You are here: Home / European Union News / Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

June 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
vaccinations_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

  • EIB debt instrument will support BioNTech’s global development of BNT162 for prevention of COVID-19 infection as well as scale-up of manufacturing capacity in Europe as part of the company’s global development and supply strategy
  • The project benefits from Horizon 2020 InnovFin and the European Fund for Strategic Investments, joint instruments of the European Commission and the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX, BioNTech) today concluded a €100 million debt financing agreement to support the development of BNT162, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine programme. The deal will also allow the company to expand its manufacturing capacity in order to supply the vaccine fast worldwide in response to the pandemic. This will be done at the company’s own risk while the clinical studies are ongoing. BioNTech became the first European company to enter clinical testing, having started a clinical trial in Germany in April and a further clinical trial in the United States at the beginning of May. BioNTech’s development programme for BNT162 is one of the broadest development programmes globally, with four vaccine candidates being tested in parallel.

mRNA vaccines consist of genetic material, called messenger RNA, that provides instructions for a human cell to make a target protein, or immunogen, which activates the body’s immune response against the respective virus. The goal of a vaccine is to stimulate the immune system to generate protective, long-lasting antibody and T cell responses against SARS-CoV-2 and prevent subsequent infection upon exposure to the virus. mRNA vaccines are a potent new developmental class of vaccines with potential for high versatility and favourable safety properties. BioNTech was able to bring the first vaccine candidates from concept into clinical testing in less than three months. Safety, speed and flexibility are of the utmost importance in reacting to the current pandemic.

The EIB debt investment will be disbursed in two tranches of €50 million each, following completion of pre-defined milestones. It is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the financial heart of the Investment Plan for Europe, in which the EIB and the European Commission partner to kick-off investment for EU priority projects. It also benefits from InnovFin Risk Sharing for Corporate Research backed by Horizon 2020, the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “As part of our efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus, we have embarked decisively on the worldwide race to find an effective and safe vaccine as quickly as possible. For this purpose we recently launched the Coronavirus Global Response initiative, while at the same time we mobilised significant funding through Horizon 2020 for research projects aimed at developing a prophylactic and a therapeutic vaccine. I am very pleased that today, together with the European Investment Bank, we are extending our support to BioNTech, which is yet another concrete step towards our goal of getting a vaccine and ensuring access to it for all.

The only way to end the dramatic situation the world has been facing since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is to come up with a safe and effective vaccine,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President in charge of innovation. “In recent years the EIB has become a unique player in supporting highly innovative venture-stage biotech and medtech companies in their research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics solutions, and we are doing everything we can to step up our support in the current crisis.”

The investments we have made to develop our vaccine platform over the past 12 years have been instrumental in enabling us to develop our COVID-19 vaccine programme rapidly in response to the global health crisis,” said Sierk Poetting, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of BioNTech. “This funding commitment by the EIB will further support the next stage of our COVID-19 scale-up activities as we expand our production capacity to enable global supply.

BioNTech already entered into a €50 million venture debt agreement under the European Growth Finance Facility for its personalised cancer immunotherapy programme in December 2019. The financing was part of broader EIB activities in the life sciences sector. Some 50 European companies in the life sciences industry have received a total of €1.3 billion, backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, over the last four years.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investments in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIB also supports investments outside the EU.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline.

About the Investment Plan for Europe

The Investment Plan for Europeis one of the EU’s key actions to boost investment in Europe, thereby creating jobs and fostering growth. To this end, smarter use is made of new and existing financial resources. The EIB Group is playing a vital role in this investment plan. With guarantees from the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the EIB and the European Investment Fund are able to take on a higher share of project risk, encouraging private investors to participate in the projects. To date, the projects and agreements approved under EFSI are expected to mobilise around €486 billion of investments and to benefit around 1.2 million small and medium-sized companies throughout the EU.

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators

Under Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme for 2014-2020, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group (EIB and EIF) launched a new generation of financial instruments and advisory services in 2014 to help innovative firms access finance more easily. Until 2020, “InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators” is offering a range of tailored products which provides financing in support of research and innovation by small, medium-sized and large companies and the promoters of research infrastructure.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Shaping Europe’s digital future: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

Hungary: Commission takes next step in the infringement procedure for non-provision of food in transit zones

Almost there: Equal healthcare for LGBTQI+

How video games can reunite a divided world

EU economy: Between recession and indiscernible growth

‘Bring to life’ precious moments caught on film or tape, UN agency urges on World Day

Strengthening European unity is in all our interests, says Luxembourg PM Bettel

COVID-19 Update: Solidarity and Joint Efforts Shall be the Main Theme For China and Europe in the Fight Against the Outbreak

Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

Hate speech exacerbating societal, racial tensions with ‘deadly consequences around the world’, say UN experts

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

Climate change is a disruptor. Here’s how to harness it for innovation

Business can be profitable AND drive progress on societal priorities

‘Multi-generational tragedy’ in Israel and Palestine demands political will for two-State solution

Trump systematically upsets global order and trade: Where does this end?

UN chief condemns attack targeting international forces in northern Mali

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Financing the 2030 Agenda: What is it and why is it important?

Europe faces economic turmoil as Italy gets closer to the Excessive Debt Procedure

EU Council agrees to reform the system for motor vehicles but with “restricted” power for the Commission

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

Rohingya crisis: EU allocates €31 million for Bangladesh and Myanmar

Main results of Environment Council of 09 October 2018

Commission supports normalisation in Greece through activation of post-programme framework

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ericsson/Cisco partnership on track, insist execs

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

AI has huge potential – but it won’t solve all our problems

World Cancer Day: Here’s how perceptions about the disease differ around the world

How people without running water can wash their hands

What brands get wrong about China – and how to put it right

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

Mitigating climate change in Asia-Pacific could give region an economic boost

How to change the world at Davos

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

This is how attitudes to vaccines compare around the world

EU Commission: Germany can make Eurozone grow again just by helping itself

The relationship between Dengue and the rainfall in Boa Vista, Brazil

A Sting Exclusive live from Brussels: Solheim’s consequential visit leading the world and the UN

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Can Kiev make face to mounting economic problems and social unrest?

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Parliament and Council agree drastic cuts to plastic pollution of environment

Measuring consumer confidence isn’t useful anymore. Here’s what we should do instead

UN agencies ramp up Somalia measles and polio campaign

Zhua Zhou: Choosing The Future

4 ways sporting events are becoming more sustainable

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

Global immunization is having its annual check-up. What can we learn?

People talk less now than during the Cold War, says Merkel at Davos

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

MEPs and EU ministers agree on closing information gaps to enhance security

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s