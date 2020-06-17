You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Pandemic and mental health: what to do in this context?

Pandemic and mental health: what to do in this context?

June 17, 2020 by 1 Comment
_pandemic__

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Gabriella Gomar, a second year medical student at Faculdades Pequeno Príncipe in Curitiba, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Now a days, with the Coronavirus pandemic and the number of deaths because of it (that now is above 180 thousand), is dificult to maintain the mental health. Infectious diseases have an immense influence on mental health, because the population is often thinking about it and it’s consequences. A lot of people are developing psychological problems, such as anxiety, fear, depression, distress and insomnia. And that is why people need to calm down and do things to lessen the burden, although this is not a simple work.

The activities in grand part of the world are being developted online. Therapy and psychological sessions should happening online by platforms of comunication as well, because some people really need mental support, specially in this conditions. Therefore, local governments should develop psychological interventions to help the population to reassure and continue living as good as possible, within the situation we are all going through. Besides that, it is essential that people do not stay all day lying or sitting wearing pijamas, because their mind needs to understand that the individual is awake. Read books (and not just the noticiary), study, cook, clean the house, develop awareness campaings, spend time with family, take care of yourself and separe things for donation. These are simple actions that could be done to help when isolating. Moreover, it is better than staying at bed all day during this time.

Physical exercise is relevant in this pandemic context for all ages, because it maintains the individual’s body active, help muscles and increase blood circulation. Also reduce high blood pressure, can help to lose weight and reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, and cancers – conditions that normally increase susceptibility to COVID-19. Exercising is very important for mental helth, because can reduce the level of depression, cognitive decline and improve overall feelings. Even who is not into exercising regularly, should use this time to discover which exercises like to practice it during the isolation time. For these and more reasons, the World Health Organization (WHO) reccomends imensly that people practice physical exercise.

In this pandemic, children of all ages could express irritability and anger. What can parents do in this situation? They should be honest with their children, explaining the situation in a way that they can understand. Parents can use ludic and creative activities to help them in expressing themselves and have something to do. They also should be model for their children, and that is one more reason for them to manage their own stressors. The socio-economic aspect can influence on mental health of people, therefore the goverment of various countries can help their population with food and health condition, and this will influence on mental health too. In this pandemic, it is essential that population recognizes the importance of mental health for everybody, studying about and valuing it. This come together with having empaty, helping others too.

Sources

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32202646

https://covid19.who.int/

https://www.who.int/news-room/campaigns/connecting-the-world-to-combat-coronavirus/healthyathome/healthyathome—physical-activity

http://www.euro.who.int/en/health-topics/health-emergencies/coronavirus-covid-19/news/news/2020/3/mental-health-and-psychological-resilience-during-the-covid-19-pandemic

About the author

Gabriella Gomar is a second year medical student at Faculdades Pequeno Príncipe in Curitiba, and member of the local Standing Committee on Human Rights and Peace (SCORP) of IFMSA Brazil. She is interested in discovering more about the COVID-19, and also in undestanding people’s mind in this cenary. Now a days, she has classes at home and continues doing scientifical researches, reading articles and the worldwide news. She hopes Brazil and all the world get over this soon, and believes on scientific community studies. Personally, she is helping people as she can, with her knowledge and possibilities.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Mark Zuckerberg will be at the European Parliament today to meet President Tajani and the political group chairpersons

Facebook engineer working at the company’s HQ, Menlo Park, CA (Copyright: Facebook Inc., Source: Facebook Inc.’s website, newsroom)

Facebook goes under formal EU privacy scrutiny after latest massive data breach

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

Climate Change and Human Health: Two Faces of The Same Coin

A new proposal breaks the stalemate over the Banking Union

G20 LIVE: “Re-envisioning the economy to enable women to reach their full potential” live from Antalya Turkey

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

Denmark plans ‘Silicon Valley’ on 9 artificial islands off Copenhagen

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

These entrepreneurs are turning discarded fishing nets into surfboards and swimwear

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as Israel-Hamas tensions rise over rocket attack

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

G20 LIVE: “United States and Turkey stand in solidarity with France and its people in handing the perpetrators of this crime and bringing them to justice”, US President Barack Obama underlines from G20 in Antalya Turkey

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

“We are in Europe, but not of it”, from Churchill to Cameron: British Exceptionalism now threatens the entire EU Edifice

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

How to push out of our comfort zones – an extract

DR Congo: With Ebola on the wane, UN agencies prepare to combat coronavirus

Keeping cool in the face of climate change

South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

African migration: what the numbers really tell us

These are the countries with the highest inflation

Half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14

10 predictions for the global economy in 2019

5 ways to swim, not sink, as part of a ‘liquid workforce’

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

Eurozone needs more than some decimals of growth

Mental health In Times of a Pandemic: What can each Individual to lessen the Burden.

These are the world’s healthiest nations

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

Eurozone to enter the winter…

This is the critical number that shows when housing breaks down

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

A Sting Exclusive: “Stronger Cybersecurity for a safer EU against cybercrime and cyber threats”, by MEP Dalli

In West Africa, UN Security Council visits Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

Green deal for Europe: First reactions from MEPs

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

€5 billion of EU energy efficiency project money spent on “comfort”

‘Deteriorating’ human rights in Belarus amounts to ‘wholescale oppression’: UN expert

Will ECB win against low inflation by not following Quantitave Easing?

More beehives and beekeepers thanks to EU support

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Unlock the value proposition for Connected Insurance

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: List of Recent Climate Funding Announcements

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

How next-generation information technologies tackled COVID-19 in China

These are the world’s best cities to be a cyclist

Autumn 2019 Economic Forecast: A challenging road ahead

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s