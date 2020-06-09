You are here: Home / European Union News / Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Bayer’s animal health division by Elanco, subject to conditions

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Bayer’s animal health division by Elanco, subject to conditions

June 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
animal

(Sean McGee, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Bayer AGs animal health division by Elanco Animal Health Inc. The decision is conditional on the divestment of otitis products and several types of parasiticides in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK and globally.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, said: “Veterinaries, pet-owners and farmers count on innovative and competitively priced pharmaceutical products for animals. The acquisition by Elanco of Bayer’s Animal Health division would have significantly reduced the current and future choice of competing and innovative drugs available to vets, pet owners and farmers for certain animal diseases. With the divestment of current and pipeline products treating ear infections and parasites in pets and livestock, the merger can go ahead whilst preserving competition and innovation in these markets.“

The transaction would lead to the creation of the second largest animal health company globally. Both Elanco and Bayer’s animal health division (“BAH”) develop and supply pharmaceuticals for pets and livestock worldwide.

The Commission’s investigation

The Commission’s investigation focused on the market for pharmaceuticals products for pets and livestock, which are sold to vets, farmers and pet-owners. Animal pharmaceuticals encompass a wide group of products to prevent or treat a large range of animal diseases and disorders.

Within pharmaceuticals for animals, there is a clear distinction between drugs for pets and livestock. For each of them, it is possible to distinguish different groups of drugs used to treat different diseases, such as parasiticides to kill parasites or antimicrobials to treat infections caused by microbes or bacteria.

The Commission found that the transaction, as originally notified, would have raised competition concerns in a number of countries in the EEA/UK in relation to otitis products for pets, as well as several types of parasiticides, namely (i) anticoccidials for ruminants (cattle and sheep) and (ii) parasiticides for pets (treatments against parasites). In these markets, both companies have strong positions and/or face a limited number of competitors.

The Commission found that for the pharmaceuticals for animals involved in this case, competition between suppliers typically takes place at the national level, due to the existence of national regulatory regimes and distribution systems.

The Commission’s investigation found that no competition concerns arise for the majority of the products supplied by both Elanco and BAH.

The proposed remedies

To address these concerns, Elanco and BAH offered to divest to one or more suitable purchasers, Elanco or BAH’s products and/or pipelines in relation to otitis, anticoccidials, parasiticides for pets in the EEA/UK, including all the necessary assets such as applicable licenses, contracts, and brands, as well as relevant studies and data. The proposed divestment includes:

  • BAH’s Drontal and Profender brand-family products as well as related pipeline assets (endoparasiticides for pets) at EEA/UK level;
  • Elanco’s Osurnia (otitis treatment for pets) at global level;
  • Elanco’s Vecoxan (anticoccidials for ruminants) at global level.

The proposed commitments remove the entire overlaps between Elanco and BAH in the markets raising serious doubts and fully address all of the Commission’s competition concerns.

The Commission therefore concluded that the transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns in the EEA. The decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments.

Companies and products

Elanco Animal Health Inc. is a US-based animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets products for pets and livestock worldwide. Formerly part of the US pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly, Elanco became a fully independent company in March 2019.

Bayer AG’s animal health division, controlled by Bayer AG of Germany, is active in the development, production and marketing of veterinary products for pets and livestock worldwide.

Merger control rules and procedures

The Transaction was notified to the Commission on 14 April 2020.

The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the EU Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has a total of 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval or to start an in-depth investigation. This deadline is extended to 35 working days in cases where remedies are submitted by the parties, such as in this case.

More information will be available on the Commission’s competition website, in the Commission’s public case register under the case number M.9554.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Travel the world, find yourself

Trade: First year of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement shows growth in EU exports

Avocado: the ‘green gold’ causing environment havoc

Kids who live in the countryside have better motor skills, a study in Finland has found

This incredibly detailed map of Africa could help aid and development

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

European Parliament strengthens EU consumer protection rules

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

5 ways to go green in your own kitchen

The glimmers of hope in the latest dire climate report

How our Europe will regain its strength: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Climate action must stay top of the global agenda as we emerge from COVID-19

“Hasta la vista” Google says to Spain and now Europe is next?

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

“The Sea is vast as it admits all rivers”, Ambassador Yang Yanyi of the Chinese Mission to EU gives her farewell address in Brussels

New Erasmus: more opportunities for disadvantaged youth

The EU will always have a stable partner in Montenegro, says President Đukanović

“France will be there, it will always be there!”, French President Hollande says in a rather disorganised speech; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

From cheeseburgers to coral reefs, the science of decision-making can change the world

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

How robotics can help humanitarians bridge the digital divide

Coal addiction ‘must be overcome’ to ease climate change, UN chief says in Bangkok

The future looks bright for solar energy

These technologies are playing a major role at the Cricket World Cup

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

A day in the life of a refugee: being and staying healthy

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to embrace unlicensed bands and Wi-Fi

The power of trust and values in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Caravan of Mothers of Missing Migrants kick off a global migration search movement

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

Brazilian public health system and universality: a forgotten right!

Coronaviruses: the truth against the myths

FROM THE FIELD: For refugees and migrants in Europe, healthcare’s essential but a challenge to find

Forest fires: Commission adds planes to rescEU fleet to prepare for summer

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa on 16-18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

State aid: Commission approves €400 million of public support for very high-speed networks in Spain

What does reimagining our energy system look like?

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

I have a rare disease. This is my hope for the future of medicine

The benefits of a cashless society

Protecting whistle-blowers: new EU-wide rules approved

Learning from our past mistakes: the mental health burden of two pandemics

Do we really understand the value of independent journalism?

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

‘Bleakest period yet’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory: UN human rights expert

Africa must become more resilient to climate risk. Here’s how

Will Cameron succeed in keeping UK inside the EU and reverse the present economic downturn?

Georgia: EU report highlights importance of maintaining reform momentum and depolarising the political environment

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Gender inequality in the medicine field: two commonly issues

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s