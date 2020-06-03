You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Structuring Your Perception: The Key to a Good Mental Health during COVID-19

Structuring Your Perception: The Key to a Good Mental Health during COVID-19

June 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
2 depressed

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Enis Hikmet Özmert, a second year medical student at Baskent University Faculty of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Positive mental health is not the absence of mental disorder, but rather the presence of certain mental goods…” (1) Accordingly, one can have poor mental health without presenting a diagnosable mental disorder (1) .

The current pandemic and the changes in routine accompanying it, is one where an individual’s mental state may be tested to its limits and where individual action can dramatically increase “mental wellbeing”.

Economic and social strains have an effect, yet in an individual level, the key action required has to do with “perception”. How we approach certain situations in our lives determine the amount of anxiety and stress we feel over them, the “situation” being COVID-19. How we understand and adjust to the pandemic is also dependent on how we perceive different components of it. By adjusting how we approach different aspects of this pandemic on an individual level, we can reduce the mental burden it bears.

Areas where changes in perception, evaluation and reception can make a great difference are;

  • Dealing with the available news and information

Constant stream of COVID-19 coverage, and its sensationalized nature may put you in a false sense of impending doom, whether it is the case or not. So, try to be mindful about how stories and numbers are portrayed and from which source you receive information. Receiving news from international organizations’ as WHO can drastically reduce your stress and anxiety by portraying the actuality.

  • Responsibilities felt towards one’s self and community

You can easily get overwhelmed trying to adjust to an entirely new method of learning and/or working i.e. for assignments. There may be a lot to take in at once. Try to pinpoint what is essential for you to do to keep up, and what you can perhaps do another time. If you perceive the workload as a combination of integrated parts, instead of one big piece, it will be easier for you to manage, instead of stressing over a seemingly impossible task. Furthermore, you may be inclined to feel a sense of duty towards your community. You may think you have to be productive, and “keep up”. Yet, if you are not harming yourself or others in anyway, feel free to divert from the mainstream. That is where you will find your safe space.

  • Breaking down a day

It is critical to discern between this down time due to current circumstances and a prolonged vacation. As such, adjusting to a healthy routine, consisting of dedicated meal times, down times and “productive” times is essential. Having different “chunks” of time will let you organize with ease. Furthermore, even though finding your safe space is important, trying to push yourself in reasonable limits to keep up a routine will act as a constant in this developing situation.

Structuring how you perceive the world around you and breaking it down to manageable pieces is key in keeping a healthy mental wellbeing as an individual. By doing so, you will be the best version of yourself, and get through this pandemic, scot-free.

References

(1) Keller S. What does mental health have to do with well-being?. Bioethics. 2020;34(3):228–234. doi:10.1111/bioe.12702

About the author

Enis Hikmet Özmert is a second year medical student at Baskent University Faculty of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey. He has been a part of TurkMSIC and consequently IFMSA for the past two years, and is currently the local exchange officer (LEO) of his medical school. He is interested in global health policy and its applications to clinical research. He has previously written a few articles concerning international politics in magazines.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Member states jeopardising the rule of law will risk losing EU funds

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

Falling inflation urges ECB to introduce growth measures today

Fresh airstrikes kill dozens in conflict-ravaged Syria

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Tax crimes: MEPs want EU financial police force and financial intelligence unit

Russia can no longer be considered a ‘strategic partner’, say MEPs

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

Parliament boosts consumer rights online and offline

How quantum computing could beat climate change

COVID-19: Stopping the rise in domestic violence during lockdown

The eighth round of TTIP negotiations concludes in Brussels amid scepticism and new fears

Why I stopped taking the lift

UN chief urges top digital tech panel to come up with ‘bold, innovative ideas’ for an ‘inclusive’ future

Residents and visitors to this Dutch neighborhood could share a pool of cars and bikes

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

Dinner with friends: how Switzerland is relaxing its coronavirus lockdown

Bahamas: ‘Clock is ticking’ to help those who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian, says UN

Digital Assembly 2019: new actions on quantum, EU-Africa taskforce report and digital start-ups

Von der Leyen on Europe Day: What does Europe mean to me and why is solidarity more valid than ever

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance

German elections: Is Merkel losing ground or Shultz is winning?

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

How the US should react to the pandemic, according to Bill Gates

The European Union is strengthening its partnership with Senegal with €27.5 million

Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

Online platforms: improving transparency and fairness for EU businesses

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

The impact of refugees on the European healthcare system

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

Here’s the secret to financing a greener future

Italy’s revised budget remains roughly unchanged waiting for Europe’s fury

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

Greening the Belt and Road is essential to our climate’s future

INTERVIEW: ‘Defend the people, not the States’, says outgoing UN human rights chief

The business case for investing in sustainable plastics

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Catalan Pro-Independence vote: how many hits can Brussels sustain at the same time?

The Role of Medical Workers in Fighting Covid-19 in Indonesia             

UN chief calls for ‘increased commitment’ to resolution on 10th anniversary of Georgia conflict

Remembering Kofi Annan

Why the ECB suddenly decided to flood banks with money?

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

How Africa and Asia are joining forces on universal healthcare

Mergers: Commission clears Vodafone’s acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable business in Czechia, Germany, Hungary and Romania, subject to conditions

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

COP21 Paris agreement: a non legally-binding climate pact won’t stop effectively global warming while EU’s Cañete throws hardest part to next Commission

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

ECB bets billions on Eurozone’s economic recovery

3 megatrends for the factories of the future

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s