You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These 5 countries are home to more than half the world’s forests

These 5 countries are home to more than half the world’s forests

June 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
forests

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrea Willige, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Over half the world’s forests are located in Russia, Brazil, Canada, the US and China.
  • The world has lost an area the size of Libya in woodland since 1990, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
  • The new data shows that net losses of forest have slowed since the 1990s.
  • Reforestation could reduce carbon emissions by a quarter, according to research.

Trees are the lungs of our planet, the popular saying goes.

They extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, store it to build branches and trunks, and release oxygen in the process.

 

As scientists and engineers work on technological solutions to capture and store carbon from human activity, our forests store as much as 45% of all carbon on land.

Yet, just when we need more trees to cut greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN FAO) finds that the world has lost 178 million hectares of forest since 1990. That is an area equivalent to the size of Libya.

deforestation forest environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics Weather extreme storm hurricane typhoon flooding flood floods danger rain wind windy rainy flash floods Agriculture pollen insects bugs bees honeybees bumblebees farming farms crops crop stable
Annual rate of forest expansion and deforestation, 1990–2020.
Image: UN FAO
deforestation forest environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics Weather extreme storm hurricane typhoon flooding flood floods danger rain wind windy rainy flash floods Agriculture pollen insects bugs bees honeybees bumblebees farming farms crops crop stable
Global annual forest area net change, by decade, 1990–2020.
Image: UN FAO

Net losses of woodland slowing

The good news is that, while still high, the data reflects a decrease in the net loss of forest – the balance between deforestation and the natural expansion or planting of woodlands.

While the UN FAO was recording annual net losses of 7.8 million hectares per year in the 1990s, the rate of woodland lost dropped to 4.7 million hectares over the past decade.

The biggest losses were recorded in Africa and South America, with the latter improving substantially in the past 10 years. Asia was the region to realize the biggest net gains, followed by Europe.

deforestation forest environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics Weather extreme storm hurricane typhoon flooding flood floods danger rain wind windy rainy flash floods Agriculture pollen insects bugs bees honeybees bumblebees farming farms crops crop stable
Annual forest area net change, by decade and region, 1990–2020.
Image: UN FAO

The world’s woodlands in five countries

More than half (54%) of all global forests are located in just five countries: Russia, Brazil, Canada, the US and China.

Balancing climate and health benefits with economic needs can be a challenge. Illegal logging and forest clearances for other types of agriculture have seen woodlands suffer in Russia and Brazil, for example. In 2018 alone, Russia lost 5.6 million hectares of tree cover, followed by Brazil with nearly three million. Canada and the US lost around 2.1 million each, and China over half a million.

deforestation forest environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics Weather extreme storm hurricane typhoon flooding flood floods danger rain wind windy rainy flash floods Agriculture pollen insects bugs bees honeybees bumblebees farming farms crops crop stable
Top five countries for forest area, 2020 (million ha).
Image: UN FAO

With naturally regenerating forests decreasing since 1990 and planted woodlands expanding, initiatives to plant trees – such as the World Economic Forum’s 1t.org – are one way to put the breaks on deforestation.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about deforestation?

Halting deforestation is essential to avoiding the worst effects of global climate change.

The destruction of forests creates almost as much greenhouse gas emissions as global road travel, and yet it continues at an alarming rate.

In 2012, we brought together more than 150 partners working in Latin America, West Africa, Central Africa and South-East Asia – to establish the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020: a global public-private partnership to facilitate investment in systemic change.

The Alliance, made up of businesses, governments, civil society, indigenous people, communities and international organizations, helps producers, traders and buyers of commodities often blamed for causing deforestation to achieve deforestation-free supply chains.

The Commodities and Forests Agenda 2020, summarizes the areas in which the most urgent action is needed to eliminate deforestation from global agricultural supply chains.

The Tropical Forest Alliance 2020 is gaining ground on tackling deforestation linked to the production of four commodities: palm oil, beef, soy, and pulp and paper.

Get in touch to join our mission to halt to deforestation.

An area the size of the US could be reforested globally – particularly in rainforest areas of Central and South America, Africa and Southeast Asia – the National Geographic has reported. This could reduce carbon emissions by a quarter, according to senior author of the study, Tom Crowther.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How did Facebook fool the Commission that easily during the WhatsApp acquisition?

On flight to sustainable development, ‘leave no country behind’, urges aviation agency

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

The decline of our oceans is accelerating, but it’s not too late to stop it

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

Medicine and mental health: relax, the doctor is a lifelong learner

Europe votes against GMOs but the Council votes for TTIP

Sweden has invented a word to encourage people not to fly. And it’s working

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

Record-breaking heatwaves killed about 1,500 people in France

‘World’s deadliest sea crossing’ claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency

Cryptocurrency mining could become the new face of energy storage. Here’s how

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Should we be worried about third-hand smoke?

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

More than half a million Rohingya in Bangladesh get ID cards for first time: UN refugee agency

‘Much more’ can be done to raise awareness about the plight of persons with albinism: UN chief

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Health without borders: How we can Improve International Collaboration in Health Care

The world to teach Germans to…un-German

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

How smart farming is helping Brazil feed the world

Venezuela: MEPs demand free presidential elections and an end to repression

‘Informing is not a crime’ UN chief calls for better protection of journalists, press freedom

Digital Single Market: EU negotiators agree to set up new European rules to improve fairness of online platforms’ trading practices

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

Inspired by orange peel, this ‘plastic’ packaging is totally compostable

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

An expert explains: the digital risks facing our children during COVID-19

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

ECB: A revolutionary idea to revitalize the European economy with cheap loans to SMEs

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

International Women’s Day 2019: women’s power in politics

States with power and influence to end suffering of Yemenis must take action ‘immediately’ – UN rights chief

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

EU trade agreements deliver on growth and jobs, support sustainable development

How governments and mobile operators are easing network congestion during the COVID-19 crisis

New legislation on transparency and sustainability of the EU risk assessment model in the food chain

How one traumatised child survived genocide and started a movement for mental health

This is where obesity places the biggest burden on healthcare

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

We need to talk about failure in the social sector

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

Finland has a new eco-fashion line – clothes made from trees

G20 LIVE: the EU trade gold rush continues as EU and Australia agree to launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) live from Antalya Turkey

Knowledge management and entrepreneurship: short term vs. long term perspective

Primary Healthcare should be strongly connected with initial education

Why press freedom should be at the top of everyone’s agenda

How ‘small’ is Europe in Big Data?

YO!FEST ENGAGES 8,000 YOUNG EUROPEANS IN FUTURE OF EU

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s