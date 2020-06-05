You are here: Home / Business / After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

June 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment
drugs__

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: André Loesekrug-Pietri, Chairman, Joint European Disruptive Initiative & Thomas Hermans, Programme Manager, JEDI Covid19 GrandChallenge, and Professor, University of Strasbourg

  • How we produce and distribute any vaccine is an issue we need to address.
  • The nature of the vaccine manufacturing process promotes inequality in who benefits and when.
  • We must now be creative and experimental today to ensure we are prepared for the pandemics of the future.

As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues, the Billion Molecules Against COVID-19 Global GrandChallenge – organised by the Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI) – kicked off on 4 May. At the same time, the European Union – in cooperation with France, Germany, the UK, Norway and Saudi Arabia – launched a massive fundraising marathon. Its purpose is twofold: firstly to accelerate the development and deployment of tests, treatments and vaccines, and secondly to ensure that as many players as possible undertake to make them accessible to all countries. And the EU is thinking big money, as always: it has raised no less than €7.5 billion ($8.3 billion) in initial funding.

Although the ambition of this EU fundraising is laudable, the issue of worldwide distribution of the vaccine still needs to be addressed. Pharma players capable of producing massive numbers of doses are rare. In recent weeks, partnerships have multiplied between large laboratories to increase their production capacities: Moderna and Lonza Group aim for a billion doses per year, while AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford hope to be able to supply 100 million doses before the end of the year. The American Inovio Pharmaceuticals and the German Richter-Helm Biologics have joined forces for the same purpose, as well as the arch-rivals Sanofi (French) and GlaxoSmithKline (English).

 

More than just the question of when a vaccine will be discovered – and the German Minister of Health poured cold water on hopes this could happen anytime soon – the question of which laboratory will discover it, the quantity of doses that can be produced and their accessibility are eminently strategic and a major challenge for humanity. The challenge of vaccination is twofold: in addition to protecting citizens, it also offers the hope of returning economies to normal without fear of a ‘second wave’.

However, if tests conducted by American laboratories prove conclusive, it is likely that the American population will be heavily prioritized. And what is already problematic for Europe is likely to prove disastrous for countries that have neither the infrastructure, the financial means, nor the manpower of Western countries. The vaccine-manufacturing process is slow and expensive, and as such it automatically promotes inequality.

Tackling this challenge requires collective action to ensure massive production and equitable distribution. Besides the question of financing, on which the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Bank are actively working, transforming production processes to make them more efficient is also crucial. Process intensification is a possible approach; this would aim to minimize the equipment and space used, thus reducing both its costs and its risks and potentially enabling a vaccine to be produced anywhere in the world on a distributed basis.

Several players have already taken this process intensification route, such as the Belgian company Univercells and the Dutch firm Batavia. So have pharmaceutical companies such as Janssen and Merck, as well as the technology and service provider Cytiva. But obstacles remain numerous, and it is a scientific and industrial frontier that we must address with energy and determination.

If the European Union wishes to live up to the challenge it has launched, funding the design and production of vaccines and treatments will not be not enough. Let us use this historic and planetary crisis to imagine solutions that are both scientifically robust and radically new. We can develop and produce solutions through distributed production, 3D printing. We need to bring together disciplines and new capabilities brought by high-performance computing, machine learning and molecular biology to screen billions of molecules like the JEDI COVID-19 GrandChallenge. We need to fast-track drug discovery by having even better-qualified compounds enter clinical trials, compounds that could be cross-correlated by teams from across the globe. We need to tap into collective intelligence, be creative, experimental, and willing to push the limits of science and technology – because it is as much the sovereignty of each nation, as well the equality of access to care throughout the world, which are at stake.

Indeed, with the coronavirus monopolizing our attention, it would be absurd not to prepare today for the epidemics of tomorrow. The number of pathogens with pandemic potential are many, and some have much higher mortality rates than the coronavirus. To get out of the current tragedy and not return to the same state of affairs when the next major disease strikes, we must take heed of the French poet and philosopher Paul Valéry’s call to Europeans: “Well, what are you going to do? What are you going to do today?”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Foreign direct investments the success secrete of Eurozone

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Night owls, rest easy

All at sea during COVID-19 lockdown? Try these sailor survival tips

Health without borders: How we can Improve International Collaboration in Health Care

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

Pedro Sánchez: We must protect Europe, so Europe can protect its citizens

An ECB banker wants to change the European social model

The vital role played by logistics during humanitarian crises

MWC 2016 LIVE: Stripe gives payments leg-up to startups in emerging markets

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

Parliament makes it easier to organise a European Citizens’ Initiative

These are the 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts

What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

Traditional knowledge at ‘core’ of indigenous heritage, and ‘must be protected’, says UN Forum

“BRI cooperation is entering a new stage: we need a new and more constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion”, China’s Ambassador to EU Zhang Ming underlines live from European Business Summit 2019 in Brussels

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

UN chief ‘commends’ leadership of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as name dispute draws to final close

The issue of health literacy and how it affects European health policies

Pharmaceuticals in the environment: Commission defines actions to address risks and challenges

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

This is how a smart factory actually works

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here’s the proof

8 top stories from the week in Davos 2020

Working with millennials, leaders say humility works better than bossing around

German heavy artillery against Brussels and Paris

Make progress or risk redundancy, UN chief warns world disarmament body

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

The world to teach Germans to…un-German

Road to Brexit: the UK seeks early agreement on Data Privacy with the EU

Palestinian Bedouin community faces demolition after Israeli court ruling, warns UN rights office

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

These social entrepreneurs are lighting up Africa

State aid: Commission approves €431 million public support for cleaner transport in German cities

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

MWC 2016 LIVE: Xiaomi looks to revive growth with flagships

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

In rural Bangladesh, solar power is changing lives

DR Congo: ‘No time to lose’ says newly appointed UN Ebola response coordinator

Youth unemployment: No light at the end of the tunnel

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

One-in-five suffers mental health condition in conflict zones, new UN figures reveal

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

COP21 Breaking News: Conference of Youth Focuses on Hard Skills to Drive Greater Climate Action

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

How Europe beat the financial crisis – and the risks it still faces

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

We generate 125,000 jumbo jets worth of e-waste every year. Here’s how we can tackle the problem

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

The Japanese idea of ‘chowa’ – and how Asia can thrive in the future

How the United States is falling in love with secondhand clothes

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, Health & Pharma, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s