You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Wash your hands, but keep your mind clean

Wash your hands, but keep your mind clean

June 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
wash hands_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Fernanda Clara da Silva, a student of the fourth period of Medicine of the State University of Rio Grande do Norte-UERN. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The sociologist Émile Durkheim addresses in his work “The Suicide” that, when society is disturbed by crises or sudden changes that weaken collective relations, the state is called anomie. In this condition, as there is no social regulation or Community union, people’s harmony is disturbed and their mental health is vulnerable, due to the situation they are currently exposed to.

With the public health emergency of the new disease of COVID-19, the world has faced a new and sometimes distressing situation, facing a scenario of uncertainty and fear, which culminates in a population with increased stress, anxiety and panic from factors such as lack of perspective, fear of dying, loneliness, loss of family or friends, etc. And these factors of psychological distress can make the period of social isolation even more difficult to confront. With this, it is important not only to make the population aware, but to offer and seek tips and guidance so that the psychological side is better worked.

Thus, recommendations on the protection of mental health were made by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Use of the United Nations (UN) health agency, in order to bring this psychosocial incentive to the general population and health workers. Guidelines such as working on empathy and solidarity with others during this period, using reliable sources of health to avoid misinformation, taking care of eating and performing physical activities at home are some notes that certainly help with mental balance.

Thus, it is important to explore ways to interact and occupy yourself without having to leave your home. With the digital medium, it is possible to make video calls with loved ones, find courses and films. On social networks, there are lives with professionals talking about mental health, physical exercises and topics of interest to each one, which can be very useful during this period. Still, the practice of meditation is a great foundation, since it integrates mind and body and relieves symptoms such as stress and anxiety. Hobbies can also be explored, such as cooking, playing a musical instrument or reading. Certainly, it is possible to filter activities that help encourage balanced physical and mental health during this period of social isolation. We need to remember that this will pass soon, but until then, in addition to washing our hands, we need to keep our minds clean as well.

References

ALMEIDA, Felipe Mateus de. O SUICÍDIO: CONTRIBUIÇÕES DE ÉMILE DURKHEIM E KARL MARX PARA A COMPREENSÃO DESSE FENÔMENO NA CONTEMPORANEIDADE. Revista de Discentes de Pós Graduação em Ciências Sociais da UNESP/Marília. Aurora, Marília, v.11, n. 1, p. 119-138, Jan./Jun., 2018. Available from: http://www2.marilia.unesp.br/revistas/index.php/aurora/article/view/7306. Access on 19 may. 2020.

Organização Panamericana da Saúde. Proteção da saúde mental em situações de epidemias. THS/MH/06/1. Original: Espanhol. Available from: https://www.paho.org/hq/dmdocuments/2009/Protecao-da-Saude-Mental-em-Situaciones-de-Epidemias–Portugues.pdf. Access on 19 may. 2020.

Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), Ministério da Saúde. Saúde Mental e Atenção Psicossocial na Pandemia COVID-19. Recomendações para Gestores. Available from: https://www.fiocruzbrasilia.fiocruz.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Sa%C3%BAde-Mental-e-Aten%C3%A7%C3%A3o-Psicossocial-na-Pandemia-Covid-19-recomenda%C3%A7%C3%B5es-para-gestores.pdf. Access on 19 may. 2020.

About the author

Fernanda Clara da Silva is a student of the fourth period of Medicine of the State University of Rio Grande do Norte-UERN. Vice presidente of the academic league of pathophysiology of clinical emergencies. Coordinator of the Elderly Health Incentive Group extension project. Local Secretary General (LSG) of the IFMSA Brazil-UERN. Participant of the Collective Health Study Group. She believes in a world with medical students capable of transforming public health.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the war-torn Yemen

The Sino-American trade conflict may be resolved soon

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

More than 3,400 classrooms damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, says UN Children’s Fund

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

How tiny countries top social and economic league tables (and win at football, too)

UN Middle East Coordinator strongly condemns ‘arrests and violence’ by Hamas security forces during Gaza protests

UN launches new fund to advance sustainable development in Aral Sea region

ECB to play down IMF’s alarms for deflation danger in the EU

EU Commission – US hasten talks to avoid NGO reactions on free trade agreement

5 things to know about African migration

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

Cyclone Fani hits India, UN moves to protect vulnerable refugees in Bangladesh

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

Leveraging digital for high quality internships

5 ways companies can support their remote workforce

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

Restore land to save the planet, boost the economy, says head of UN body combating desertification

Commission’s feeble response to financial benchmarks fraud

Most US students aren’t learning about climate change. Parents and teachers think they should

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Facebook changes its terms and clarify its use of data for consumers following discussions with the European Commission and consumer authorities

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

The MH17 tragedy to put a tombstone on Ukrainian civil war

From social entrepreneurship to systems entrepreneurship: how to create lasting change

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

Spirit unlimited

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

Italy’s rescue operation Mare Nostrum shuts down with no real replacement. EU’s Triton instead might put lives at risk

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

How to end overfishing in the global South

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

Why law enforcement and businesses need to join forces to fight global cybercrime

Amazon on fire: the interference in global health

On the euro but out of it?

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

A Sting Exclusive: “Change is challenge, change is opportunity”, Commissioner Bienkowska cries out live from European Business Summit 2015

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

Boat made of recycled plastic and flip-flops inspires fight for cleaner seas along African coast

This chart shows how the energy mix is failing in the fight against climate change

Brain drain 2017: why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Universal access to energy is a major challenge for the Arab world. Here’s why

A climate scientist explains what the melting Arctic means for the world

Africa cannot afford to lose doctors to COVID-19

How to bring precision medicine into the doctor’s office

Can we measure the temperature of human cells? A young scientist explains

Human rights breaches in Nigeria and Burundi

Merkel refuses to consider the North-South schism of Eurozone

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

Ukraine: The West and Russia negotiate shares of influence

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s