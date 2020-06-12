You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How can you or your organization support the Hour of Pride initiative?

June 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
pride

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ty Greene, Community Lead, Civil Society, World Economic Forum

As part of the World Economic Forum’s Hour of Pride initiative, we are showcasing commitments to support the LGBTQI+ community from our partners in business, civil society, government, academia and the international community.

The LGBTQI+ community is disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis – through lost access to safe physical spaces and increasing incidences of human rights abuses – while the black and LGBTQI+ community of colour confront further systemic racism and discrimination. This page aims to provide resources and inspiration for organizations to mark Pride and build inclusive cultures remotely during the summer of 2020, give visibility to local and regional efforts to support the LGBTQI+ community virtually, and celebrate workplace commitment to LGBTQI+ inclusion and employee experience during the COVID-19 crisis.

This page will be updated on an ongoing basis throughout the summer. If your organization is celebrating Pride or supporting the LGBTQI+ community, we encourage you to submit your commitments through the submission form so they can be included on this resource page.

Branding and product visibility

• The Trevor Project is teaming up with retailers and brands marketing Pride products to raise money directly to support their 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis services for LGBTQI+ young people.

• AT Kearney is updating their logo on all social media channels to celebrate Pride.

Financial and in-kind support

• The Trevor Project continues to provide suicide prevention and crisis intervention services via its 24/7, free, and confidential phone lifeline, text and chat services, which has seen a dramatic increase in usage since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. If you are thinking about suicide and in need of immediate support, please call the TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386.

• Human Rights Campaign launched HRC Gives Back, a digital campaign designed to raise funds for the critical fight for LGBTQI+ rights, while benefitting essential workers and a wide variety of community organizations with branded facemask donations.

• AT Kearney is joining the Open for Business coalition with a $10,000 contribution, and working on an effort to showcase the power of the LGBTQI+ consumer as further evidence to the business case for inclusion.

Internal workshops and employee resource group activities

• The Trevor Project is hosting weekly Lunch & Learns led by guest speakers or leaders from different teams on topics such as Transgender Day of Visibility, artificial intelligence, and the intersection of LGBTQI+ identities and Ramadan.

• AT Kearney has a number of internal events planned across the globe, including multiple emails from leadership to cover why Pride is important, story-sharing emails to highlight the experiences of colleagues, taking over the corporate newsletter with educational Pride content and branding, virtual happy hours across offices, and an ally pledge campaign.

Media, communications and social media

• The Trevor Project’s Pride Everywhere movement, featuring Demi Lovato, empowers LGBTQI+ young people to celebrate Pride in their unique way, no matter where they are.

• Human Rights Campaign will be sharing ways that their members can celebrate #PrideInside, including celebrity curated playlists, DIY decorations and recipes from their Chefs for Equality. In addition, they will be highlighting the power of LGBTQI+ voters, the disparate impact of COVID-19 on queer communities, the impact of gun violence on the queer community, and the resiliency of queer immigrants.

• AT Kearney is posting social media stories highlighting their LGBTQI+ team members and alumni.

Public and co-organized events

• The Trevor Project has published a series of videos on strategies to cope with stress and anxiety at this time and improving mental health.

• Human Rights Campaign is hosting a Pride 2020 webinar series for employee resource group members across organizations and diversity & inclusion professionals. Topics include workplace advocacy, the history of Pride and community resilience.

• OutRight Action International hosted a virtual panel on The Global Impact of Covid-19 on LGBTIQ People and Communities in partnership with OPEN Finance and Deutsche Bank to discuss actions needed to ensure a more LGBTIQ-inclusive response in pandemic response strategies.

