You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €286 million Finnish measure to recapitalise Finnair

State aid: Commission approves €286 million Finnish measure to recapitalise Finnair

June 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
airplanes

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved Finnish plans to contribute to the recapitalisation of Finnair through the subscription of new shares by the State in the rights issue launched by Finnair on 10 June 2020 in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Finnair ensures the essential domestic and international connectivity needs of Finland. Given the geographic location of the country, the national economy, many jobs and the development of foreign trade rely on these services. The €286 million public contribution to Finnair’s recapitalisation will help the company in an industry that has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. The substantial participation of market investors in the transaction is a positive signal that the Commission strongly encourages, as it limits the distortion of competition while contributing to the recovery of undertakings affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

The Finnish recapitalisation measure

Finlandnotified to the Commission the planned participation of the State as a shareholder in the rights issue (launched by Finnair on 10 June 2020). Finnair plays a major role in the Finnish economy, notably because it ensures domestic and international air services for Finland that are essential to the recovery of the national economy after the coronavirus outbreak.

With 55.8% of the shares, Finland is Finnair’s largest shareholder. The total capital increase is expected to be of approximately €500 million. The State is expected to receive rights to subscribe for new shares in an amount of €286 million, corresponding to its current shareholding level. The remaining shares will be offered on the market, subject to pre-emptive subscription rights of other existing shareholders.

The Commission found that the Finnish measure is in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU, which enables the Commission to approve State aid measures to remedy a serious disturbance to the economy of a Member State, and the general principles set out in the Temporary Frameworkadopted by the Commission on 19 March 2020, as amended on 3 April 2020and 8 May 2020.In particular, the measure will not exceed the minimum needed to ensure the viability of Finnair and restore the capital position before the coronavirus outbreak.Furthermore, the State will receive an appropriate remuneration for the investment.

When assessing the compatibility of the recapitalisation with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework and Article 107(3)(b) TFEU, the Commission took into account the fact that the envisaged rights issue will involve the participation of a substantial number of private market investors in the airline on the same terms as the State. Furthermore, it will not lead to an increase of the shareholding level of the State in Finnair; on the contrary, the State contribution is intended to maintain the existing share of the State in the overall capital of the company, relative to private shareholders.

As a result, certain conditions under the Temporary Framework, in particular certain governance commitments intended to provide incentives for an exit by the State and redemption of the State aid as soon as possible, are not appropriate or necessary to the same extent in these circumstances.

The Commission concluded that the measure aims at encouraging market investments while maintaining safeguards necessary to limit distortion of competition. Finnair does not hold a significant market power on the relevant markets on which it operates. Its hub airport Helsinki is not congested, meaning that landing and take-off slots are not in shortage. Therefore, no additional measures to preserve effective competition were necessary.

The Commission concluded that the recapitalisation measure will contribute to manage the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Finland. It is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the general principles as set out in the Temporary Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

On 18 May 2020, the Commission approved a Finnish aid measure consisting of a State guarantee on a €600 million loan to Finnair to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company. The measure was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted by the Commission on 19 March 2020, as amended on 3 April  and 8 May 2020.

In case of particularly severe economic situations, such as the one currently faced by all Member States and the UK due the coronavirus outbreak, EU State aid rules allow Member States to grant support to remedy a serious disturbance to their economy. This is foreseen by Article 107(3)(b) TFEU.

On 19 March 2020, the Commission has adopted a Temporary Framework, as amended on 3 April and 8 May 2020, to enable Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework applies in addition to the existing possibilities already foreseen by existing EU State aid rules.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.57410 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the State Aid Weekly e-News.

More information on the Temporary Framework and other action the Commission has taken to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds: new UN health agency report

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

UK’s PM Theresa May asks for a two-year Brexit transition plan as negotiations round kicks off

Coronavirus update: UN addresses school disruptions, suspends public access to New York Headquarters

How and why Mercedes fakes the EU fuel consumption tests

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Brexit: European Commission intensifies preparedness work and outlines contingency action plan in the event of a no deal scenario with the UK

LGBTQI+ and medicine: are we prepared to deliver dignified and non-discriminatory health care?

The European Sting’s 2018 in most critical review

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

Who will win the AI race? If countries work together, then the answer could be all of us

What the world will look like after the Iran and 5+1 deal; the US emerges as major power broker in Middle East

FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

The relationship between Dengue and the rainfall in Boa Vista, Brazil

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

Threats from mammoth banks and Brussels fuel May’s poll rates

How to promote Primary Healthcare to the Young Healthcare Workforce?

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

The Sting’s Values

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

7 ways the ‘biological century’ will transform healthcare

Syria: UN-backed watchdog says chemical weapon ‘likely used’ in February attack

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Advancing multilateralism goes ‘hand-in-hand’ with work of the UN

EP President at the European Youth Event: “Your ideas are key in shaping EU’s future”

MEPs strengthen EU financial watchdogs

European creativity and digital economy are drowning in a copyright swamp

Reality Shock

At least 2.5 million migrants were smuggled in 2016, first UN global study shows

An entrepreneurial point-of view on tackling the migration crisis and the risks of abolishing Schengen

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

A new way to teach active citizenship to students?

The importance of pre-departure training for a better understanding of global health issues

Ensure that widows are ‘not left out or left behind’, UN chief urges on International Day

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

Climate adaptation could make the world more peaceful

Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

State of Health in the EU: shift to prevention and primary care is the most important trend across countries

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

New Zealand can improve well-being through better policymaking and reforms to housing and migration policy

How smart tech helps cities fight terrorism and crime

Public Health equality in a trench

Commission challenges Council over EU 2014 budget

Eurozone and Britain heading in different directions

New energy security framework will help meet growing needs in East Africa, sustainably – UN economic wing

Greece at the mercy of ECB while sailing through uncharted waters

New EU rules to thwart money laundering and terrorist financing

3+1 issues to haunt tomorrow’s EU Summit

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Access to healthcare: what do we lack?

A shocking new report reveals what we’ve done to the natural world

UN experts cite ‘possible exploitation’ of workers hired to clean up toxic Japanese nuclear plant

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s