research Centre opens world-class laboratories to researchers

UN human rights office urges Egypt to immediately release detained protestors

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

Innovations for Content Professionals at the DCX exhibition 2018 in Berlin, in association with The European Sting

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidelines on testing

Political solutions ‘prerequisite to sustainable peace’, Lacroix tells Security Council

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s